Holiday cheer spruces up with arrival of trees at Housatonic FFA

FALLS VILLAGE — The Housatonic FFA chapter took delivery of 825 Christmas trees Wednesday morning, Nov. 20 at Housatonic Valley Regional High School.

The trees were supplied by Richard Lebreque of Burton, Vermont.

Lebreque also donated a mechanical tree-netting device he fashioned some years ago from, among other things, a rototiller transmission.

Students hustled to unload and arrange the trees. The process was smooth and quick.

Burton said he’s been delivering trees to the Housatonic FFA for 18 or 20 years (he wasn’t quite sure).

The initial orders were for 150 to 200 trees, he added.

The Housatonic FFA invites the community to wreath production nights on Wednesday, Dec. 4, and Thursday, Dec. 12, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Housatonic Valley Regional High School.

The FFA store opens Saturday, Nov. 30, and will stay open through Friday, Dec. 20.