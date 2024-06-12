‘Giddy up’ for 18th Goshen Stampede

Latest News
Insect insight
Max Galdos-Shapiro, an ecologist and educator, talked about insects and climate change at the Scoville Memorial Library Sunday, June 9. Galdos-Shapiro said that crane fly larvae are useful for determining the health of ecosystems and the effects of climate change because they live in larval form for five years in water and that water needs to be clean, cold and oxygenated.
SALISBURY — At a meeting of the Board of Selectmen Monday, June 3, First Selectman Curtis Rand raised options available through the Department of Transportation to catch speeders.
Rand said there is a possibility of getting one or two speed cameras for use on state roads in town.
Selectman Chris Williams was wary of the idea, noting that speed cameras, unlike state troopers, can’t assess a situation and give a warning rather than a ticket.
Selectman Kitty Kiefer said the town should apply and in the process the public can weigh in.
On the subject of speeding, Rand said he thinks it’s worth taking another run at the state Department of Transportation about discouraging speeding along Main Street (Route 44), either with a lowered speed limit or a median island.
And on the subject of unmodified, loud brakes on tractor trailer, Rand said he and resident trooper Wil Veras have identified “four or five trucks, but we can’t catch them.”
“Will has caught some,” he added. “The message to the public is we’re working on it.”
Rail Trail
Rand said people worried about paving the Rail Trail “are getting over their skis.”
“There is no plan to pave the Rail Trail.”
He emphasized that there are no approved plans for affordable housing at the Pope property on Salmon Kill Road, which includes a popular section of the Rail Trail.
“There are concepts.”
He said in the future there will be additional plans and formal applications.
(More housing here.)
Cornwall weighs fire truck options
CORNWALL — A detailed specification list developed by Cornwall Volunteer Fire Department’s truck committee for a new truck has brought in one qualified manufacturer to bid.
The sole bid was from Alexis Fire Equipment Company in Illinois, which set an all-in price tag around $760,000 for the custom, stainless-steel truck sized to fit in the old firehouse.
“The town will have available on July 1st $640,000 [in the truck fund]. So that leaves a bit of a gap,” said First Selectman Gordon Ridgway at a June 4 meeting of the board.
The price from Alexis will hold until July 15, by which time CVFD will either need to come up with about $120,000 to move forward with the bid or start over with a revised spec list.
Fire Chief John LaPorta was in attendance and said the truck was designed specifically to meet Cornwall’s needs. He believed the department’s requests were not “extravagant” and the bid that came in would produce a truck for “the long term.”
“To try to think about re-speccing at this point would be a really big task,” said LaPorta.
In order to move forward, CVFD would have to come up with the balance difference. The topic will be discussed at CVFD’s monthly meeting Wednesday, June 26.
FALLS VILLAGE — The Housatonic Valley Regional High School Athletic Department held its spring season and senior sports awards ceremony on June 5. The following student-athletes were honored at the ceremony:
Girls Tennis
Most Improved: Victoria Brooks
Sportsmanship: Yaritza Vega
Tyburski: Lydia Fleming
Most Valuable: Dana Saccardi
Baseball
Most Improved: Wesley Allyn
Sportsmanship: Hunter Conklin
Tyburski: Chris Race
Most Valuable: Owen Riemer and Anthony Foley
Boys Track & Field
Most Improved: Anthony Labbadia
Sportsmanship: Patrick Money
Most Valuable: Kyle McCarron
Tyburski: Finn Malone
Girls Track & Field
Most Improved: Gabriela Titone
Sportsmanship: Lola Moerschell
Tyburski: Adelyn Diorio
Most Valuable: Amelia Dodge
Boys Tennis
Most Improved: Leo Clayton
Sportsmanship: Evan Bockting and Spencer Jasmin
Tyburski: Gustavo Portillo
Most Valuable: Manasseh Matsudaira
Girls Lacrosse
Most Improved: Katie Crane
Sportsmanship: Neve Kline
Tyburski: Georgie Clayton
Most Valuable: Marissa Zinke
Softball
Most Improved: Abby White
Sportsmanship: Anne Moran and Abby Hogan
Tyburski: Hadley Casey
Most Valuable: Grace Riva
JV MIP: Madison Gulotta
Stevenson Award: Hayden Bachman
The Mountaineer Award
(new this year - given to a underclassmen who participated in three sports during the school year)
Wesley Allyn, Hayden Bachman, Wyatt Bayer, Zach Bezzara, Daniela Brennan, Olivia Brooks, Victoria Brooks, Hunter Conklin, Katie Crane, Arianna Danforth-Gold, Tessa Dekker, Adelyn Diorio, Amelia Dodge, Braeden Duncan, Lydia Fleming, Anna Gillete, Lou Haemmerle, Chloe Hill, Jonas Johnson, Madelyn Johnson, Anthony Labbadia, Naomi Lesamana, Manasseh Matsudaira, Khyra McClennon, Lola Moerschell, Meadow Moerschell, Chris Race, Owen Riemer, Tyler Roberts, and Abigail White.
Master of Sport
(A senior who is a member of a varsity team all three seasons during their senior year)
Anne Moran and Haley Leonard
Four Year Award
Haley Leonard (Softball), Anne Moran (Softball), Grace Riva (Softball), Spencer Jasmin (Boys Tennis), Dana Saccardi (Girls Tennis), Yaritza Vega (Girls Tennis), Logan Dean (Baseball), Marissa Zinke (Girls Lacrosse).
Athlete of the Year
Leo Clayton and Haley Leonard
CAS CIAC Scholar Athlete
Yaritza Vega and Logan Dean
Pinnacle Award
Anne Moran and Eason Zhang