Falls Village honors town volunteers

Selectmen Chris Kinsella, Judy Jacobs, and Dave Barger held the flag instead of raising it, as the ceremony moved inside due to rain.

Alexander Wilburn
memorial day

Falls Village honors town volunteers

FALLS VILLAGE — Due to rain, the Falls Village Memorial Day celebration on Monday, May 27, was moved inside to the Senior Center on Main Street, and sans the Kellogg School marching band parade, the ceremonial placing of the wreaths, or the raising of the flag, it was a relatively small affair as an effect of the poor weather.

Led by First Selectman David Barger and Selectmen Chris Kinsella and Judy Jacobs, the observance recognized several town residents and organizations.

It was a notable anniversary for Falls Village’s Volunteer Fire Department, which was acknowledged as having served the small town for 100 years since its formation in 1924.

William Beebe was honored with the annual Volunteer of the Year award, and couple Terry and Kay Blass were honored with the Community Service Award.

memorial day

Mountaineers compete in state track meet

Mountaineers compete in state track meet

Kyle McCarron led the pack through three laps in the boys 1600-meter race at the Class S state meet, May 29.

Riley Klein

NEW BRITAIN — Housatonic Valley Regional High School had eight athletes compete in the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference Class S track and field championship May 29.

HVRHS made its mark throughout the long day of competitions at Willow Brook Park. The meet saw several Mountaineers set new personal records (PR) and two podiumed, qualifying for the State Open meet Monday, June 3.

hvrhs track

Rising demand for home elevators

Rising demand for home elevators

Ray and Eve Pech inside their Sevaria home elevator, which was recently installed as part of a larger renovation project.

Debra A. Aleksinas

Ray and Eve Pech were in their late 30’s when they built their dream house 40 years ago on the side of a mountain overlooking Ski Sundown.

The modest, 2,000-square-foot, vertically-designed home offered privacy, ample space for their young family, stunning scenery — and stairs galore.

lifestyle

Summer series triumphs at Music Mountain

Summer series triumphs at Music Mountain

Benjamin Hochman and Friends opened the 2023 Music Mountain summer series at Gordon Hall.

Anne Daily

Music Mountain in Falls Village is set to begin its 95th season on June 2.

The summer will open with a benefit concert and reception featuring pianist Benjamin Hochman and Friends from the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra. Under the leadership of Artistic Director Oskar Espina Ruiz, the festival promises a season rich with transformative musical experiences.

concerts