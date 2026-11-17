FALLS VILLAGE — Two thumb-sized Madagascar hissing cockroaches clung to Wendy Miller’s apron and let out a loud hiss as students at Lee H. Kellogg School got a close look Friday, Nov. 13.
Miller, of Sharon Audubon, brought a turtle, a snake and a turtledove to the school, but she started with the cockroaches. Their hiss, she told students, helps ward off predators.
After the children inspected the roaches, Miller explained how insects see. Compound eyes give them a mosaic view of their surroundings, while simpler eyes help them detect light and dark.
Miller also told students about the animals at Sharon Audubon.
“We’ve got snakes and turtles and an owl named Atticus and eagles and turkey vultures and a raven.”
She explained how the health of wildlife can tell us something about the places people live.
“We believe what is good for birds is also good for people. If all of a sudden the birds are sick, we have to look at what is wrong.”
As for the cockroaches on her apron, Miller assured students that the species isn’t native to northwestern Connecticut and is unlikely to turn up outside captivity.
“You won’t find them at home or in school.”