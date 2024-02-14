Rising in the East: a closer look at geopolitical shifts

Latest News
Norfolk marks midwinter with Imbolc
NORFOLK — On Thursday, Feb. 1 a small group gathered in the Great Hall of The Norfolk Library to attend a workshop led by Eileen Fitzgibbons and Bina Thomson.
The group gathered in a semi-circle in front of a cozy fire, the hearth bearing the library’s Latin motto “Inter Folia-Fructus” which translates to “fruit amongst the leaves” referring to the pleasure from knowledge that can be found in books. Topping the mantle, the owl of wisdom looked down upon the group.
Fitzgibbons and Thomson spoke about Imbolc, an Irish holiday with deep pagan roots that marks the first day of spring and celebrates St. Brigid’s Day, the patron saint of Ireland as well as the moment between the Winter Solstice and Spring Equinox.
“In Ireland there’s a national holiday dedicated to Brigid. In many ways, she represents all women, and recognizes the equality of the feminine and masculine in society. While too early to plant, it was a time to start thinking of what you wanted and needed to plant and harvest. It celebrates a time to reaffirm life and is a commitment to rejuvenation. ” Fitzgibbons said.
Brigid was the Celtic fire and fertility goddess. Elements such as water symbolize healing, while fire represents alchemy. Christianity adopted Brigid as the patron saint of Irish nuns, newborns, midwives, dairy maids, and cattle, while smiths, poets, artists, and others who create stories are also celebrated.
“St. Brigid and the goddess are very similar. She’s a mother earth figure,” Fitzgibbons said.
She also explained to the group how the Celts made dolls from oat or wheat, which young girls would offer door to door as gifts.
“People took quiet walks, lit bonfires and celebrated with feasts. Fires symbolized the returning light; candles symbolized the growing sun,” she said.
In addition, traditional baked goods, winter vegetables, butter, cheese, and lamb were typically on offer. In this spirit, Fitzgibbons laid out her own delicious, home baked Irish Soda bread and a selection of tasty cheeses for the group to enjoy.
Attendees were invited to share poems and stories about how they celebrate this point of the year when spring is on the horizon.
Fitzgibbons also demonstrated how jars of honey, candles, yarrow, spruce, basil, and laurel and other elements such as antlers can be used to create an altar. And attendees were given brown paper bags to gather these elements and encouraged to create their own altars at home.
“Altars can be made in any corner in the house, on a window sill or a tabletop. They are created to be a place for beauty, intentions or meditations,” Fitzgibbons said.
Feeling satiated and informed, the group left enlightened, anticipating spring and brighter days ahead.
Eileen Fitzgibbons shared her knowledge of Imbolc on Feb. 1.Mike Cobb
CORNWALL — Should potential parents fear the future? Yes and no.
A new book released this February from Rowman and Littlefield Publishers, “The Conceivable Future: Planning Families and Taking Action in the Age of Climate Change,” tackles reproductive planning from the point of view of millennial couples — ages 28 to 43 — contemplating bringing new life into an environmentally uncertain world. Written by Meghan Elizabeth Kallman, a member of the Rhode Island Senate from the 15th district, and Josephine Ferorelli, a writer and climate activist, the two met ten years ago at a concert. There they bonded over their views on how inequality, heat, fossil fuel pollution and other eco-concerns intersect with reproduction.
At Cornwall Library on Friday night, Feb. 9, Kallman and Ferorelli celebrated the launch of their book and discussed challenging rhetoric on population control as a remedy for climate change and messaging that burdens those with the least power with the responsibility of solving the Earth’s problems.
So what are millennials’ significant concerns regarding family planning and climate change, and is anxiety around global warming actually halting childbirth for this generation in their prime childbearing years?
As Business Insider, among several other publications, reported recently, “Since 1950, the worldwide fertility rate dropped from an average of 4.7 children to 2.4 children. U.S. fertility rates peaked in 2007 before declining in 2008 during the Great Recession, and they accelerated their slump when the pandemic hit. Last year, a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report found that the U.S. birth rate fell by 4% from 2019 to 2020, the sharpest single-year decline in almost 50 years, and the lowest number of births since 1979.”
It’s harder to pinpoint this data to one specific cause — recent decades have seen more significant access to birth control, increased student debt in the face of an exuberant child care affordability crisis — studies show numbers ranging from $20,000 to $50,000 for the child’s first year of life — and more career and workforce opportunities for women which might be hindered by maternity leave. As the U.S. Census Bureau reported, more women are delaying marriage, with the median age for an American woman’s first wedding increasing from age 20 in 1950 to age 28 in 2023.
“So much of the discourse around the climate crisis says we must avert disaster for the children,” said Ferorelli. “When we love our children, our students, our siblings, our [nieces and nephews], our young friends, we understand it’s visceral. But in an equally true way, we are the children. [Millennials] were all born into this crisis.”
