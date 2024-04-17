SALISBURY — Hobart Clark Terhune peacefully passed away on April 2, 2024. He was born the only son of Elizabeth Hobby and Sidney Terhune.

Noble was a kind and thoughtful friend who lived life to the fullest. He enjoyed growing up in the Twin Lakes area in the town of Salisbury. Hobie was a graduate of Indian Mountain School in Lakeville where he started his love of skiing. He and his dad had many enjoyable skiing adventures together in several New England locations. Hobie won the Junior CT ski jumping championship twice and also won the slalom, downhill and cross-country state championship. Hobie enjoyed participating in the sports of football, skiing and golf. He was a true Giants fan, a lover of fast cars and he enjoyed having fun with friends.

Upon high school graduation from HVRHS, he joined the Navy and served in Newfoundland as a Petty Officer Second Class. He made his parents extremely proud by being named “Navy Man of the Year” in his division. Upon getting out of the service Hobie attended McPherson College in Kansas.

Hobie relocated to Vermont as a young man to join the ski scene. He married Doss and together they had a son, Shephard. Eventually he started his Mountain Excavation Inc. business in West Dover, Vermont. Hobie can be credited for the installation of many sewer lines in the area and later he became a general contractor for several homes. He also enjoyed completing the golf course design and turf management course at UMASS.

Hobie served his community on the North Branch Fire District Prudential Committee for 23 years and he also played a very active role in the Dover Manor Road Association. Hobie was a generous and proud supporter of the VFW, American Legion, Special Olympics, the Jimmy Fund, Salvation Army, USO and Boy’s Town.

Upon retirement, he found great enjoyment in golfing in Florida and Vermont. Later in life he reconnected with Betty Ann Patchen Poll, a friend from high school. They enjoyed relaxing and spending time together.

Hobie was predeceased by his son, Shephard Terhune, his parents and his sister Suzette Terhune Dakin. Hobie will be greatly missed by all and he will be remembered for his kindness, honesty and willingness to help others in need.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Hobie’s hometown of Salisbury. Memorial donations may be made to the Special Olympics in Hobie and Shep’s memories.