From Kyiv to Connecticut

Rising demand for home elevators
Ray and Eve Pech were in their late 30’s when they built their dream house 40 years ago on the side of a mountain overlooking Ski Sundown.
The modest, 2,000-square-foot, vertically-designed home offered privacy, ample space for their young family, stunning scenery — and stairs galore.
“It’s on three levels because it’s on the side of a hill,” said Ray Pech, a retired lawyer who serves on the Northwestern Connecticut Transit District board of directors. “We fell in love with the tremendous views.”
As for the stairs, he said, “We really didn’t think a lot about it. The thought never occurred to us that the day would come when we wouldn’t be able to go up stairs forever.”
The Pechs are among the growing number of Baby Boomers who aren’t planning to sell because they like their homes and have decided to age in place.
During a 2020 expansion project, they retrofitted their home with an elevator so that in their Golden Years they could safely enjoy all levels of their home, and also make it easier for visiting friends with mobility problems and wheelchair bound relatives to visit without climbing stairs.
“We thought, 'how do we make this house so that we can stay here?' and that was the logical choice, even though we didn’t need it physically yet,” Pech explained. “But I guess it’s there when we need it.”
Elevators are no longer just a luxury. Connecticut is home to 823,529 people aged 60 or older, representing 23% of the state’s population, according to a Healthy Aging Data Report. For many seniors, assisted living is out of reach due to rising costs and health concerns, particularly post-pandemic. Caregiving, too, can be costly for those on limited incomes.
A challenging housing market is discouraging senior homeowners from selling their homes, so many aging Baby Boomers are choosing to stay put. But with age comes the inevitable potential for decline in mobility. Home elevators, and to a lesser degree, stair lifts, are solutions to this growing problem, according to industry experts.
Elevator Service Company, Inc., (ESCO) based in Torrington, currently has licenses to install lifts and elevators in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York and Rhode Island, and installs more than 100 residential elevators annually, according to company officials.
“For the Northwest Connecticut area, towns that are most abundant in our installations would be closer to the New York border, as the square footage of private homes are larger and more frequented to owners who live there year around,” said Managing Director Mat Montgomery.
Over the past five years, Montgomery said he has noticed a change in the attitude that elevators are reserved for the wealthy. “Today, the elevator is a mainstay in the design of the home as building outward for most is challenging with limits in land.”
And while the market continues to grow, he said, the manufacturing for the type of equipment offered by ESCO is growing, too, “bringing down costs which allow us to put these units in every type of home, regardless of wealth.”
The cost to install a residential elevator varies according to layout of the home, the number of levels served and the elevator style, said the ESCO official.
“Our customers all have different needs and wants for their elevator, so the price range will vary with equipment and product offerings.” Generally speaking, he said, a two-story home prepped for an elevator shaft requiring two closets stacked on top of each other, “will spend about $45,000 on a new elevator for this shaftway. This is much cheaper than the price of some newer cars, making an elevator a low barrier to entry to having the to move around your home freely and safely for decades.”
That estimate does not include construction costs to house the unit.
Ray Pech said when he and his wife crunched the numbers, their elevator cost them the equivalent of about three years of rent in a “reasonably nice” senior living complex.
“For us it made sense financially” to stay put, said Pech. “We built the house and decided to redesign the house again in 2020, and the elevator was the instigation of it.” They enlarged their living and dining areas to make up for lost space on the third level where the elevator shaft took up one of the bedrooms.
For the Pechs, the idea was to make the elevator look as if it had always been in the house. It appears as an ordinary door off the living room. Ray Pech opened the door, then slid aside a safety gate leading to a well-lit, wood-paneled box elevator with a weight capacity of 1,000 lbs. and ample space for a wheelchair and another adult.
Once inside, he secured the gate, and with a push of a button, the elevator, which operates via a pulley chain, smoothly and quietly ascended to the upper level at a barely noticeable speed of 40 feet per minute.
Beyond function, elevators can also be aesthetically attractive in a home.
“We do need to hang some art in there,” Eve Pech said to her husband as the elevator door opened on its return to the main level.
Music Mountain in Falls Village is set to begin its 95th season on June 2.
The summer will open with a benefit concert and reception featuring pianist Benjamin Hochman and Friends from the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra. Under the leadership of Artistic Director Oskar Espina Ruiz, the festival promises a season rich with transformative musical experiences.
Oskar Espina Ruiz, who has been Artistic Director of Music Mountain since 2016, brings a wealth of experience and passion to the festival. He divides his time between performing, teaching clarinet at the School of the Arts in North Carolina during the winter and residing at Music Mountain in the summer.
