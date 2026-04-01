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North Canaan selectman Brian Ohler takes medical leave

North Canaan selectman Brian Ohler takes medical leave
Brian Ohler
Patrick L. Sullivan

NORTH CANAAN — Following a medical emergency in February, North Canaan Selectman Brian Ohler is taking a medical leave of absence from his duties as a public official.

North Canaan is governed by a three-member Board of Selectmen, meaning Ohler’s absence leaves the town operating with only two active members. However, the town is legally able to operate with just two members, since it is deemed a quorum, according to the town attorney.

In a recently posted Facebook message, Ohler, president and CEO of the Northwest Connecticut YMCA, described experiencing symptoms of a stroke shortly after arriving at his office in Torrington.

“While seated at my desk, within a matter of about 45 seconds, I began to experience intense double vision, deafening ringing in both of my ears, slurred speech, and head-to-toe paralysis on the right side of my body. Having been an EMT for many years, I immediately realized that these symptoms were a clear sign that I was having a stroke. With my left hand I was able to unlock my cell phone and alert staff members of my situation.”

Staff members immediately called 911, and paramedics transported him to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital. Ohler said his thoughts turned to his wife and six-month-old daughter as he hoped for a reversal of the paralysis.

After five days of tests and evaluations, he was discharged and returned home. By that time, he said, the paralysis had subsided completely and his motor functions had returned to normal.
Ohler reported that neurologists have been unable to determine a definitive cause but agreed that the rapid onset of symptoms indicated a stroke.

“They also realize that after suffering numerous traumatic brain injuries from various roadside bomb explosions, while serving in Iraq and Afghanistan, that there could have been an underlying condition that was brewing for quite a while. I have since been referred to specialists within the Veterans Affairs and Hartford HealthCare health systems. I am confident that we will soon be able to find all of the right answers.”

In his message, Ohler also expressed appreciation for the support shown to him and his family.

“At this time, I have chosen to take a medical leave of absence from all of my duties with the town of North Canaan until further notice, wanting to focus intently on my overall health and recovery, and of course, my amazing wife and beautiful baby girl.”

Ohler previously served in the Connecticut House of Representatives for the 64th District from 2017 to 2019. He also served as North Canaan’s first selectman from 2023 to 2025.

Ohler could not be reached for comment.

First Selectman Jesse Bunce said he wishes Ohler well and misses his input, particularly given his experience and familiarity with town issues.

He noted that having a two-person board could potentially be challenging.

“If Melissa [Selectman Pinardi Brown] and I disagree, there could be a tie vote and the board would be deadlocked. It makes it tough.”

Should Ohler step down, Bunce and Brown would determine his replacement. It would have to be a Republican and the appointment would be made following a recommendation from the party.

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