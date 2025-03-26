Hotchkiss sophomore wins junior national squash gold

LAKEVILLE — Jude Cha placed first overall in the boys U15 category of the U.S. Squash Junior National Championships in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on March 16.

Cha entered the tournament as the No. 2 ranked player. He defeated Vivaan Mehta, of California, in the title match, winning three of five games.

Cha, class of 2028, is the first squash player in the history of The Hotchkiss School to be crowned a junior national champion.

Hotchkiss senior Oscar Okonkwo also medaled, taking bronze in the boys U19 category.