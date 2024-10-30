Forum speaker critiques media role in 2024 presidential campaign

FALLS VILLAGE — David D. Kirkpatrick, a staff writer for The New Yorker and a former investigative reporter for the New York Times, was critical of how the media have covered the 2024 presidential election at a Salisbury Forum talk Friday, Oct. 25 at Housatonic Valley Regional High School.

He said the press has produced “voluminous explorations” of what a second presidency of Republican Donald J. Trump would be like.

But this coverage “turned out to be a distraction.”

“What was the biggest surprise in this campaign?” he asked the audience.

Answer: The June 27 debate between then-candidate and incumbent President Joe Biden (D) and Trump.

The debate was a disaster for Biden, who appeared confused. After an outcry from his own party, on July 21 Biden announced he was withdrawing from the race. Vice-President Kamala Harris was subsequently chosen to replace Biden at the top of the Democratic ticket.

“There is no way to argue this was not an enormous lapse” on the part of the media, Kirkpatrick said.

He said the New York Times’ Peter Baker was writing about Biden’s decline as early as July 2022.

“He took a lot of static” for his reporting.

In February 2024, Special Counsel Robert Hur, who was investigating the case of Biden’s handling of classified documents, closed his investigation and declined to prosecute the President, saying “Biden would likely present himself to a jury ... as a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.”

Kirkpatrick said at this point the story “was out in public” and could not be ignored.

But he questioned why The Times then ran a piece labeled “analysis” that examined why the age question was hurting Biden more than Trump.

“They made it a sociological story.”

If Trump wins a second term, the press will be blamed for not reporting on Biden’s decline earlier, Kirkpatrick predicted.

“Wouldn’t Harris be better off if she’d had more time? Was Harris the best candidate?”

Walk-A-Thon returns for 20th year

The student body of Cornwall Consolidated School gather beneath the Walk-A-Thon banner on Cheery Hill Road, Oct. 25.

Riley Klein

CORNWALL — Grade students of Cornwall Consolidated School trekked down the road Oct. 25 for the 20th Walk-A-Thon.

The annual fundraiser selects one organization to support each year in addition to raising money for eighth grade class trips. This year benefited the New York Marine Rescue Center.

community

Garden Club plants 1,000 more bulbs

Charlotte Van Doren and Natalie Randall of the Cornwall Garden Club use power and hand tools to plant the bulbs.

Riley Klein

CORNWALL — Expanding the daffodil garden in Cornwall Village between the library and Town Hall, four members of the Cornwall Garden Club planted 1,000 bulbs Saturday, Oct. 26.

Charlotte Van Doren, Natalie Randall, Stephana Bottom and Juliet Hubbard spent the better part of the day hard at work with both hand and power tools.

gardening

Cornwall youth soccer hosts North Canaan

Riley Klein

The Cornwall Tornadoes took on the North Canaan Miners at Foote Field Saturday, Oct. 26. North Canaan won the match 4-2. Both teams are composed of players in grades 4 through 6. The 2024 season marks the first time Region One soccer clubs have played out-of-town teams since before the pandemic.


soccer

Banged up GNH loses to Watertown

Banged up GNH loses to Watertown

QB Brady Gambee runs away from GNH Saturday, Oct. 26.

Riley Klein

Watertown High School’s star QB Brady Gambee led the Warriors to a 42-6 win over Gilbert/Northwestern/Housatonic co-op football Saturday, Oct. 26. GNH returned from the bye week with a new backfield. Captains Leif Johnson and Owen Stimson stepped in at running back and quarterback respectively, filling in for starters Mason Sobol and Ty Devita, both out with torn ACLs. GNH plays the next three games on the road before returning to Winsted on Thanksgiving morning against St. Paul Catholic High School.

WR Owen Riemer elevates for a pass down the sideline.Riley Klein

gnh football