She addressed that the focus on reproductive planning in the book was a way to open a broader conversation on eco-activism, specifically geared toward women, whose bodies are centered in conversations around population control or decline. “For us, reproduction isn’t the whole story, but it reveals the story’s heart. Focusing on reproduction in the context of climate change exposes the same unjust core that motivates many other social movements. It shows what’s at issue for all of us. As the climate changes, all stakes are raised. Some non-parents feel that their commitment to climate work would foreclose the possibility of parenting. At the same time, parents have described feeling locked out of activism or struggling to stay involved because time and money are short, activist spaces do not often accommodate children, or they find themselves dismissed as mere mothers, not meeting the conventions of radicalism.”
As Bryan Walsh wrote for Vox last year, “While it’s true that a child born today will be responsible for adding more carbon into the atmosphere…In a rich country like the U.S., a baby born today will emit less CO2 on average over their lifetime than their parents did; according to the International Energy Agency, if the world achieves carbon neutrality by 2050, the carbon footprint of those New Year’s babies could be ten times smaller than that of their grandparents.”
Using an extreme angle, Kallman pointed out that forgoing childbirth for the sole sake of reducing harm to the planet is as radical and unnecessary as suicide: “Rather than identifying the bigger forces acting on our lives, the innate climate problem of scale, that we’re tiny and helpless, is aggregated by isolation. But this cognitive dissonance is paralyzing and demoralizing. So, if you follow the personal footprint reduction strategy to its logical end, the most effective action you can take for the planet alone is to kill yourself now. And we don’t say this to be callous or macabre. The tragic reality is that some people who are no longer able to bear this devastation have ended their lives. But the example proves the point. Suicide doesn’t solve the climate crisis. One person fewer on the planet does not fix systemic injustices. So we can move beyond the view that our individual consumer or reproductive choices are the most meaningful contribution to the fight against climate consequences.”
Legal Notices - 2-15-24
Legal Notice
The Planning & Zoning Commission of the Town of Salisbury will hold a Public Hearing on Special Permit Application #2024-0237 by Robert Tucker for a detached apartment on a single-family residential lot at 177 Interlaken Road, Lakeville, Map 40, Lot 45. The owner of the lot is David Nathan. The hearing will be held on Tuesday, February 20, 2024 at 5:45 PM. There is no physical location for this meeting. This meeting will be held virtually via Zoom where interested persons can listen to & speak on the matter. The application, agenda and meeting instructions will be listed at www.salisburyct.us.
Written comments may be submitted to the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, P.O. Box 548, Salisbury, CT or via email to landuse@salisburyct.us. Paper copies may be reviewed Monday through Thursday between the hours of 8:00 AM and 3:30 PM.
Salisbury Planning & Zoning Commission
Martin Whalen, Secretary
02-08-24
02-15-24
Legal Notice
The Planning & Zoning Commission of the Town of Salisbury will hold a Public Hearing on Special Permit Application #2024-0238 by owner Salisbury Housing Committee for “Dresser Woods” 20-unit affordable multi-family housing in the Multi-Family Housing Overlay District at 37 Railroad Street, Salisbury, Map 56, Lot 56 per Section 405 of the Salisbury Zoning Regulations. The hearing will be held on Tuesday, February 20, 2024 at 5:45 PM. There is no physical location for this meeting. This meeting will be held virtually via Zoom where interested persons can listen to & speak on the matter. The application, agenda and meeting instructions will be listed at www.salisburyct.us. Written comments may be submitted to the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, P.O. Box 548, Salisbury, CT or via email to landuse@salisburyct.us. Paper copies may be reviewed Monday through Thursday between the hours of 8:00 AM and 3:30 PM.
Salisbury Planning & Zoning Commission
Martin Whalen, Secretary
02-08-24
02-15-24
Notice of Decision
Town of Salisbury
Planning & Zoning Commission
Notice is hereby given that the following action was taken by the Planning & Zoning Commission of the Town of Salisbury, Connecticut on February 5, 2024:
To amend the Town of Salisbury Zoning Regulations adding subsection 207.20 - Publicly Accessible Electric Vehicle Charing Stations (EVCS), subsection 703.11 Electric Vehicle Charging Stations and a new definition for Electric Vehicle Charging Station (EVCS) effective February 15, 2024.
Town of Salisbury
Planning &
Zoning Commission
Martin Whalen, Secretary
02-15-24
NOTICE OF SPECIAL TOWN MEETING
TOWN OF SALISBURY
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 21, 2024
7:30 P.M.
