people

History teacher joins rank of authors among Housatonic teachers

History teacher joins rank of authors among Housatonic teachers

John Lizzi, left, celebrated this year the publication of his first book, a political biography on the life of Oliver Wolcott Jr. Peter Vermilyea, right, has a new book called “Litchfield in the Revolution” hitting shelves on March 31.

Anna Gillette

Housatonic social studies teacher John Lizzi recently added a new title to his list of accomplishments: published author. On Feb. 3, Lizzi released his first book, “Connecticut Son: Oliver Wolcott Jr.,” a political biography that explores the life and career of an important figure in early American history.

Lizzi self-published the book, which is now available on Amazon. “You just put in my name or the title and it should come up,” he said.

The project originally began as part of Lizzi’s doctoral work. While completing his PhD, he wrote his dissertation on Wolcott Jr. “When I finished that, I essentially had a draft, at the very least, of a book,” he said. “It required some modification and revising, of course, but I had written 70,000 words already and I almost felt that it would have been a waste not to try to publish it when I’d gone that far.”

Balancing the writing process with teaching and family life was not easy. Lizzi completed his doctoral program online which allowed him to work on research and writing whenever he could fit it into his schedule. “The ability to be able to find an hour here, an hour there, early morning, late at night—even during the school day when I have a planning period—was critical,” Lizzi said. “So not a lot of sleep, but a really supportive family.”

Although the work was demanding, Lizzi never doubted his ability to finish. Still, the project pushed him in new ways. “The stamina required for the amount of research and writing you have to do is something else,” he said. “I had never written something that was 100s of pages long before.” Breaking the project down into smaller pieces helped make it more manageable.

Rather than pursuing a traditional publishing deal, Lizzi chose to self-publish to avoid a lengthy approval process and significant changes from editors. Based on research and people he’d spoken with, Lizzi found that the process can take multiple years and rejections. “Having spent so much time on this topic from my dissertation and now turning it into a book, I didn’t want to spend another three years with it,” Lizzi said.

Instead he used Amazon’s self-publishing tools which allowed him to upload and format the manuscript himself. “They have their own program—it’s all free—where you upload a manuscript and you can play with the margins and the font,” he said. “You can see how it looks before you actually order it to be printed.” The book is available as a hardcover, paperback, and on Kindle.

Lizzi credited fellow Housatonic teacher and author, Peter Vermilyea, as a source of inspiration. Lizzi said seeing Vermilyea’s success as a historian and writer helped show him what the publishing process could look like. “I feel very fortunate and lucky that I get to work with him,” Lizzi said.

Vermilyea himself has written several books about local history, beginning his writing career online. “All over all of our towns are these little monuments and markers, and this tree dedicated to so and so,” Vermilyea said. Being curious, he started a blog focused on hidden stories behind historical markers around the region.

That blog eventually led to a publishing opportunity. A representative from History Press noticed Vermilyea’s work online and reached out to him about turning his work into a book. His first book, “Hidden History of Litchfield County,” was published in 2014 and uncovers lesser-known stories about the history of the region.

The success of that book led to another project. In 2016, Vermilyea published “Wicked Litchfield County.” “The first book was about what our founding fathers wanted us to remember,” he said. “The second is more about what they want us to forget — crime and punishment and slavery, things like that.”

Vermilyea’s first and second books each took less than a year to write and publish. His third, “Litchfield County in the Revolution,” took seven. “The difference is that the first two books were works of synthesis,” Vermilyea said. “I took a lot of things that were already out there and brought them together to tell one coherent story.” He did all original research for “Litchfield County in the Revolution.” “I was in the state archives in Hartford, in the Litchfield historical society, in the Salisbury historical association,” Vermilyea said. It took a year just to edit.

His newest book, “Litchfield County in the Revolution,” will be released March 31 and continues to explore local history. Vermilyea enjoys writing about the region because people are naturally interested in stories that connect with their own communities. “There’s plenty of people who don’t like history, and that’s okay. But most people like local history. They like to know what was going on in their backyard,” Vermilyea said.

Outside of writing, Vermilyea frequently gives public talks about history and his research. He estimated having done about 250 presentations since the publication of his first book and continues to speak at libraries and historical societies. Lizzi who plans on following suit by doing similar talks said it seems like he does 10 a week. “It’s great fun,” Vermilyea said. “It’s a terrific opportunity to talk to people about history.”

For students interested in writing or publishing work of their own, Vermilyea offered the same advice he does to many students in class: “If you want to become a better writer, write,” he said. “Find any outlet for it. There’s so many outlets and you never know what’s gonna happen.”

people

Latest News

Robin Wall Kimmerer urges gratitude, reciprocity in talk at Cary Institute

Robin Wall Kimmerer urges gratitude, reciprocity in talk at Cary Institute

Robin Wall Kimmerer inspired the audience with her grassroots initiative “Plant, Baby, Plant,” encouraging restoration, native planting and care for ecosystems.

Aly Morrissey

Robin Wall Kimmerer, the bestselling author of “Braiding Sweetgrass” and a member of the Citizen Potawatomi Nation, urged a sold-out audience at the Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies on Friday, March 13, to rethink humanity’s relationship with the natural world through gratitude, reciprocity and responsibility.