“It’s very convenient,” said Espina Ruiz. “I mean, it’s such a peaceful place.”
Espina Ruiz’s first full season was in 2017 when he took over from Music Mountain’s founder, Jacques Gordon. Gordon was also the concertmaster at the Chicago Symphony from 1921 to 1930 and the founding first violinist of the Gordon String Quartet.
“I had been curating concerts for over ten years at Treetops Chamber Music Society in Stamford, which put me in touch with many groups that play at Music Mountain,” Espina Ruiz recalled. “When the opening came up at Music Mountain, I applied. Despite being a clarinetist, my extensive experience organizing festivals made me a good fit.”
His diverse background allows Espina Ruiz to play many roles as director including performing, teaching, writing grants, organizing and more. “It’s all connected,” he explained.
“I love playing more than anything else, but I also love teaching, and organizing is something I’ve done all my life. So, it kind of comes naturally.”
The 95th season’s theme, “From Struggle to Triumph,” is a testament to the transformative power of music and in particular, music performed live at this venue.
Espina Ruiz noted, “The place itself is quite transformative. It was built to emulate the inside of a violin, and it’s a very beautiful campus. It’s at the top of a mountain so it’s quite an experience just to drive here. Then you come inside this theatre that looks exactly as it did 95 years ago. Many people come in with headaches and problems and leave feeling renewed because they went through this trip that the music brought them through.” He added, “They are ready to take on life as they come out of Music Mountain.”
Opening night on June 2 promises a spectacular start with pianist Benjamin Hochman, violinist Ben Bowman, and cellist Joel Noyes from the Met Opera Orchestra. The trio will perform Beethoven’s Piano Trio in C Minor, Rebecca Clarke’s Piano Trio, and Schubert’s Piano Trio in E Flat Major. The concert will also feature the presentation of Music Mountain’s Lifetime Achievement Award to former board president Ann McKinney and will be followed by a free reception on the Great Lawn.
“I very much wanted to make sure that every program included what we call ‘a discovery piece.’ It’s very contemporary, but it’s also a way we are looking back because Jacques Gordon, the founder, did that from the very beginning; to include music by living composers or lesser-known composers. So, the idea of the discovery piece goes all the way back to the beginning, although back then the living composers might have been Ravel and Turina which are considered classics now,” he laughed.
The festival also includes a robust jazz program.
“Jazz is very interesting,” said Espina Ruiz. “It’s similar to chamber music in that it’s a small group, they are listening to one another and having a conversation very much like in a Beethoven string quartet.”
While Espina Ruiz is not a jazz player, he enjoys improvisation and works with knowledgeable board members to curate the jazz programs. This year, the jazz concerts will continue to delight audiences on Saturday evenings at 7 p.m., while Sunday afternoon chamber music concerts offer a chance to enjoy music outdoors with a picnic on the lawn.
Espina Ruiz shared that intermission is also a big part of the Music Mountain experience. “People come out and talk to friends and enjoy an ice cream or a glass of wine. Others come early or stay afterwards and have a picnic. It’s just wonderful.”
With a capacity of 265, Gordon Hall remains the heart of Music Mountain, providing exceptional acoustics in a historic setting. As Music Mountain looks to the future, ongoing renovations and grant funding aim to restore the historic houses on the campus and revive residential education programs. For now, the Music Mountain continues to nurture both adult and younger musicians, ensuring that the tradition of teaching and performing remains vibrant.
As Oskar Espina Ruiz reflected, “Music sends you on a trip at every concert, and you come out transformed.”
The plant sale that I wrote about in my last column, a joint effort of Lindera Nursery and Tiny Meadow Farm, was fantastic. I came home with pots of rattlesnake master, Eryngium yuccifolium, which I planted in the meadow with the hope that their tall glaucous leaves and round balls of white flower will punctuate the otherwise mostly grassy green expanse. For a shady spot left by transplanting a witch hazel, several pots of Jacob’s ladder, Polemonium reptans echo the tones of the violet and bluebells nearby.
I added two plants to the river path beds: Echinacea pallida — a restrained looking echinacea with thin pale pink petals that drape downward, and obedient plant, Physostegia virginiana, whose whitish- pink upward- growing flowers are reminiscent of snapdragons or lobelia. These should fill in alongside the existing penstemon, mountain mint and the low growing, shocking-pink Silene caroliniana that is flowering right now.
Not only are all the new acquisitions native, most of the plants are also local eco-types; the seed from which the plants were grown was came from plants grown locally. The thinking is that insects and birds are accustomed to the particular tastes, smells, shapes and colors of local plants and so, from the perspective of habitat preservation, they will have the best opportunity to succeed. Even humans, who are the most adaptable species, can relate to this notion: one person’s award-winning three-alarm chili is another person’s digestive nightmare.
