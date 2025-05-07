From Central Europe to the Mediterranean

Olympic Rings at Bergisel stadium and ski jump in Innsbruck, Austria.

Provided
hvrhs travelogue

From Central Europe to the Mediterranean

Thanks to funds raised by Northwest Corner: Students Without Borders, and with additional assistance from the 21st Century Fund and the HVRHS Alumni Association, 31 Housatonic Valley Regional High School students and seven teachers spent seven days during April break traveling in Italy and Germany.

We started right out of the gates in Munich, Germany’s welcoming environment. Under the lead of our lively tour director, Artin, we explored Munich, seeing culture reflected in its people and beauty.

We then moved on to Dachau, a solemn but enlightening and historical place. For me and the other students, the camp wasn’t just something to mourn but something to learn from.

Travelling south, we expected to wake up from naps in Austria but were surprised to still be in Germany. Our bus pulled up to Neuschwanstein Castle, a 19th-century palace that served as inspiration for Disneyland. This was an unexpected addition to our itinerary, courtesy of our chaperones, who helped us scratch off this bucket list destination.

We then visited Innsbruck, an Austrian city nestled in the Alps, to see the famous Bergisel Olympic ski jump.

Above the vineyards of San Gimignano, Italy.Provided

Next, we found ourselves in Verona and then Florence. In Florence, we stood in awe at the immense size of the Duomo, the Uffizi and the many statues scattered throughout the city, truly understanding that Florence is an artistic and architectural wonder in Italy.

We then journeyed to my highlight of the trip, San Gimignano, a hill town among the vineyards of outer Tuscany. Not many tours hit this city, making it void of tourist traps and crowding — just historical architecture, amazing views, and great food.

Ending off the week with the leaning tower of Pisa and then landing in Rome, seeing where Julius Caesar died and the Colosseum, was surreal to me and many others. We were all so grateful to the sponsors and fundraisers who put us on the planes, making it possible to experience these amazing opportunities.

Ayden Wheeler is a junior at HVRHS. His parents got engaged 30 years ago in Germany, and he was excited to visit the region where they had traveled. Ayden hopes to travel to France and England with the HVRHS International Travel Club next year.

hvrhs travelogue
The views expressed here are not necessarily those of The Lakeville Journal and The Journal does not support or oppose candidates for public office.

Latest News

Housatonic lax wins 18-6 versus Lakeview

Housatonic lax wins 18-6 versus Lakeview
Chloe Hill, left, scored once in the game against Lakeview High School Tuesday, May 7.
Photo by Riley Klein

FALLS VILLAGE — Housatonic Valley Regional High School girls lacrosse kept rolling Tuesday, May 6, with a decisive 18-6 win over Lakeview High School.

Eight different players scored for Housatonic in the Northwest Corner rivalry matchup. Sophomore Georgie Clayton led the team with five goals.

Keep ReadingShow less
lacrosse

Troutbeck Symposium 2025: the latest chapter in continuing a vital legacy

Troutbeck Symposium 2025: the latest chapter in continuing a vital legacy

Participating students and teachers gathered for the traditional photo at the 2025 Troutbeck Symposium on Thursday, May 1.

Leila Hawken

Students and educators from throughout the region converged at Troutbeck in Amenia for a three-day conference to present historical research projects undertaken collaboratively by students with a common focus on original research into their chosen topics. Area independent schools and public schools participated in the conference that extended from Wednesday, April 30 to Friday, May 2.

The symposium continues the Troutbeck legacy as a decades-old gathering place for pioneers in social justice and reform. Today it is a destination luxury country inn, but Troutbeck remains conscious of its significant place in history.

Keep ReadingShow less
education

Roaring Oaks Florist launches self-serve flower market

Roaring Oaks Florist launches self-serve flower market

Terence S. Miller, owner of Roaring Oaks Florist in the new self-serve area of the shop.

Natalia Zukerman

Just in time for Mother’s Day, Roaring Oaks Florist in Lakeville has launched a new self-serve flower station next to its Main Street shop, offering high-quality, grab-and-go bouquets from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week — including Sundays when the main store is closed.

Owner Terence S. Miller, who bought the shop 24 years ago at just 20 years old, calls the new feature “a modern twist on an old-school honor system,” with some high-tech updates.

Keep ReadingShow less
business