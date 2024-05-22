Harvey Hayden, VMD

Harvey Hayden, VMD

SHARON — Cherished veterinarian, loving husband of Kathryn Heacox Hayden, and valued community member for over 60 years, Harvey Hayden, VMD, passed peacefully May 10, 2024, surrounded by his devoted family.

Dr. Hayden was born Dec. 16, 1932, in Windsor, Connecticut, to Frances Harvey and Haskell Hayden.

His amazing memory of his experiences and knowledge will be sorely missed. His genealogy traced his grandparents going back some 10+ generations, the family’s arrival in Massachusetts in 1630, and their prior lineage in England. He was a descendant of William Hayden of the Pequot War and founder of Hayden Station, Connecticut, who was, in turn, a descendant of the order of the knights who settled Heydon in Norfolk, also known as Stinton, England.

A graduate of Suffield High, he attended three years at the School of Agriculture, University of Connecticut. He then attended and graduated from the School of Veterinary Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, earning his Veterinariae Medicinae Doctoris.

After graduation, he entered the U.S. Air Force as rank of Second Lieutenant, discharged two years later as Captain.

Upon marrying Myrtle Maddox Hayden, they moved to Sharon where he opened the Sharon Veterinary Clinic and actively cared for any and all pets (especially cows), at all hours, for 62 years. He never turned away an animal in need.

He was a member of the Sharon Fire Department and served as the department’s Lieutenant for many years;was a member of Taghhannuck Grange #100; an esteemed member of Sharon Inland Wetlands & Watercourse Commission; and an active member of the Sharon Congregational Church.

On Feb. 25, 2017, Dr. Hayden married Kathryn Heacox, and her children joyfully welcomed Harvey as their new father, “Pops.”

Dr. Hayden is survived by his wife, Kathryn; stepchildren Edward Heacox, Jr. (Lynn), Karen Heacox (Arthur), Mary Heacox Ryan (Peter); Joseph (Marjorie); David; Christopher (Josie); step-grandchildren Benjamin Heacox, Ryan Heacox (Mary), Tyler Heacox, and Kathryn Heacox; step-great-grandson Thomas Heacox; nephews Richard, Daniel (Sue), Robert Carter; and the Maddox family.

His first wife, Myrtle Maddox Hayden, predeceased him on May 21, 2013, and his younger sister, Alice G. Hayden, on Sept. 16, 2023.

Calling hours were May 18, 2024, 3:00 pm-6:00 pm. Burial will be private. A memorial service date will be shared.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Sharon Fire Department or Sharon Ambulance, both P.O. Box 357, Sharon, CT 06069.

The Kenny Funeral Home has care of arrangements.

Latest News

Quellas host Hotchkiss Library of Sharon gala

Quellas host Hotchkiss Library of Sharon gala
James and Linda Quella hosted the spring gala at their estate in Sharon.
Alexander Wilburn

The Hotchkiss Library of Sharon held its annual spring gala and auction on Saturday, May 18, at the Sharon home of James and Linda Quella, best known in the area for their family-run poultry farm, Q Farms, where they humanely raise chickens in their pastures.

The spring gala is a major event each year for the library to raise funds for its annual budgeting cost, explained Hotchkiss Library Director Gretchen Hachmeister. “We raise about 65% of our annual operating budget just through fundraising events. We get about 25% from the town and the rest, some grants, and then the rest is fundraising. The general budget supports just opening the doors and helping us do everything we do.”

Keep ReadingShow less
hotchkiss library

Trade Secrets still ‘a success’ in year 24

Trade Secrets still ‘a success’ in year 24

Bunny Williams opened her garden for Trade Secrets tour visitors.

Natalia Zukerman

Landscape enthusiasts traveled from far and wide for garden tours and rare finds at Project SAGE’s annual Trade Secrets event May 18 and 19.

The origin of the rare plant and antiques fundraiser traces back to a serendipitous moment in the winter of 2001, when interior designer and author Bunny Williams found her greenhouse overflowing with seedlings, thanks to her then-gardener Naomi Blumenthal’s successful propagation of rare primroses.

Keep ReadingShow less
gardening