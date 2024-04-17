Hobart Clark Terhune

SALISBURY — Hobart Clark Terhune peacefully passed away on April 2, 2024. He was born the only son of Elizabeth Hobby and Sidney Terhune.

Noble was a kind and thoughtful friend who lived life to the fullest. He enjoyed growing up in the Twin Lakes area in the town of Salisbury. Hobie was a graduate of Indian Mountain School in Lakeville where he started his love of skiing. He and his dad had many enjoyable skiing adventures together in several New England locations. Hobie won the Junior CT ski jumping championship twice and also won the slalom, downhill and cross-country state championship. Hobie enjoyed participating in the sports of football, skiing and golf. He was a true Giants fan, a lover of fast cars and he enjoyed having fun with friends.

Upon high school graduation from HVRHS, he joined the Navy and served in Newfoundland as a Petty Officer Second Class. He made his parents extremely proud by being named “Navy Man of the Year” in his division. Upon getting out of the service Hobie attended McPherson College in Kansas.

Hobie relocated to Vermont as a young man to join the ski scene. He married Doss and together they had a son, Shephard. Eventually he started his Mountain Excavation Inc. business in West Dover, Vermont. Hobie can be credited for the installation of many sewer lines in the area and later he became a general contractor for several homes. He also enjoyed completing the golf course design and turf management course at UMASS.

Hobie served his community on the North Branch Fire District Prudential Committee for 23 years and he also played a very active role in the Dover Manor Road Association. Hobie was a generous and proud supporter of the VFW, American Legion, Special Olympics, the Jimmy Fund, Salvation Army, USO and Boy’s Town.

Upon retirement, he found great enjoyment in golfing in Florida and Vermont. Later in life he reconnected with Betty Ann Patchen Poll, a friend from high school. They enjoyed relaxing and spending time together.

Hobie was predeceased by his son, Shephard Terhune, his parents and his sister Suzette Terhune Dakin. Hobie will be greatly missed by all and he will be remembered for his kindness, honesty and willingness to help others in need.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Hobie’s hometown of Salisbury. Memorial donations may be made to the Special Olympics in Hobie and Shep’s memories.

SALISBURY — George Arthur Mortenson of Leominster, Massachusetts, passed away on April 1, 2024, at the age of 91.

George was born on Nov. 26, 1932, in Great Barrington to Arthur and Bertha Mortenson. He was raised in Amesville in the town of Salisbury. He grew up the eldest of five children. George graduated from Indian Mountain School and Hotchkiss. He left RPI to join the Marines, later transferring to the Navy to become a pilot and flight instructor. Following his military service, George became a computer programmer and systems analyst.

We were devastated to learn of Mary Graf’s sudden passing.

Shortly after Mary, a proud descendant of Sharon’s Hotchkiss family, and her husband Jack moved into the area some five years ago, she threw herself into the library. She volunteered at the Book Signing and at other events — never without a smile on her face. She underwrote holiday greenery for the library. She enthusiastically participated in any number of our programs and activities. Symbolic of her support is the wheelchair lift she donated. Thanks to Mary, the library, for which she had such affection, is now accessible to everyone.

Alex DuBois presented a lecture Saturday, April 13.

Leila Hawken

SHARON — Horace Greeley’s advice to the young man may have been valid later in the 19th century, but at the dawn of that century, when area families contemplated going west to the uncharted Western Reserve, mapped as “New Connecticut,” the going was not for the faint of heart.

During a talk titled, “To Certain Western Lands: Connecticut Stories from the Western Reserve,” Alex DuBois, Curator of Collections at the Litchfield Historical Society, described the realities faced by those who ventured west, leaving New England for a variety of reasons. The lecture was presented by the Sharon Historical Society on Saturday, April 13, following its annual meeting and election of officers.

NORTH CANAAN — The Board of Finance has sent the 2024-25 spending plans to public hearing scheduled for May 15 at 7 p.m. in Town Hall.

During the board’s April 10 meeting, one change was made to the municipal spending proposal. The Housatonic River Commission’s request for $400 was approved and added to the town budget. Salary negotiations with the highway department remain ongoing, which may lead to another adjustment.

