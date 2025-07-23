Unlock Full Access To The Lakeville Journal Digital Edition

You've reached content that is exclusively available to our subscribers. By subscribing, not only do you gain full access to high-quality, local journalism, but you also support our mission to keep our community informed and connected.

Stay informed and enjoy news of your community, in-depth analysis, and special features.

Subscribe Now

Already have an account? Log in here

The Lakeville Journal - July 24, 2025

Download DirectlyDownload Directly

Latest News

Classifieds - July 24, 2025

Classifieds - July 24, 2025

Automobiles For Sale

2004 Lexus ES 330 Sedan: Runs but needs some work. 176K miles. $2000. Call 860-435-0905 Leave message.
Services Offered
Hector Pacay Service: House Remodeling, Landscaping, Lawn mowing, Garden mulch, Painting, Gutters, Pruning, Stump Grinding, Chipping, Tree work, Brush removal, Fence, Patio, Carpenter/decks, Masonry. Spring and Fall Cleanup. Commercial & Residential. Fully insured. 845-636-3212.

Pets

LABRADOR ORPHAN wanted: as companion for RESCUE MIX (5 years). Sharon. 407-620-7777.


Keep ReadingShow less

Smiles, bright lights shine at Canaan Summer Nights

Smiles, bright lights shine at Canaan Summer Nights

Guests of the carnival at Bunny McGuire Park had a wide variety of rides to choose from, including a classic merry-go-round.

Photo by Simon Markow

NORTH CANAAN — Four days of festivities concluded Saturday, July 19, with the grand finale of Canaan Summer Nights.

The carnival first arrived at Bunny McGuire Park on Wednesday, kicking off North Canaan Event Committee’s new vision for summer activities in town.

Keep ReadingShow less

Millions in funding awarded to help conservation groups preserve open space

Millions in funding awarded to help conservation groups preserve open space

Supported by a $250,000 LEAP grant in late June, the 5,200-acre acquisition of a permanent conservation easement by the Kent-based Northwest Connecticut Land Conservancy protects the land surrounding the Colebrook Reservoir, the state’s largest remaining untapped drinking water reservoir.

Photo by Debra A. Aleksinas

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont (D) announced July 15 that the state is awarding $14.3 million in Open Space and Watershed Land Acquisition (OSWA) grants to protect 2,270 acres across 22 towns.

The grants, administered to land conservation groups by the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP), include five properties in the Northwest Connecticut towns of Cornwall, Kent, Salisbury and Sharon, encompassing more than 400 acres with awards totaling more than $3 million.

Keep ReadingShow less

Bunny Williams to receive Estabrook Community Leadership Award

Bunny Williams to receive Estabrook Community Leadership Award

Bunny Williams, right, and Betsy Smith

Photo by James Gillispie

LAKEVILLE — The Lakeville Journal and The Millerton News will award the 2025 Estabrook Community Leadership Award to Bunny Williams at a Jubilee celebration on Oct. 12 at the Grove in Lakeville. The award is presented to honor outstanding leadership in community service, as exemplified by Mary Lou and Robert Estabrook. Betsy Smith of Sharon is serving as Chair of the event.

As a successful design professional, Bunny Williams of Falls Village is an active and prominent supporter of a wide range of community organizations that provide essential services throughout our towns. According to Williams, “We live in not only the most beautiful part of the country, but in a community of such generous people who help make these events so successful. I think we all feel we want to do what we can to help support the things we care so much about. I am humbled by this honor by The Lakeville Journal and The Millerton News, our connection to knowing what is happening in the community .”

Keep ReadingShow less