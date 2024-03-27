Eugene F. Green

SALISBURY — Eugene F. Green, a longtime resident of Salisbury, passed away peacefully at his home on March 17, 2024. Eugene was preceded in death by his loving wife of seventy-one years, Marge.

Eugene was born in Brooklyn, New York, on July 31, 1927, the only son and youngest child of Frank and Margaret Green. Gene, as he liked to be called, grew up in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn with his parents and two older sisters, Dorothy and Virginia. Upon graduating from Fort Hamilton High School in Bay Ridge, Gene joined the Navy. After he completed his service as a corpsman with the Marine Corp, Gene returned home and continued his education at New York University, while he also studied and trained to join the New York City Police Department.

Gene became a New York City police officer at 24 years of age. With a full time job, he was able to provide for a family, so without delay, he married his high school sweetheart, Marge, on Dec. 1,1951. They soon became parents to three daughters and one son. In order to accommodate their growing family, Gene and Marge left their Brooklyn apartment and bought a house in Douglaston, Queens, New York, where they lived until Gene retired from the NYPD.

Gene had a successful career as a New York City law enforcement officer. He started out as a traffic cop directing traffic in Manhattan. Through studying and hard work he rose through the ranks of Sergeant, Lieutenant and Captain. As a Lieutenant he was responsible for the Organized Crime Unit at One Police Plaza and retired as Captain of the 5th Precinct in Chinatown, Manhattan South.

After retiring from the NYPD, Gene and Marge moved from their home in Douglaston in 1982 to their country home in Salisbury.Gene began a second career as a real estate broker. He cherished the town of Salisbury and the surrounding areas and soon purchased an office building on Main Street in Lakeville, where he opened his real estate business, E. F. Green Realty.

In addition to selling real estate, Gene became active in many local organizations. He was the president of the Chamber of Commerce and a member of the Rotary Club. Gene was one of the founding members of the Salisbury Beautification Committee. For many years he was an active member of Saint Mary’s Catholic Church in Lakeville.

Gene was preceded in death by his wife Margaret Green and his sister Virginia Begley. He is survived by his sister Dorothy Hundley of Northville, Michigan; his children Kathy Hogan and husband Phil Hogan of Monrovia, California; Patti Barry and husband Charlie Barry of Johns Creek, Georgia; Brian Green of Torrington, Connecticut; Eileen Green of Old Orchard Beach, Maine; six grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

A Mass celebrating the life of Eugene F. Green will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Lakeville, CT, on Saturday, April 6, 2024, at 10:00 a.m.

