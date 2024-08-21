Friday Night on the Green in Norfolk

Event attendees watch the Grantville Dawgs perform on Norfolk’s town green.

Chloe Kolakowski
Friday Night on the Green in Norfolk

NORFOLK — Every Friday at 6 p.m., the Norfolk Foundation hosts a “Friday Night on the Green” celebration. This summer, these community gatherings began on June 7 and will last until Aug. 30.

Each week, the event is hosted by a different local group, like the Norfolk Library, the Botelle School PTO, or the Nofolk Hub. Each week also features different local musical talent, including Aimee VanDyne, Mad River Music, and Lucy Morningstar.

This past Friday, Aug. 16, the event was hosted by the National Iron Bank and Norfolk Lions Club and was nothing short of lively and well-attended, with many enthusiastic Norfolk residents present to celebrate the weekend with their families and friends. Attendees were of all ages, mingling and enjoying the beautiful weather and view of Norfolk. Food was provided, with many volunteer chefs grilling up hot dogs and hamburgers.

There was also music and dancing; Norfolk’s very own Grantville Dawgs performed both classic and current hits, like “Ex’s and Oh’s” originally performed by Elle King. Also available were “Fight for a Cure” T-shirts for purchase the Norfolk Lions Club.

Make sure to mark your calendars for the final celebration of the summer on Aug. 30, hosted by the Norfolk Lions Club Ambulance and featuring music by the Last Fair Deal!

Falls Village vegetable garden in full bloom

Youngsters help pick tomatoes at Hunt Library.

Patrick L. Sullivan

FALLS VILLAGE — On any given Wednesday afternoon in July and August, visitors to the David M. Hunt Library will find youngsters busy in the library’s vegetable garden.

On Wednesday, Aug. 14, Assistant Director and Youth Programming Coordinator Brittany Spear-Baron was accompanied by Jesper, age 6, and 4-year-old Kaya Cornehlsen and their mother Tamara, who live in Massachusetts but spend a lot of time visiting the grandparents in Falls Village.

Sharon real estate sales in July

30 Cedar Road is a 3 bedroom cottage on a sunny, landscaped lot near Mudge Pond. It sold quickly over the asking price at $421,000.

Christine Bates

SHARON — July was a 50/50 month in Sharon with three residences recorded below $500,000 and three selling for over a million and nothing in between. By mid-August there were signs that inventory was beginning to increase with 18 rentals available including five furnished summer rentals, 9 academic/winter furnished homes and 4 unfurnished residences. 16 homes were listed for sale including the most expensive property, the condo at 1 Great Elm for $5,500,000. Land offerings remain abundant with 16 parcels available for $109,500 to $2,995,000 for 94 acres. The median price for a single-family residence in Sharon ticked up to $748,000.

Transactions

Salisbury Dog Park members discuss park upkeep

Members and their dogs met at the dog park, Aug. 17.

Patrick L. Sullivan

LAKEVILLE — The members of the Salisbury Community Dog Park met at the park near Long Pond in Lakeville Saturday, Aug. 17 for their annual organization meeting.

President Stephanie Reckler presided. (Her dog’s name is Wiggly.)

Women & Girls Fund hosts kit-making course at Norfolk HUB

Women gather at Norfolk HUB for kit-making class.

Chloe Kolakowski

NORFOLK — The Women & Girls Fund hosted a personal product kit-making session at the Norfolk HUB on Wednesday, Aug. 14 at 6 p.m. The event began with refreshments and brief speeches from secretary Jen Pfaltz and chair Fran Stoffer. Later, attendees were invited to create their own personal product kit featuring feminine products such as pads and tampons.

The Torrington-based group was founded 25 years ago and started as a personal product program for smaller food pantries. The group was founded in Litchfield by a group of women who recognized this lack of resources and felt compelled to act. The group got its start as a “giving circle” but now boasts over 600 supporters to help raise money for events and feminine products. Since many smaller food pantries have tighter budgets, feminine products are often neglected. At the event, Pfaltz described “period poverty” and shared that “women who cannot afford proper feminine products often are forced to miss school or work during that time of the month.” Stoffer asserts, “Our mission is to invest in the power of women and the dreams of girls.” The kit-making products for the Norfolk HUB event were provided by a private funding source. The group’s next goal, however, is financial independence, and they hope to eventually no longer rely solely on grants from generous donors.