On the other end of the native plant spectrum are the cultivars. These are versions of native plants, selected and bred because they have an appealing aesthetic or disease resistance that differs from the original species. Some cultivars are strains of native plants found in nature and are grown from seeds from these plants, others, mainly woody plants, are created by cloning using plant cuttings.
Also called nativars, they are most often what you will find in nurseries and garden centers when looking for native plants. A cultivar, native or not, will always have it’s specific name in quotation marks; this is the best clue to identify it as a cultivar. Producers are allowed to trademark cultivars of plants, such as ‘Balmy™ Purple’ Bee Balm which is one of the many nativars bred and sold under the American Meadows brand.
I succumbed to this mild-mannered marketing about ten years ago, well before I really paid attention to native plants, when purchasing a redbud nativar that has deep purple leaves, rather than the green leaves of the species. Even if the nursery had carried the species, I would have selected this one; I was seduced by its name, ‘Forest Pansy’, as well as the charming color and shape of its leaf.
What I did not know at the time, and wish I had, is that nativars with purple or red leaves are far less interesting as a food source to caterpillars than are the original green leaves of the straight species. The chlorophyl of the green leaves is replaced by anthocyanins, flavonoids that, while healthy, are ‘feeding deterrents’ according to Doug Tallamy who did the research with Mt. Cuba, a botanic garden and research center focused on native plants. Mt. Cuba’s research team looks at native species and their cultivars, assessing them over many years and then rates them for considerations including growth habits, hardiness and habitat benefits.
I spoke with Melissa Starkey, Ph.D., from Mt.Cuba who agreed that “there seems to be a lot of misinformation floating around that cultivars are ‘bad’ though in our research sometimes they are the winner for pollinators.”
What do we need to take into account when making a decision about a nativar, so that we end up with a plant that, in addition to being pleasing to us, is helpful to caterpillars, bees, other insects and birds? Apart from avoiding red and purple cultivars of green-leaved native species, Melissa advises that we be aware of nativars cultivated to have double or triple rows of petals. These plants, while more decorative forms of the original species, are far less attractive to pollinators. Some cultivars, such as mophead hydrangea, have mostly sterile flowers and therefore are of little use to bees and other pollinators. Lacecap hydrangea, such as Mt. Cuba’s highly rated ‘Haas Halo’, is a haven for pollinators.
To compensate for the three Ninebark ’Coppertina’ shrubs I had planted 8 years ago, Robin Zitter, the horticulturalist who helped me create the river path, wisely advised that I plant a few straight species alongside these deep coppery red-toned nativars. Robin sourced one plant and the others came from Earth Tones, a wonderful source for native plants in Woodbury.
Our sources for native plants have improved over the last few years and seeing examples of the beautiful native flowers, shrubs and trees has encouraged many to seek them out. We can aim for the local ecotype of a species when available to us and strive to plant native species first and nativars second.
Dee Salomon “ungardens” in Litchfield County.
Globetrotting and garden hopping
On Thursday, May 16, The David M. Hunt Library hosted “Around the World in 80 Gardens” with Professor Richard Benfield, a virtual tour of gardens around the world highlighting Benfield’s interests in biogeography, particularly the area of garden tourism.
Benfield is the former Chair and Professor of Geography at Central Connecticut State University in New Britain where he taught courses in human geography, plants, predators and parks, Russia, the European Union and many of the courses in the department’s tourism track. His current research interests include tourism as a conservation tool through the great botanic gardens of the world.
With great humor and enthusiasm, Benfield took attendees through the three acres of gardens in the Singapore airport which light up delightfully for the night time traveler. The tour continued through the arid gardens of Australia, the tropical gardens of the Seychelles, a quick trip through the Canary Islands, through the beautiful English gardens of his home country, and many of the unique and different gardens in the United States and Canada.
With connections to most of the gardens’ curators and stewards worldwide, Benfield has been able to capture unique images of public spaces without the usual throng of crowds.
“I’m a garden junkie,” laughed Benfield. “I can’t get enough of botanic gardens!”
Having traveled to 125 countries, Benfield’s book “Garden Tourism,” and its latest edition: “New Directions (post Covid) in Garden Tourism,” is an essential tool for those involved in the development and operation of gardens as a visitor attraction. Written in Benfield’s engaging style, it’s also captivating for any garden lover.
Benfield distributed packets of seeds as gifts for the attendees who, inspired by his talk, filed out of the library into a rainy spring evening, ready to plant seeds in their own growing gardens.