‘Giddy up’ for 18th Goshen Stampede

Step one of the Cowgirl Triathlon required competitors to lasso a calf.

GOSHEN — Country-style competitions and confections filled the Fair Grounds for the 18th annual Goshen Stampede, June 7 to 9.

The three-day rodeo festival displayed a range of all-American contests including horseback riding, goat wrangling, barrel racing, monster trucks, quad racing, demolition derbies, live music, carnival rides, fried delicacies and of course, bull riding. Kids even got in the rodeo action with a sheep riding competition.

Pointy boots, ten-gallon hats and handheld fried or frozen foods met the eye at every turn. Guests moved through walkways lined with enticing games and vibrant vendors, all leading to the main attractions.

The Cowgirl Triathlon, held Sunday, June 9, showcased unique skills on horseback. Competitors began by lassoing a calf, moved seamlessly into the barrel race, and concluded by dismounting to wrangle a goat.

“The richest cowgirl triathlon east of the Mississippi” paid out $705 to winner, Shyla O’Neil, who completed the three stages of the timed event with no errors in 30.28 seconds.

Cars wrecked in the demolition derby were lined up in the straight track to become part of the monster truck event. Customized pick-up trucks with massive wheels roared down the straight as crash-hungry spectators looked on with excitement in the stands.

An orange truck named “Terrordactyl” was fixed with 10 seats in the bed, offering monster truck rides to guests. A nine-step ladder brought riders from the ground up to their seats.

Stanley McGrath, renowned onion ring maker, has been attending the fair since it began in 2006. He said “it’s the people” that keep him coming back.

Litchfield County Axe House set up an axe-throwing booth just beside the rodeo ring. Owner Joseph Kucia said his company has been attending the Stampede for the past five years.

“Litchfield County is super nostalgic,” said Kucia, noting the connection people in the area feel to the weekend’s events. “They can kind of vibe off that... I think it’s a comfort.”

Insect insight

Insect insight
Patrick L. Sullivan

Max Galdos-Shapiro, an ecologist and educator, talked about insects and climate change at the Scoville Memorial Library Sunday, June 9. Galdos-Shapiro said that crane fly larvae are useful for determining the health of ecosystems and the effects of climate change because they live in larval form for five years in water and that water needs to be clean, cold and oxygenated.

Salisbury considers speed readers on state roads

Salisbury considers speed readers on state roads

SALISBURY — At a meeting of the Board of Selectmen Monday, June 3, First Selectman Curtis Rand raised options available through the Department of Transportation to catch speeders.

Rand said there is a possibility of getting one or two speed cameras for use on state roads in town.

Cornwall weighs fire truck options

Cornwall weighs fire truck options

CORNWALL — A detailed specification list developed by Cornwall Volunteer Fire Department’s truck committee for a new truck has brought in one qualified manufacturer to bid.

The sole bid was from Alexis Fire Equipment Company in Illinois, which set an all-in price tag around $760,000 for the custom, stainless-steel truck sized to fit in the old firehouse.

Housatonic Valley Regional announces 2024 athletic awards

Housatonic Valley Regional announces 2024 athletic awards

FALLS VILLAGE — The Housatonic Valley Regional High School Athletic Department held its spring season and senior sports awards ceremony on June 5. The following student-athletes were honored at the ceremony:

Girls Tennis

Most Improved: Victoria Brooks

