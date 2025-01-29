Frozen fun in Lakeville

Latest News
Garet&Co returns to Norfolk
Garet Wierdsma and her northern Connecticut-based dance company, Garet&Co, will return to Norfolk for their third annual appearance with Dance Workshops on the next three Sundays, followed by two performances of “From All Angles” in Battelle Chapel on Saturday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 23, at 4 p.m.
In “From All Angles,” audience members will witness Garet&Co translate three of the works presented at their fall show, “Can’t Keep Friends,” danced in the round, where viewers can witness each piece from a new angle.
Additionally, Garet&Co will be premiering two new works, including a site-specific work made for the beautiful Battelle Chapel performance space. Notably, Garet&Co will be reprising an excerpt of their preeminent piece, “and sometimes I wish” for this show.
On Saturday, Feb. 22, audience members will enjoy a post-show reception followed by a Q & A session.
On Sunday, Feb. 23, audience members will enjoy a pre-show performance with dancers performing installation work.
Garet&Co offers several classes in the performance space at Battell Chapel during their residence, including:
Intermediate/Advanced Technique: this Sunday, Feb. 2, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Intermediate/Advanced Contemporary Phrase Work: Sunday, Feb. 16, 12:30 to 2 p.m.
Beginners’ Contemporary: Saturday, Feb. 23, 1 to 2 p.m. (please join this class prior to the Sunday show for a special discounted package of class + show tickets)
Intermediate/Advanced Contemporary: Saturday, Feb. 23, 2 to 3 p.m. (please join this class prior to the Sunday show for a special discounted package of class + show tickets)
Garet Wierdsma expressed her excitement: “This year, we are bringing more dancers and more pieces than ever before, plus we are adding special elements that will keep audiences on their toes. We can’t wait to share this show with everyone!”
Evie Sondag, Jessica Winter, and Kyleigh Olivier in rehearsal for “From All Angles.”Elias Olsen
Live Music at the American Mural Project
Known for its stunning 120-foot wide, five-story tall “Mural to the American Worker” by artist Ellen Griesedieck, the American Mural Project, also known as AMP, is located next to Whiting Mills in Winsted, Conn. AMP also offers educational programs for youth, summer camps, book talks, and has recently added musical programming.
After formally opening the main gallery to the public in the summer of 2022, the music series “Live @AMP” began in 2023 with the intention of expanding AMP’s scope and demographic through both visitation and event attendees.
Director Michelle Begley explained AMP’s goals. “We wanted to establish AMP as a high quality event space by bringing in dynamic, professional artists to create a synergy of music, performance and art.”
Asked how she finds talent, Begley said, “My colleague Mimi Madden and I work closely with our artistic and executive directors to invite established and innovative Connecticut performing artists complemented by national and internationally recognized musicians, poets and speakers. It’s fun to both support local musicians, think big, and reach out beyond Connecticut!”
AMP’s “Happy Hour Piano Series” has become a monthly anchor event that features solo pianists who play a multitude of styles. Recent performances by Jen Allen, TJ Thompson, Isabella Mendes and Warren Byrd drew great crowds of jazz lovers. Jeff Bortako and Dan Ringuette had people singing along with their pop and holiday tunes while the passion and technique of classical pianists Maria Centola and Heather Reichgott moved audiences.
“We were gifted a beautiful baby grand piano by a steadfast supporter, the Greenberg family, who also support the series,” Begley explained.
AMP has hosted a wide variety of musicians including full bands performing soul, jazz, R&B, gospel, latin jazz, funk, swing and rock. The room has hosted Connecticut bands like West End Blend, Eight to the Bar, Theresa Thomason with the KC Sisters, Nikita, Ed Fast, and One Time Weekend, and there’s more in store.
“In 2025, we’re bringing in our first Grammy nominee, Eric Bibb, for what promises to be an incredible blues performance in April; the grunge band Gryme to connect to our community college population in September, and our first A Cappella Showcase that will feature student singers from colleges across New England,” Begley said.
Audiences can experience the excitement and energy of listening to great music, surrounded by incredible art with a big dance floor and great sound.
“We’ve been incredibly fortunate to work closely with John Fiorello of The John Samuel Group to help us invest in our sound and address the challenges of working in such a vast space. John’s skill has been critical to our success as he is adept at optimizing every musician and vocalists’ performance, no matter the challenge,” Begley said.
As an active professional musician, teaching artist and voice teacher working in Connecticut for the last 30 years, Begley has worked in communities from Hartford to Torrington to the Northwest Corner.
“I’ve connected with an inspiring array of the wonderful and committed musicians who are perpetually digging deep to give of themselves to the vibrant and growing arts scene in Connecticut,” she said.
Cultivating a spirit of collaboration and community in all its events and programs, AMP is committed to creative partnerships. Local restaurants provide food and local bookstores have sponsored author based “AMPTalks.”
“The string quartet performance this past October, in partnership with the Hartford Symphony Orchestra, highlighted the ‘industrial cathedral’ acoustics of the AMP space. We’ll be doing that and more in 2025 and 2026!” Begley said.
For audiences, the combination of exploring the mural’s massive art installation and inherent storytelling along with each performance makes every AMP event a remarkable experience.
Upcoming shows for 2025 include the New Haven based singer/songwriter Natalie Hamilton for the Friday, Jan. 25 Happy Hour Piano Series and the electric neo-soul vibe of The New Mosaic on Saturday, Feb. 1.
For more information, visit: www.americanmuralproject.org/all-events