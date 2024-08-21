Friday Night on the Green in Norfolk

Latest News
FALLS VILLAGE — On any given Wednesday afternoon in July and August, visitors to the David M. Hunt Library will find youngsters busy in the library’s vegetable garden.
On Wednesday, Aug. 14, Assistant Director and Youth Programming Coordinator Brittany Spear-Baron was accompanied by Jesper, age 6, and 4-year-old Kaya Cornehlsen and their mother Tamara, who live in Massachusetts but spend a lot of time visiting the grandparents in Falls Village.
Sun hats firmly in place, the children charged into the roughly 22 x 30 foot enclosure and started eagerly investigating the four rows of plants, finding tomatoes and peppers that were ready to go.
Sharon real estate sales in July
SHARON — July was a 50/50 month in Sharon with three residences recorded below $500,000 and three selling for over a million and nothing in between. By mid-August there were signs that inventory was beginning to increase with 18 rentals available including five furnished summer rentals, 9 academic/winter furnished homes and 4 unfurnished residences. 16 homes were listed for sale including the most expensive property, the condo at 1 Great Elm for $5,500,000. Land offerings remain abundant with 16 parcels available for $109,500 to $2,995,000 for 94 acres. The median price for a single-family residence in Sharon ticked up to $748,000.
Transactions
30 Knibloe Hill Road — 3 bedroom/3 bath home on 2.66 acres sold by Keith Vanwarren to Tara L. Stiles and Michael J. Taylor for $1,750,000.
65 Northrup Road — 3 bedroom/2 bath home built in 2000 sold by Lincoln and Natalie Tobier to Kathleen E. Killian and John L. Allison for $1,100,000.
39 Joray Road, Tract 4 — 3 bedroom/1 bath house built in 1850 on 74.2 acres sold by 29 Joray Owner LLC to Town Road Partnership LLC for $1,550,000.
16 River Road — 3 bedroom/1.5 bath home sold by Federal National Mortgage Association to US Bank Trust and then to Donna Fairchild, and Devon and Christopher Towey for $371,000.
30 Cedar Road — 3 bedroom/1 bath home sold by Doris Crispino to Thomas Conley Rollins Jr. for $421,000.
255 Low Road — 2 bedroom/2 bath house built in 1965 sold by Carol A. and Joseph M. Seaman to Gail and Timothy James Frawley for $350,000.
* Town of Sharon real estate sales recorded as sold between July 1, 2024, and July 31, 2024 provided by the Sharon Town Clerk. Note that recorded transfers occur after the actual real estate closing and may also include private sales. Transfers with no consideration are not included. Compiled by Christine Bates, Real Estate Advisor with William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, Licensed in Connecticut and New York.
**CORRECTION: In last week’s Cornwall real estate report, 83 Cogswell Road was added in error. The correct entry was: 20 Stone Hill Road – 14.45 acres vacant land sold by Anne G. and John D. Coffin to Stone Hill LLC for $180,000.
LAKEVILLE — The members of the Salisbury Community Dog Park met at the park near Long Pond in Lakeville Saturday, Aug. 17 for their annual organization meeting.
President Stephanie Reckler presided. (Her dog’s name is Wiggly.)
Reckler and treasurer Bill Littauer reported that the group’s finances are healthy, and much of the subsequent discussion centered on fundraising, attracting new (and younger) members, and physical improvements to the dog park.
When the dust settled, the two priorities were paving the gravel walk leading to one of the two gazebos on the property, where the members were sitting. Several of the chairs they were sitting on were near the end of their useful life, so that was the second priority.
The hour-long discussion was punctuated throughout by sounds of canine joy and merriment from the nine or so dogs who also attended, including Nero, an amiable 100 pound Newfoundland who sensed that a dogless reporter was just waiting for the chance to get sloppy kisses and proceeded accordingly.
NORFOLK — The Women & Girls Fund hosted a personal product kit-making session at the Norfolk HUB on Wednesday, Aug. 14 at 6 p.m. The event began with refreshments and brief speeches from secretary Jen Pfaltz and chair Fran Stoffer. Later, attendees were invited to create their own personal product kit featuring feminine products such as pads and tampons.
The Torrington-based group was founded 25 years ago and started as a personal product program for smaller food pantries. The group was founded in Litchfield by a group of women who recognized this lack of resources and felt compelled to act. The group got its start as a “giving circle” but now boasts over 600 supporters to help raise money for events and feminine products. Since many smaller food pantries have tighter budgets, feminine products are often neglected. At the event, Pfaltz described “period poverty” and shared that “women who cannot afford proper feminine products often are forced to miss school or work during that time of the month.” Stoffer asserts, “Our mission is to invest in the power of women and the dreams of girls.” The kit-making products for the Norfolk HUB event were provided by a private funding source. The group’s next goal, however, is financial independence, and they hope to eventually no longer rely solely on grants from generous donors.
Every 5 years, the members of the Women & Girls Fund review the segment of society toward which they should generate their resources. Right now, it is focusing on the remainder of the pressures that the COVID-19 pandemic has left on young women. “We want to make sure we have the resources to help women be self-confident,” said Stoffer. The group hopes to expand even farther beyond Norfolk to other small towns in the area and is excited to announce that they will soon be beginning a pilot project in Kent at the Kent School.