Friday Night on the Green in Norfolk

NORFOLK — Every Friday at 6 p.m., the Norfolk Foundation hosts a “Friday Night on the Green” celebration. This summer, these community gatherings began on June 7 and will last until Aug. 30.



Each week, the event is hosted by a different local group, like the Norfolk Library, the Botelle School PTO, or the Nofolk Hub. Each week also features different local musical talent, including Aimee VanDyne, Mad River Music, and Lucy Morningstar.

This past Friday, Aug. 16, the event was hosted by the National Iron Bank and Norfolk Lions Club and was nothing short of lively and well-attended, with many enthusiastic Norfolk residents present to celebrate the weekend with their families and friends. Attendees were of all ages, mingling and enjoying the beautiful weather and view of Norfolk. Food was provided, with many volunteer chefs grilling up hot dogs and hamburgers.

There was also music and dancing; Norfolk’s very own Grantville Dawgs performed both classic and current hits, like “Ex’s and Oh’s” originally performed by Elle King. Also available were “Fight for a Cure” T-shirts for purchase the Norfolk Lions Club.

Make sure to mark your calendars for the final celebration of the summer on Aug. 30, hosted by the Norfolk Lions Club Ambulance and featuring music by the Last Fair Deal!