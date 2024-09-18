Four ‘Cease and Correct’ orders issued to Salisbury properties

SALISBURY — On Aug. 12, four Cease and Correct orders were upheld by the Inland Wetlands and Watercourses Commission in regards to the removal of material, the alteration of wetland or watercourse, and earth moving/excavating within 75 feet of a wetland or watercourse without a permit.



One property abuts the south shore of Lake Wononscopomuc, where phragmites (otherwise known as the common reed) were removed along the lakeshore. While there is a native species of phragmites in Connecticut, a non-native, invasive species is far more prolific. Even though the species is invasive, a permit is still required to remove the plants in proximity to watercourses and wetlands. As of the Sept. 9 meeting of the Inland Wetland and Watercourses Commission, the property owners have been cooperative and have developed a planting plan to include no-mow zones on the property, as well as a monitoring program with the Commission over the next three years.

Two other properties which received the Orders contain shoreline on East Twin Lake. In one instance, a sand pile was deposited near the shore in the aim of adding to a beach on the property. The Commission noted that sandy beaches are not a natural feature of East Twin Lake, and would not allow more sand to be added as it would impact the shoreline beyond the property in question. As of the Sept. 9 meeting, the sand pile has been removed and the violation – also including an order regarding the removal of phragmites – has been remedied.

The other property on East Twin Lake to receive an Order had dredged material from the lake bottom around a dock to allow boat access, and then had deposited this material at a location away from the shoreline on the property. The property owner has reseeded the area where the material was deposited, and agreed to an order from the Commission to continue to monitor the area and reseed as necessary. This violation was also remedied with the condition that the property owner submit applications for future work.

Another property on Salmon Kill Road had not provided a management plan for site work to the Commission in response to the Order by the Sept. 9 meeting. The property owners are expected to supply complete work plan including a list of contractors by Oct. 15.

The Commission was careful to point out that permits are required to perform work near wetlands and watercourses because even minor alterations could have significant impacts to shoreline structure and ecosystem.