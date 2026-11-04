Falls Village selectmen approve senior center upgrades

FALLS VILLAGE — The Board of Selectmen approved three grant-funded projects totaling $47,700 at a special meeting Thursday, Oct. 22, including painting and new flooring at the Peter G. Lawson Senior Center and electrical work at the transfer station.
Value Restorations will paint the senior center for $32,500, using funds from a state Small Town Economic Assistance Program (STEAP) grant.
Laigle Flooring will install new flooring at the center for $9,940, paid for through a federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grant.
At the transfer station, Sharon Electric will wire a new trash compactor for $5,260, also funded through a STEAP grant.
The selectmen also appointed Susan Kelsey as an alternate on the Board of Assessment Appeals.