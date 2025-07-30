Frank Charles Brower

Frank Charles Brower

PINE PLAINS — Frank Charles Brower Jr., 76, formerly of Ancramdale, New York, and Heath, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully July 10, 2025, at Geer Lodge in Canaan, Connecticut. He was born on Aug. 12, 1948, at Sharon Hospital, Connecticut, to the late Frank C. and Margaret (Shaw) Brower, of Ancramdale. Frank graduated from Pine Plains Central School, class of 1966 and continued his education at Dutchess Community College, followed by SUNY Oswego. He earned his master’s degree in Experiential Education from the University of Minnesota, Mankato, which further deepened his ability to provide hands-on learning experiences to his students. He was aproud participant in the Hurricane Island Outward Bound program in 1974, off the coast of Maine.

Frank lived in Heath, Massachusetts for many decades where he was active in his community and raised his family. He forever cherished and held close to his heart, his children and their multi-faceted interests and activities. He treasured their annual summer vacations to the upper coast of Maine.

Frank was aFine Craftsman, teaching woodworking and Industrial Arts. He started his teaching career at Gateway Regional High School in Western Massachusetts, followed by teaching at and retiring from Greenfield Public School, Greenfield, Massachusetts. He then continued teaching at Twin Valley School in Wilmington, Vermont. Totaling 47 years, Frank enjoyed teaching young people. His goal to teach 50 years was cut short due to illness.

In his later years, he traveled extensively. He had a memorable trip as part of a People to People Tour, traveling throughout Europe, visiting 8 countries. Being an active hiker and history buff, he enjoyed traveling, numerous times across the USA. He visited 29 National Parks and over 100 National Historical Parks, Sites, Monuments & Memorials. He traveled the “Old Fashioned Way” - car, road atlas, camera, tent - no credit cards, no phone. Frank returned to Pine Plains to live in 2021.

Frank is survived by his children; Seth Brower of Ingelwood, California and Rachel Rose of Shelbourne, Massachusetts and two grandsons. His sister, Sheila Jamieson and her husband, James, of Ancramdale, along with his nephew, Carl Jamieson, of Portland, Oregon, sister in law, Julia Brower and niece Katherine Brower, of Red Hook and Shannon Coll, of Oklahoma, will remember him fondly.

In addition to his parents he was also predeceased by his brother, John E. Brower of Milan. In accordance with Frank’s wishes, no formal services will be held. He will be privately interred in the family plot at Evergreen Cemetery in Pine Plains, New York. Those wishing to share condolences and memories may do so by visiting www.peckandpeck.net

