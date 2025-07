Gov. Lamont joins Democrats at Sharon garden party

SHARON — Among the lush gardens giving off the sweet scent of flowers everywhere, Democrats gathered Saturday, July 19, to hear from state and local officials about the current political landscape.

Governor Ned Lamont (D), accompanied by his wife, Annie Lamont — the pair just coming off a hike in the area — told Miller, a renowned garden, “I love your office. It’s much more peaceful than mine.”

He had high praise for State Rep. Maria Horn, D-64, and then turned to the national picture, noting, “There’s lots of noise coming from the White House,” but expressed pleasure that Connecticut is a state that passes compassionate laws and policies. “The Northwest Corner shows up and lets us know their values. We always know where you stand.”

Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz, looking around, said, “I feel as though I should go mow my lawn and plant flowers.” She said she and the governor fight back every day the decisions that are coming down from Washington through the “Big Bad Bill.” She mentioned cuts to healthcare, food assistance, education and Planned Parenthood.

“We feel budgets are a moral document,” said Bysiewicz. “We are working to uplift people. We are fiscally responsible. We’re fighting back to expand rights, not take them away. I love to hear people say they’re so lucky to live in Connecticut.”

Horn pointed out the folks in the Northwest Corner believe in helping their immigrant neighbors. “We express support for all. We’re here to support something good.”

She then introduced two young people who were raised in the area. Ben Gray of Sharon grew up in Cornwall and is now an environmental lawyer. He recently worked for the National Congress of American Indians, but his job was eliminated. He sees four priorities for youth: the environment, education, supporting marginalized groups and the cost of living.

Elinor Wolgemuth of Salisbury, Class of 2025 Housatonic Valley Regional High School graduate, will be part of a select group attending a joint program between Brown University and Rhode Island School of Design in the fall. She noted that many of the older generation have apologized to her, sorry for the conditions they are leaving the youth of this country.

“I speak through my art,” Wolgemuth said, and lamented that society is not focusing on the human connection. “Use your positions for a good cause,” she told the audience.

Other speakers were Comptroller Sean Scanlon, Treasurer Erik Russell, John Elliot, who is seeking the governor’s seat, and Jimmy Tickey, head of the state Democratic party.