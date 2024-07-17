Falls Village roars with horsepower and heritage

A 1940 Plymouth PT-105 belonging to Debbie Hanlon of Sharon.

Patrick L. Sullivan
FALLS VILLAGE — The Falls Village Car and Motorcycle Show had a perfect summer day Sunday, July 14.

Everywhere a car could be parked, there was a car.

Even at 10 a.m., downtown was packed with show cars and spectators.

Tom Janovitz of West Chester, Pennsylvania, was explaining the operation of what appeared to be the world’s oldest electric bike.

Built from scratch on an old H.B. Higgins frame, the machine operates as a traditional bicycle, but also has an electric motor.

Asked if the battery can be recharged by pedaling, Janovitz said no.

“It’s not that sophisticated.”

Tom Janovitz explains the operation of what appeared to be the world’s oldest electric bike.Patrick L. Sullivan

Walking up Main Street to the David M. Hunt Library, a visitor could stop and recharge with a bottle of ice-cold water from the Scouts and observe a woman dancing to “Sugar Sugar” by the Archies.

Given the single came out in 1969, it is a good bet that nobody has danced in public to “Sugar Sugar” in decades. At least not in Falls Village.

At the library, Jody Bronson was sitting in the shade on the corner of Beebe Hill Road and Main Street.

His 1959 Willys Jeep wagon, complete with chainsaws and axes and other handy items, was occupying the prime real estate.

Bronson said when he arrived car show personnel tried to direct him further down Main Street but he resisted.

“I said I’m a local, I’ve done every one of these shows, and I just paid my taxes.”

Crowds meander through downtown Falls Village for a glimpse at classic cars.Patrick L. Sullivan

Owner Windram “Win” Donaldson IV from New Fairfield has been attending the Car Show for many years. When Donaldson graduated high school in 1966 his grandfather, Windram “Win” Donaldson Jr., bought him a 1964 Oldsmobile 442 convertible as a graduation gift. The car was a sign it was time to “go steady” with his then-girlfriend, now wife, Kathy.

Elsewhere the following interesting vehicles were spotted:

A 1929 Model A Ford, with a “desert bag” holding an emergency water supply. On the information sheet under “special features” was the word “rust.”

A desert bag, to be used for emergency water supply, rests on the hood emblem of a 1929 Model A Ford. The information sheet for this antique automobile lists “rust” under the category of “special features.”Patrick L. Sullivan

A 1940 Plymouth PT-105 pickup truck belonging to Debbie Hanlon of Sharon. The truck would be noteworthy for being in such wonderful condition, but it also bore the legend of Miller’s Luncheonette in Findlay, Ohio. Findlay, Ohio is in turn notable for its annual Buzzard Day celebration every March 15.

And a 1959 Chevy Canopy Express, decked out for the weighing and selling of produce.At 11:30 a.m. there were about 515 vehicles registered.

The annual Car and Motorcycle show hosted by the Jacobs family, owners of Jacobs Garage, always has an incredible turnout with many vehicles, motorcycles, and spectators.

Volunteers from the Housatonic Valley FFA program help to direct traffic, shuttle visitors, and help the event run smoothly and efficiently. Proceeds from the event benefit the agricultural education program at the Housatonic Valley Regional High School in turn for the support the FFA brings.

Not only is the show about the vehicles, it allows the community to gather around one another with the ability to listen to a band, enjoy snacks from food trucks, and have friendly competitions between the vehicles.

