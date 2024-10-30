Forum speaker critiques media role in 2024 presidential campaign

Latest News
Walk-A-Thon returns for 20th year
CORNWALL — Grade students of Cornwall Consolidated School trekked down the road Oct. 25 for the 20th Walk-A-Thon.
The annual fundraiser selects one organization to support each year in addition to raising money for eighth grade class trips. This year benefited the New York Marine Rescue Center.
Students, teachers, parents, pets and supporters from as far as Toronto, Ontario, gathered at Cream Hill Road to depart on one of three paths. The longest walk was about five miles.
CCS graduate Simon Markow, currently a Housatonic Valley Regional High School junior, was in attendance and recalled fond memories of the Walk-A-Thon.
“It was always the best day of the year because it’s like an unofficial race,” said Markow.
This year’s walk was the first in several years due to the pandemic.
Principal Leanne Maguire said missing out on multiple Walk-A-Thons has put the current eighth-grade class behind in its fundraising goal.
“There are only five eighth graders this year and they need to raise $8,000,” said Maguire on the Washington D.C. trip costs.
Those looking to support the class can buy T-shirts at the school or participate in a new mascot naming contest. Tickets to enter a name for the CCS Coyote can be bought by contacting the school at (860) 672-6617.
Garden Club plants 1,000 more bulbs
CORNWALL — Expanding the daffodil garden in Cornwall Village between the library and Town Hall, four members of the Cornwall Garden Club planted 1,000 bulbs Saturday, Oct. 26.
Charlotte Van Doren, Natalie Randall, Stephana Bottom and Juliet Hubbard spent the better part of the day hard at work with both hand and power tools.
“The Village Improvement Society has provided all the bulbs for us,” said Van Doren, adding that funds were allocated from the town budget to support the project.
The King Alfred and Mount Hold daffodils will add to the 1,000 bulbs that were planted last year in the same space. Van Doren said over the next few years the group intends to incrementally grow the garden.
The Cornwall Garden Club was founded during the pandemic and has begun to take on more public space projects in partnership with the town Beautification Committee.
“The idea here is to take a public space in Cornwall and ... make a place for people to gather that’s beautiful,” Van Doren said.
The Cornwall Tornadoes took on the North Canaan Miners at Foote Field Saturday, Oct. 26. North Canaan won the match 4-2. Both teams are composed of players in grades 4 through 6. The 2024 season marks the first time Region One soccer clubs have played out-of-town teams since before the pandemic.
Banged up GNH loses to Watertown
Watertown High School’s star QB Brady Gambee led the Warriors to a 42-6 win over Gilbert/Northwestern/Housatonic co-op football Saturday, Oct. 26. GNH returned from the bye week with a new backfield. Captains Leif Johnson and Owen Stimson stepped in at running back and quarterback respectively, filling in for starters Mason Sobol and Ty Devita, both out with torn ACLs. GNH plays the next three games on the road before returning to Winsted on Thanksgiving morning against St. Paul Catholic High School.
WR Owen Riemer elevates for a pass down the sideline.Riley Klein