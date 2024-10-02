Fashion and fun mark a century of service

On Saturday, Sept. 28, the Cornwall Woman’s Society hosted its 100th anniversary celebration at Mohawk Mountain ski lodge.

“This celebration is to thank the people of Cornwall for their support and to celebrate the 100 years that the Woman’s Society has contributed to Cornwall and to needs near and far,” said Nancy Barr, co-chair of the Cornwall Woman’s Society (CWS).

There was food and beverages, even several cakes with wonderful decorations proclaiming the 100th year, but the main part of the event was a fashion show. Cornwall residents modeled outfits that they purchased at the Woman’s Society Rummage Sale, the annual CWS fundraiser held by each July.

The majority of the rummage sale proceeds go to support Cornwall’s high school graduates who plan to continue their education and the many important local organizations that serve education, health/nutrition, social services, and emergency needs.

The history of the society was highlighted by member Susan Hellmann who created a wonderful and informative history display. All guests were also handed a pamphlet containing the history of the society upon entering the ski lodge. The Woman’s Society of the First Congregational Church was formed in 1924 when 26 women from the First Congregational Church gathered at the Manse in West Cornwall to support missions and strengthen their community. They organized fundraisers like tea parties, fairs, and a 1932 “25-cent supper” for 140 people. Over the years, they expanded their efforts, helping with everything from Ellis Island clothing drives to local church improvements.

In 1956, CWS member and reporter Bessie W. Blake wrote an article in The Lakeville Journal titled “A Big Light from a Small Candle,” showcasing the incredible impact of this small group.

In 2006, the women separated from the church and became the Cornwall Woman’s Society. Their famous Rummage Sale, which started in 1955, now funds over 20 local causes, scholarships, and holiday cheer. They still meet on the second Thursday of every month at the UCC in Cornwall Village.

The fashion show was filled with hilarity, hoots and hollers of support, and some very funny antics. Said Cornwall Selectman Gordon Ridgway, in a short speech to present an award to the CWS, “The rummage sale takes recycling to new heights and even saves tax payer dollars.” Ridgway highlighted the many programs that CWS supports and ended by saying, “Seeing value in what others throw away is a great New England trait.”