Falls Village to vote on ambulance, building improvements

FALLS VILLAGE — Voters will consider supplemental appropriations for a new ambulance, dehumidifiers for the Town Hall basement, and painting the Senior Center at a town meeting Monday, Oct. 26, at 6 p.m. at Town Hall.
The requests, discussed by the Board of Selectmen at its Tuesday, Oct. 13, meeting, are $113,000 for the ambulance, up to $7,000 for the dehumidifiers and up to $5,000 for the painting.
First Selectman Dave Barger said the painting appropriation would supplement a state grant that is expected to fall short of covering the full cost. He said he wants to ensure the work is completed.
In other business, Selectman Judy Jacobs reported that new signs identifying the Historic District have been installed.
Jacobs also said the state has no interest in paying to refurbish the deteriorating historic marker on the town Green. Bill Beebe and Denny Jacobs plan to undertake the work themselves.
The board accepted the resignations of Cheryl Aeschliman and Frank Hadsell from the Village Historic District Study Committee and appointed Anne Bidou to the committee.
The selectmen also appointed Stephanie Astrow as cemetery sexton.