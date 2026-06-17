Thank you!
Your support is sustaining the future of local news in our communities.

Francis Lynehan

Francis Lynehan

DOVER PLAINS — Francis “Butch” Lynehan, 75, a twenty-year resident of Dover Plains, New York, formerly of Sharon, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, May 7, 2026 at Vassar Bros. Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, New York.

Born Aug. 29, 1950, in Sharon, he was the son of the late William W. and Nellie (Kluun) Lynehan.

Butch grew up in Sharon and attended Sharon Center School and Housatonic Valley Regional High School. At the age of seventeen, he enlisted in the United States Army and is a Vietnam War Veteran.

After his military service of three years, he was employed at the Kimberly-Clark Corporation and later worked many years for the State of Connecticut Department of Transportation.

Butch was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was a member of the Chestnut Ridge Rod & Gun Club in Dover Plains, Millerton Gun Club and the Sharon Fish & Game. He was a longtime member of the V.F.W. Post 5444 in Dover Plains and the Sharon American Legion Post 126. He was a former member of the Sharon Fire Department.

Butch is survived by his devoted wife, Nancy (Stark), his former wife, Rosemarie (Marchi) Larosa and their two sons, Michael and Stephen. He was the proud grandfather of three grandsons, Mason, Noah and Tucker. He is also survived by his loving sisters, Pat of Sharon, and Yvonne of Chapel Hill, Tennessee, and several cousins and nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother William “Billy” Lynehan and his niece Lisa Hoglen.

There will be no calling hours. A private burial will take place on Saturday, June 27, 2026, at Hillside Cemetery in Sharon, with Standard Military Honors, followed by a Celebration of Life at the Sharon Fire Department, 36 West Main Street, Sharon. All are invited to attend. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sharon American Legion Post 126, 15 New Street, Sharon, CT 06069 or Sharon Little League/NWCTSBLL, P.O. Box 569, N. Canaan, CT 06018. To send an online condolence to the family, flowers to the service or to plant a tree in Butch’s honor, please visit www.conklinfuneralhome.com

Latest News

Richard McGriff

Richard McGriff

TACONIC — Richard McGriff died unexpectedly on May 16, 2026. This is a collection of loving reminiscences.

With a smile like that and a laugh like that and a soul like that, how could you not love him? Macey Levin and Gloria Miller

Keep ReadingShow less

Juneteenth graduation celebrates Berkshire’s next generation of leaders

Juneteenth graduation celebrates Berkshire’s next generation of leaders

Cohort 2026 members Abigail Horace, Adam Liccardi, Adrian Lynch, Cameo Brown, Chauncey Dozier, Claudette Grant, Erline Saintilet, Harmony Edwards, Kamayue Gomes, Mackenzie Colvin, Otis West, Shadre Domingo, TJ West and Tyeesha Keele-Kedroe and Blackshires’ leadership team John Lewis, Patrick Danahey, Dubois Thomas and Julie Haagenson gather at the Blackshires City Hall Fishbowl alongside Mayor Peter Marchetti and city officials Michael Obasohan, Brandon Gill, Katherine VanBramer, Heather Brazeau, Justine Dodds and Jesse Tobin McCauley.

Provided

When designer Abigail Horace joined the Blackshires Leadership Accelerator, she was looking for support as the founder of the Black Berkshires Social Club, which creates culturally grounded social spaces for Black and BIPOC residents in the region. What she found was something deeper: a community of peers invested in one another’s success.

“Finding Blackshires has been transformative,” Horace said. “Being a BIPOC founder in this region can feel isolating, and this community has changed that. They see my work, champion my business and have opened doors I couldn’t have opened alone.”

Keep ReadingShow less
community

Forged by curiosity: Art, craftsmanship and big fun with Izzy Fitch

Forged by curiosity: Art, craftsmanship and big fun with Izzy Fitch

Izzy Fitch at Battle Hill Forge in Wassaic.

Madi Long
I’m not really inventing anything new. I just tweak it a little bit.— Izzy Fitch

A steel praying mantis stands among garden accents at Battle Hill Forge in Wassaic, its folded forelegs ready for prayer and mischief in equal measure.

“She’s very nice,” said blacksmith, sculptor and Battle Hill Forge owner Izzy Fitch, patting the giant insect affectionately. Then he added, “Just don’t go out to dinner with her.”

Keep ReadingShow less
our community
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.

Unexpected subjects, familiar beauty in new Kent exhibits

Unexpected subjects, familiar beauty in new Kent exhibits
Millerton-based artist Alexis England with her flamingo and mandrill portraits at Peggy Mercury in Kent.
D.H. Callahan

Kent Barns was alive with art on Saturday, June 13, as three new shows opened at Peggy Mercury and Kenise Barnes Fine Art, featuring a variety of fascinating paintings and drawings from four local artists.

Peggy Mercury, which in just two years has earned a reputation for curating remarkable collections of fine beauty products and accessories, continues to find exciting art to complement its offerings. The new show, “Portraits,” features four pairs of paintings by Millerton-based artist Alexis England. The “portraits” she paints, however, feature some pretty unexpected sitters.

Keep ReadingShow less
exhibit

Stonewood Farm launches chefs in residence program

Stonewood Farm launches chefs in residence program
Jocelyn Ueng is the first Chef in Residence at Stonewood Farm.
Provided

Stonewood Farm in Millbrook is expanding its educational and community food programs this summer with the launch of a new Chefs in Residence program, an eight-week immersion that brings culinary professionals to the nonprofit farm to live, cook, teach and work alongside farmers.

The program is led by Kristen Essig, Stonewood’s director of culinary outreach and development, an award-winning chef whose background includes work with Emeril Lagasse and multiple James Beard Award nominations.

Keep ReadingShow less
restaurants

A rare look inside Connecticut’s Colonial-era homes

A rare look inside Connecticut’s Colonial-era homes

The Hollister House, aka Whitbeck Estate, is believed to have been built circa 1780.

Provided

For anyone who has ever stopped to admire an old house and wonder what it looks like inside, HisTOURy’s Colonial Home Tour on June 20 offers a rare opportunity.

The four-hour guided tour will take participants inside four private colonial-era homes in Salisbury and Falls Village while highlighting another 20 historic properties along the route. Presented as part of HisTOURy’s series marking America’s 250th anniversary, the tour explores the architecture and history of northwestern Connecticut’s colonial settlement period.

Keep ReadingShow less
architecture
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.