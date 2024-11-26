Holiday cheer spruces up with arrival of trees at Housatonic FFA

Housatonic FFA members unload the delivery of Christmas trees from Burton, Vermont, at Housatonic Valley Regional High School Nov. 20.

Patrick L. Sullivan
holidays

Holiday cheer spruces up with arrival of trees at Housatonic FFA

FALLS VILLAGE — The Housatonic FFA chapter took delivery of 825 Christmas trees Wednesday morning, Nov. 20 at Housatonic Valley Regional High School.

The trees were supplied by Richard Lebreque of Burton, Vermont.

Lebreque also donated a mechanical tree-netting device he fashioned some years ago from, among other things, a rototiller transmission.

Students hustled to unload and arrange the trees. The process was smooth and quick.

Burton said he’s been delivering trees to the Housatonic FFA for 18 or 20 years (he wasn’t quite sure).

The initial orders were for 150 to 200 trees, he added.

The Housatonic FFA invites the community to wreath production nights on Wednesday, Dec. 4, and Thursday, Dec. 12, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Housatonic Valley Regional High School.

The FFA store opens Saturday, Nov. 30, and will stay open through Friday, Dec. 20.

holidays

Latest News

Catherine Jazzo

Catherine Jazzo

BANTAM, Conn. — Catherine Jazzo, 77, of Bantam, Connecticut, passed away Nov. 18, 2024, at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital surrounded by her family.

Catherine was born Jan. 6, 1947, in Yonkers, New York, to the late Joseph and Edythe (Parry) Jazzo.

Keep ReadingShow less
obituaries

House of Books

House of Books
Provided

10 N Main St, Kent, CT | (860) 927-4104 | www.houseofbooksct.com | Social: @Housofbooksct

Almost 50 years old the House of Books occupies its freshly renovated traditional home at 10 North Main Street. The building and book store which has been a cultural anchor in the center of Kent for almost 50 years is now owned by Kent Center LLC and plays a vital role in the Kent Barns district. With over 10,000 books on display it remains first and foremost a book store responding to the interests of its community. They are open every day until 5 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday until 8 p.m.

Keep ReadingShow less
holiday gift guide 2024

100 Main

100 Main
Patrick L. Sullivan

100 Main St., Falls Village, CT | (860) 453-4356 | www.100mainst.com | Social: @100mainst

Discerning shoppers can find unusual and unique items, most of them made by local artisans, at 100 Main in Falls Village. Owned by designer Bunny Williams, the store is overseen by the knowledgeable and affable Tracy McCarron, who took a reporter through some of the many options on a recent visit.

Keep ReadingShow less
holiday gift guide 2024