Introduced by Cary Institute President Joshua Ginsberg, Kimmerer opened the evening by greeting the audience in Potawatomi, the native language of her ancestors, and grounding the talk in a practice of gratitude.

Keep ReadingShow less
nature

Melissa Gamwell’s handmade touch

Melissa Gamwell’s handmade touch
Melissa Gamwell, hand lettering with precision and care.
Kevin Greenberg
"There is no better feeling than working through something with your own brain and your own hands." —Melissa Gamwell

In an age of automation, Melissa Gamwell is keeping the human hand alive.

The Cornwall, Connecticut-based calligrapher is practicing an art form that’s been under attack by machines for nearly 400 years, and people are noticing. For proof, look no further than the line leading to her candle-lit table at the Stissing House Craft Feast each winter. In her first year there, she scribed around 1,200 gift tags, cards, and hand drawn ornaments.

Keep ReadingShow less
our community

Regional 7 students bring ‘The Addams Family’ to the stage

Regional 7 students bring ‘The Addams Family’ to the stage

The cast of “The Addams Family” from Northwest Regional School District No. 7 with Principal Kelly Carroll from Ann Antolini Elementary School in New Hartford at Botelle Elementary in Norfolk.

Monique Jaramillo

Nearly 50 students from across the region are helping bring the delightfully macabre world of “The Addams Family” to life in Northwestern Regional School District No. 7’s upcoming production. The student cast and crew, representing the towns of Barkhamsted, Colebrook, New Hartford and Norfolk, will stage the musical March 27 and 28 at 7 p.m., with a 2 p.m. matinee on March 29 in the school’s auditorium in Winsted.

Based on the iconic characters created by Charles Addams, the musical follows Wednesday Addams, who shocks her famously eccentric family by falling in love with a perfectly “normal” young man. When his parents come to dinner at the Addams’ mansion, two very different families collide, leading to an evening of secrets, surprises and unexpected revelations about love and belonging.

Keep ReadingShow less
performances
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.

‘Quilts of Many Colors’ opens at Hunt Library

‘Quilts of Many Colors’ opens at Hunt Library

Garth Kobel, Art Wall Chair, Mary Randolph, Frank Halden, Ruth Giumarro, Project Chair, Maria Bulson, Barbara Lobdell, Sherry Newman, Elizabeth Frey-Thomas, Donna Heinz around “The Green Man.”

Robin Roraback

In honor of National Quilt Day, a tradition established in 1991, Hunt Library’s second annual quilt show, “Quilts of Many Colors,” will open Saturday, March 21, with a reception from 5 to 7 p.m. The quilts, made by members of the Hunt Library Quilters, will be displayed through April 17. All quilts will be for sale, and a portion of each sale goes to the library.

At the center of the exhibit is a quilt the Hunt Library Quilters collaborated on called the “Quilt of Many Colors,” inspired by Dolly Parton’s song”Coat of Many Colors.” Each member of the Hunt Library Quilters made two to four 10-inch squares for the twin-size quilt, with Gail Allyn embroidering “The Green Man” for the center square. The Green Man, a symbol of rebirth, is also a symbol of the library, seen carved in stone at the library’s entrance. One hundred percent of the sale of this quilt benefits the library.

Keep ReadingShow less
exhibit

New in at Kenise Barnes Fine Art

New in at Kenise Barnes Fine Art

New works on display at Kenise Barnes Fine Art in Kent

D.H. Callahan

Since 2018, Kenise Barnes Fine Art in Kent has been displaying an impressive rotation of works across a range of artists and mediums. On Saturday, March 14, art enthusiasts arrived to see a new exhibition at the gallery featuring a wide variety of new pieces.

Large-scale paintings by David Collins and Melanie Parke alongside small 3-by-3 inch oil-on-panel works by Sally Maca.

Keep ReadingShow less
exhibit

Trailblazing divorce attorney Harriet Newman Cohen to speak at Norfolk Library

Trailblazing divorce attorney Harriet Newman Cohen to speak at Norfolk Library

Harriet Newman Cohen

Provided

Harriet Newman Cohen weathered many storms in her five-decade-long journey to become one of the nation’s most celebrated divorce attorneys. Voted one of the top 100 attorneys in New York for many years, Cohen served as president of the New York Women’s Bar Association and has been a champion of divorce reform. She and her co-author, journalist David Feinberg, will give a book talk about her memoir, “Passion and Power: A Life in Three Worlds,” at the Norfolk Library on Sunday, March 22 at 2 p.m.

What began as a personal record of her life, intended for her family, grew into a memoir that journalist Carl Bernstein describes in his endorsement as “wise and riveting.” Born in 1932 in Providence, Rhode Island, to parents who immigrated in 1920 from Ukraine and Poland, Cohen traces the arc of her life and the challenges she faced entering a legal profession that was overwhelmingly male at the time, leading to her success as a maverick divorce attorney fighting for women’s rights and equity in the law. She received her Juris Doctor, cum laude, from Brooklyn Law School in 1974, one year after Roe v. Wade was decided. She is a founding partner of Cohen Stine Kapoor LLP in New York City, a family and matrimonial law firm she formed in 2021, at age 88, with her daughter Martha Cohen Stine and Ankit Kapoor.

Keep ReadingShow less
talks
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.