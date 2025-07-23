Francis Henry Sand Rossire

SALISBURY — Francis Henry Sand “Sandy” Rossire Jr., born April 2, 1949, age 76, passed away peacefully on June 20, 2025, in Syracuse, New York, due to complications from Parkinson’s disease after 30 years.

Born in Leonia, New Jersey, to Francis Henry Sand Rossire and Doris Minerva Pape Rossire, he and his family moved to North Wales Farm in Salisbury, Connecticut and summered on Twin Lakes for many years. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying taking care of the farm animals living on the farm and living on Twin Lakes. In his later years he became a private pilot.

He was a science teacher at Kent Center School for over 30 years and coached girls softball. Perhaps the most important thing to memorate him is the fact he was the most kindest loving person to whomever he met.

His caregiver was the kindest, most caring caregiver to him for two and a half years, and treated him like he was her own father, and she loved him dearly. And, I will always be eternally grateful to her.

He is survived by his loving wife, Karen Rossire, his daughter, Jennifer, his sister Jeanne and multiple cousins, nephews and nieces. His older sister Mary Suzanne Rossire McLaughlin passed before him and he loved her dearly. A private memorial service will be held at his plot in Salisbury at a future date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Judes Children’s Hospital.

Classifieds - July 24, 2025

Automobiles For Sale

2004 Lexus ES 330 Sedan: Runs but needs some work. 176K miles. $2000. Call 860-435-0905 Leave message.
Services Offered
Hector Pacay Service: House Remodeling, Landscaping, Lawn mowing, Garden mulch, Painting, Gutters, Pruning, Stump Grinding, Chipping, Tree work, Brush removal, Fence, Patio, Carpenter/decks, Masonry. Spring and Fall Cleanup. Commercial & Residential. Fully insured. 845-636-3212.

Pets

LABRADOR ORPHAN wanted: as companion for RESCUE MIX (5 years). Sharon. 407-620-7777.


