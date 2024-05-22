SHARON — Cherished veterinarian, loving husband of Kathryn Heacox Hayden, and valued community member for over 60 years, Harvey Hayden, VMD, passed peacefully May 10, 2024, surrounded by his devoted family.

Dr. Hayden was born Dec. 16, 1932, in Windsor, Connecticut, to Frances Harvey and Haskell Hayden.

His amazing memory of his experiences and knowledge will be sorely missed. His genealogy traced his grandparents going back some 10+ generations, the family’s arrival in Massachusetts in 1630, and their prior lineage in England. He was a descendant of William Hayden of the Pequot War and founder of Hayden Station, Connecticut, who was, in turn, a descendant of the order of the knights who settled Heydon in Norfolk, also known as Stinton, England.

A graduate of Suffield High, he attended three years at the School of Agriculture, University of Connecticut. He then attended and graduated from the School of Veterinary Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, earning his Veterinariae Medicinae Doctoris.

After graduation, he entered the U.S. Air Force as rank of Second Lieutenant, discharged two years later as Captain.

Upon marrying Myrtle Maddox Hayden, they moved to Sharon where he opened the Sharon Veterinary Clinic and actively cared for any and all pets (especially cows), at all hours, for 62 years. He never turned away an animal in need.

He was a member of the Sharon Fire Department and served as the department’s Lieutenant for many years;was a member of Taghhannuck Grange #100; an esteemed member of Sharon Inland Wetlands & Watercourse Commission; and an active member of the Sharon Congregational Church.

On Feb. 25, 2017, Dr. Hayden married Kathryn Heacox, and her children joyfully welcomed Harvey as their new father, “Pops.”

Dr. Hayden is survived by his wife, Kathryn; stepchildren Edward Heacox, Jr. (Lynn), Karen Heacox (Arthur), Mary Heacox Ryan (Peter); Joseph (Marjorie); David; Christopher (Josie); step-grandchildren Benjamin Heacox, Ryan Heacox (Mary), Tyler Heacox, and Kathryn Heacox; step-great-grandson Thomas Heacox; nephews Richard, Daniel (Sue), Robert Carter; and the Maddox family.

His first wife, Myrtle Maddox Hayden, predeceased him on May 21, 2013, and his younger sister, Alice G. Hayden, on Sept. 16, 2023.

Calling hours were May 18, 2024, 3:00 pm-6:00 pm. Burial will be private. A memorial service date will be shared.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Sharon Fire Department or Sharon Ambulance, both P.O. Box 357, Sharon, CT 06069.

The Kenny Funeral Home has care of arrangements.