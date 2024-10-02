Fashion and fun mark a century of service

Tom Barret shows off some Rummage Sale finds.

Natalia Zukerman
On Saturday, Sept. 28, the Cornwall Woman’s Society hosted its 100th anniversary celebration at Mohawk Mountain ski lodge.

“This celebration is to thank the people of Cornwall for their support and to celebrate the 100 years that the Woman’s Society has contributed to Cornwall and to needs near and far,” said Nancy Barr, co-chair of the Cornwall Woman’s Society (CWS).

There was food and beverages, even several cakes with wonderful decorations proclaiming the 100th year, but the main part of the event was a fashion show. Cornwall residents modeled outfits that they purchased at the Woman’s Society Rummage Sale, the annual CWS fundraiser held by each July.

The majority of the rummage sale proceeds go to support Cornwall’s high school graduates who plan to continue their education and the many important local organizations that serve education, health/nutrition, social services, and emergency needs.

The history of the society was highlighted by member Susan Hellmann who created a wonderful and informative history display. All guests were also handed a pamphlet containing the history of the society upon entering the ski lodge. The Woman’s Society of the First Congregational Church was formed in 1924 when 26 women from the First Congregational Church gathered at the Manse in West Cornwall to support missions and strengthen their community. They organized fundraisers like tea parties, fairs, and a 1932 “25-cent supper” for 140 people. Over the years, they expanded their efforts, helping with everything from Ellis Island clothing drives to local church improvements.

In 1956, CWS member and reporter Bessie W. Blake wrote an article in The Lakeville Journal titled “A Big Light from a Small Candle,” showcasing the incredible impact of this small group.

In 2006, the women separated from the church and became the Cornwall Woman’s Society. Their famous Rummage Sale, which started in 1955, now funds over 20 local causes, scholarships, and holiday cheer. They still meet on the second Thursday of every month at the UCC in Cornwall Village.

The fashion show was filled with hilarity, hoots and hollers of support, and some very funny antics. Said Cornwall Selectman Gordon Ridgway, in a short speech to present an award to the CWS, “The rummage sale takes recycling to new heights and even saves tax payer dollars.” Ridgway highlighted the many programs that CWS supports and ended by saying, “Seeing value in what others throw away is a great New England trait.”

Latest News

Doors open at new Sarum Village affordable housing

State Representative Maria Horn (D-64) gave brief remarks Monday, Sept. 30 before she picked up the big scissors and cut the ribbon on a new group of affordable housing units built in Sarum Village in Salisbury.

Photo by Patrick L. Sullivan

SALISBURY — The third group of affordable housing units at Sarum Village is complete. There was a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday afternoon, Sept 30.

Sarum Village is owned by the private Salisbury Housing Committee, Inc. SHC Vice-President Jocelyn Ayer set the stage, noting that there are 204 households in Salisbury who pay 50% or more of their income for housing.

Haystack Festival returns to Norfolk

Now in its sixth year, the Haystack Book Festival brings together writers and thinkers in unmoderated conversation. Produced in conjunction with the Norfolk Foundation, whose mission is “to contribute to the vitality and sustainability of Norfolk, particularly in relation to the town’s natural setting and multiple artistic and cultural attractions,” the Haystack Book Festival takes place at the Norfolk Library. On Sunday, Oct. 6 at 1:30 p.m. the festival will have an event for middle grade readers at The HUB featuring Sarah Maslin Nir.

“We’re excited to be celebrating the sixth year of the festival. This year we have a great program discussing topics as wide ranging as ballet, interpreting the landscape, and looking at the horse as a treasured companion throughout history, along with other ideas that will be discussed on our stage,” says Michael Selleck co-director of the Haystack Book Festival.

Hudson Valley Gospel Festival thrives in year five

The Hudson Valley Gospel Festival featured groups from across the region, including the Ulster County Mass Choir directed by Reverend Dennis Washington.

Provided

Arts Mid-Hudson presented the 5th annual Hudson Valley Gospel Festival Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, at 7 p.m. at the First Congregational Church United Church of Christ, 269 Mill Street in Poughkeepsie.

The First Congregational United Church of Christ was founded in 1837 as an anti-slavery church. It is a compassionate community with vibrant worship, and a deep-rooted commitment to social justice.

