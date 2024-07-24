Eric Veden unveils 33rd installment in Falls Village video series

Maria Bulson spoke about staying busy in retirement in the latest Falls Village video by Eric Veden.

FALLS VILLAGE — Eric Veden’s 33rd installment of video about Falls Village kicks off at the Lime Rock Station Road home of Jim and Louise March, whose home used to be the quarters for the teamsters who worked for the railroad.

Jim Marsh explains that “every room had major destruction.”

“We did one room a year.”

The video shows a photo of Louise March in the pre-rehab kitchen, and cuts to her in the modern kitchen, which is now some 20 years old.

Veteran educator Maria Bulson speaks about keeping busy in retirement. She “retired” after six and a half years as principal at the Lee H. Kellogg School but remained involved, working in different school districts in a variety of positions, from substitute teacher to vice principal in charge of discipline, before she retired for good.

The experiences “helped me come down from all my years in education.”

She describes retirement as “wonderful” but stressed the importance of staying active. Her husband fishes year-round, so she took up gardening for the warmer months and quilting for the winter.

The next segment features Daniel Karp, a photography teacher at Bard College of Simon’s Rock delivering an overview of the changes in photography from the early 20th century to the present.

The talk was given prior to the reception for “From the Great Falls to the Hilltops: Early 20th Century Photography from the Falls Village-Canaan Historical Society” at the David M. Hunt Library Saturday, March 16.

He quoted author Arthur C. Clarke: “Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic.”

The final segment starts with Michelle Hansen and Andrea Downs making a quick pitch for the 100th anniversary activities of the Falls Village Volunteer Fire Department, one of which was a talk about strokes and heart attacks from Melissa Braislin of Nuvance Health.

Another fire department-sponsored event was a talk on arson investigation by veteran investigator Laura Billon.

The event was not captured on video, so Veden had this reporter, sitting in the back of his Subaru amidst fly-fishing paraphernalia, summarize the talk.

