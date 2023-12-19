Bald eagles make comeback in Connecticut
Ginny Apple spoke on the bald eagle’s comeback at Hunt Library on Saturday,  Dec. 16. 
Photo by Patrick L. Sullivan
environment

Bald eagles make comeback in Connecticut

FALLS VILLAGE  — Ginny Apple came to the Hunt Library Saturday, Dec. 16, with good news.

The bald eagle is alive and well in Connecticut.

Apple is a master wildlife conservationist with the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. She gives dozens of talks per year, accompanied by slideshows that feature stunning photography, much of it from her network of friends who just happen to be professional wildlife photographers.

Apple noted that the bald eagle is a national symbol but is not the national bird. (There is no national bird, she added.)

She pointed to the bald eagle’s revival as one of the great success stories of environmental laws.

The bald eagle suffered greatly from being shot in great numbers in the Colonial and post-Revolutionary periods. Industrial development resulting in loss of habitat did not help. Neither did the use of the pesticide DDT, which affected the ecosystem in such a way as to cause a decline in bald eagles and many other species.

The once prolific and numerous bald eagles were almost gone from the lower 48 states by the 1960s, she said.

Starting with the federal Endangered Species Act in 1973, a ban on DDT, and reintroduction programs, the bird recovered.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service reclassified the bald eagle from “endangered” to “threatened” in 1995 for the lower 48, and in 2007, the bald eagle was removed from the federal endangered species list. Apple noted that bald eagles — and other species — are still protected under federal legislation passed in 1940 and by the Migratory Bird Treaty Act of 1918.

Closer to home, Apple showed several graphics demonstrating how bald eagles have become a fairly routine sight in Connecticut, nesting in unlikely places such as near a shopping center in Hamden.

Every January, DEEP volunteers go out in the field looking for bald eagle nests. In 2021, they spotted some 215 eagles. Back in the early ‘90s, the volunteers felt lucky to spot one.

Despite the significant progress, Apple said the bald eagle still faces challenges. Wind turbines kill all sorts of birds. Rodent poisons and lead shot — used by hunters — also find their way into the ecosystem.

Power lines are also a problem. Apple showed a photo of a lineman installing a triangular device on a power line pole designed to prevent perching next to the live wires.

Apple played two audio clips. The first was a shrieking sound. The second was more of a chirrup.

She asked the audience to guess which sound was a bald eagle and which was a red-tailed hawk.

The shriek was the hawk, not the eagle.

Apple said popular nature television programs do a lot of good by educating people about wildlife, but sometimes the producers can’t resist substituting the dramatic shriek for the more sedate chirruping sound.

environment

Latest News

Wrestling comes to Webutuck Central School District

Wrestling comes to Webutuck Central School District

Webutuck high schoolers Michael Johnson, left, and Lucas Vallely, right, watched their classmate Degan Bracey grapple with coach Thomas Monteverde at a recent practice session of the school’s new wrestling club.

Judith O'Hara Balfe

AMENIA — On a recent Monday at 2:15 p.m., three high school students and a high school science teacher met in the middle school cafeteria of the Webutuck Central School District for wrestling practice.

The school established the wrestling club earlier this year in response to a proposal from Coach Thomas Monteverde and the interest of several students; the first meeting took place in late November.

Keep ReadingShow less
webutuck wrestling

Youth ski jumping returns to Satre Hill

Youth ski jumping returns to Satre Hill

Larry Stone urged youngsters to take up ski jumping at an assembly at Salisbury Central School Tuesday, Dec. 19.

Patrick L. Sullivan

SALISBURY — Members of the Salisbury Winter Sports Association came to Salisbury Central School Tuesday, Dec. 19 to make a pitch for ski jumping.

Larry Stone, a Salisbury native and long-time coach at Lake Placid, told the all-school assembly that ski jumping has a 98-year history in town.

Keep ReadingShow less
salisbury winter sports association

Through the wardrobe

Through the wardrobe
Aly Morrissey

Last week the Sharon Playhouse presented “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe,” adapted by Don Quinn. The show followed four newly adopted siblings who are whisked into the fantasy world of Narnia when they walk through a wardrobe in their new home. The play opened Wednesday, Dec. 13 and closed Sunday, Dec. 17. 

Every member of the cast brought a whimsy and charm to the show that kept the hour-long production fresh and enjoyable throughout. The four siblings, played by Carter McCabe, Kennadi Mitchell, Jasper Burger and Wild Handel had a believable sibling bond among them, and each brought their character’s personalities through very well. 

Keep ReadingShow less
sharon playhouse

How a short story became a trilogy

How a short story became a trilogy
Maureen McNeil 
Photo by Tamara Gaskell

‘Anna Magdalena” started out as a short story that grew into a trilogy, written by Maureen McNeil, who gave a lively talk at the Roeliff Jansen Community Library on Wednesday, Dec. 13.

McNeil determined at an early age that she would become a writer. Even as a child, she had a vivid imagination, brought on by a kindergarten teacher’s story of dinosaurs. She also told of going to church often as a child, before school, and the stained glass windows and other church art encouraged her to make up stories about what was pictured.

Keep ReadingShow less