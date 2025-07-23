Gov. Lamont joins Democrats at Sharon garden party

Gov. Lamont joins Democrats at Sharon garden party

Governor Ned Lamont (D) speaks at the Sharon Democratic Garden Party Saturday at the home of Lynden Miller.

Photo by Ruth Epstein

SHARON — Among the lush gardens giving off the sweet scent of flowers everywhere, Democrats gathered Saturday, July 19, to hear from state and local officials about the current political landscape.

Governor Ned Lamont (D), accompanied by his wife, Annie Lamont — the pair just coming off a hike in the area — told Miller, a renowned garden, “I love your office. It’s much more peaceful than mine.”

He had high praise for State Rep. Maria Horn, D-64, and then turned to the national picture, noting, “There’s lots of noise coming from the White House,” but expressed pleasure that Connecticut is a state that passes compassionate laws and policies. “The Northwest Corner shows up and lets us know their values. We always know where you stand.”

Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz, looking around, said, “I feel as though I should go mow my lawn and plant flowers.” She said she and the governor fight back every day the decisions that are coming down from Washington through the “Big Bad Bill.” She mentioned cuts to healthcare, food assistance, education and Planned Parenthood.

“We feel budgets are a moral document,” said Bysiewicz. “We are working to uplift people. We are fiscally responsible. We’re fighting back to expand rights, not take them away. I love to hear people say they’re so lucky to live in Connecticut.”

Horn pointed out the folks in the Northwest Corner believe in helping their immigrant neighbors. “We express support for all. We’re here to support something good.”

She then introduced two young people who were raised in the area. Ben Gray of Sharon grew up in Cornwall and is now an environmental lawyer. He recently worked for the National Congress of American Indians, but his job was eliminated. He sees four priorities for youth: the environment, education, supporting marginalized groups and the cost of living.

Elinor Wolgemuth of Salisbury, Class of 2025 Housatonic Valley Regional High School graduate, will be part of a select group attending a joint program between Brown University and Rhode Island School of Design in the fall. She noted that many of the older generation have apologized to her, sorry for the conditions they are leaving the youth of this country.

“I speak through my art,” Wolgemuth said, and lamented that society is not focusing on the human connection. “Use your positions for a good cause,” she told the audience.

Other speakers were Comptroller Sean Scanlon, Treasurer Erik Russell, John Elliot, who is seeking the governor’s seat, and Jimmy Tickey, head of the state Democratic party.

Latest News

Classifieds - July 24, 2025

Classifieds - July 24, 2025

Automobiles For Sale

2004 Lexus ES 330 Sedan: Runs but needs some work. 176K miles. $2000. Call 860-435-0905 Leave message.
Services Offered
Hector Pacay Service: House Remodeling, Landscaping, Lawn mowing, Garden mulch, Painting, Gutters, Pruning, Stump Grinding, Chipping, Tree work, Brush removal, Fence, Patio, Carpenter/decks, Masonry. Spring and Fall Cleanup. Commercial & Residential. Fully insured. 845-636-3212.

Pets

LABRADOR ORPHAN wanted: as companion for RESCUE MIX (5 years). Sharon. 407-620-7777.


Keep ReadingShow less

Smiles, bright lights shine at Canaan Summer Nights

Smiles, bright lights shine at Canaan Summer Nights

Guests of the carnival at Bunny McGuire Park had a wide variety of rides to choose from, including a classic merry-go-round.

Photo by Simon Markow

NORTH CANAAN — Four days of festivities concluded Saturday, July 19, with the grand finale of Canaan Summer Nights.

The carnival first arrived at Bunny McGuire Park on Wednesday, kicking off North Canaan Event Committee’s new vision for summer activities in town.

Keep ReadingShow less

Millions in funding awarded to help conservation groups preserve open space

Millions in funding awarded to help conservation groups preserve open space

Supported by a $250,000 LEAP grant in late June, the 5,200-acre acquisition of a permanent conservation easement by the Kent-based Northwest Connecticut Land Conservancy protects the land surrounding the Colebrook Reservoir, the state’s largest remaining untapped drinking water reservoir.

Photo by Debra A. Aleksinas

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont (D) announced July 15 that the state is awarding $14.3 million in Open Space and Watershed Land Acquisition (OSWA) grants to protect 2,270 acres across 22 towns.

The grants, administered to land conservation groups by the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP), include five properties in the Northwest Connecticut towns of Cornwall, Kent, Salisbury and Sharon, encompassing more than 400 acres with awards totaling more than $3 million.

Keep ReadingShow less