A Special Town Meeting of the electors and citizens qualified to vote in town meetings in the Town of Salisbury, Connecticut, will be held on Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. at Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, Salisbury, Connecticut and virtually (Zoom information below) for the following purposes:
1. To receive and act upon the report of the Town Officers and to recognize the Town Report dedication.
2. To receive and act upon the audited financial report from the Chairman of the Board of Finance and Treasurer of the Town for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023
Zoom Webinar
When: Feb 21, 2024 07:30 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)
Topic: Special Annual Town Meeting
Please click the link below to join the webinar:
https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87554106009?pwd=O6ZRWL5j...
Passcode: 444063
Or Telephone:
+1 646 931 3860 US
Dated at Salisbury, Connecticut this 25th day of January, 2024.
Curtis G. Rand, First Selectman
Christian E. Williams Selectman
Katherine Kiefer
Selectman
02-08-24
02-15-24
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF
ARNOLD FRANKS
Late of Sharon
(23-00439)
The Hon.Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated January 18, 2024, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.
The fiduciary is:
Gregory Franks
c/o Andrew Stephen Knott
Knott and Knott, LLC
125 Main Street
Cheshire, CT 06410
Megan M. Foley
Clerk
02-15-24
Classifieds - 2-15-24
Automobiles For Sale
Navy Blue 2021 Mazda CX-5 Grand Tour: AWD for sale! 10,235 miles. Light scratch on front right fender (visible in photo) otherwise in fabulous condition. $25,000. 917-847-6175.
FOR SALE: 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 (all electric). $45,000, mileage 20,500. Car may be seen at 39 Reservoir Rd., Lakeville CT 06039. 346-429-4354 or 860-596-4070.
Help Wanted
Benefit Eligible Part Time Universal Banker: Responsible for generating business and deepening customer relationships. Must possess strong customer service and sales skills and be detail oriented. Previous cash handling experience is important. Responsible to adhere to policies, procedures, and ensure operational soundness. Must have full working knowledge of Microsoft Office Suite. Must be able to work extended hours and must work Saturdays. Competitive wages and incentive programs. Apply in person at the Lakeville office of Litchfield Bancorp, A Division of Northwest Community Bank, 326 Main Street, Lakeville. EOE/AA/M/F/D/V.
Weatogue Stables has openings: for full and part time help. Duties include feeding, turnout, barn and stall cleaning etc. Experience preferred. Lovely facility. Contact Bobbi at 860-307-8531.
Full service landscape company: based out of Sharon is searching for full time employees. Pay based on knowledge and experience. Paid holidays, vacation & sick time. Retirement benefits. Garden Crew; knowledge and experience required. Responsibilities include planting & transplanting, trimming & pruning, garden bed installation & routine maintenance. Equipment Operator; includes grading, trenching, lawn and landscape installations, drainage install and repair, driveway work etc. Ability to operate and maintain various pieces of heavy equipment, including excavators, skid steers, loader, tractor etc.. Must work safely and efficiently as a team player. Call 860-364-0142.
Home Health Aide/Certified Nursing Assistant:Salisbury, Lakeville,Sharon, Cornwall, Kent area. Responsibilities include making visits to patient homes to provide personal care, including bathing, oral hygiene, feeding, dressing and assisting with patient ambulation and transfers. Minimum of 1-2 years’ experience working for a licensed and Medicare Certified Home Health or Hospice agency. Must have good organizational and communication skills, reliable transportation. 30 to 37.5 hours per week, $19.00-$22.00 per hour. For application, contact Jill Hall at Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Litchfield County, jhall@vnhlc.org.
Services Offered
Carpenter and tile setter: now offering handyman services. Over 35 years experience. 413-229-0260 or email at tylerhomeprop@yahoo.com.
Carpenter / Builder David Valyou: Canaan CT. Renovations & Repairs of Old homes and Barns, Historic restoration, remodel, handy man services, painting, masonry-tile-landscaping. 20 years + serving tri-state area. Licensed and insured. 917-538-1617. davidvalyou@yahoo.com.
Hector Pacay Service: House Remodeling, Landscaping, Lawn mowing, Garden mulch, Painting, Gutters, Pruning, Stump Grinding, Chipping, Tree work, Brush removal, Fence, Patio, Carpenter/decks, Masonry. Spring and Fall Cleanup. Commercial & Residential. Fully insured. 845-636-3212.
Lamp repair and rewiring: Serving the Northwest Corner. 413-717-2494.
SERGIO HOME SERVICES: Saves you time and effort on car washing. We come to you to provide a complete car wash service. Available on Tuesdays and Fridays. 203-826-4744 or 203- 207-1330.
Farm Products
Farm Retirement: All kinds of hay available for horses or cattle. Delivered or picked up. Call 518-929-3480.
Real Estate
Apartments For Rent
Large sunny studio apartment: furnished, with washer and dryer. $1100.00 plus utilities. References required. Call 860-318-5188, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Commercial Rentals
Office space for rent: Main Street, Lakeville. Available immediately. Please call for more details. 860-248-9605.