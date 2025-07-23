Housatonic beats Shepaug in summer hoops battle

Housatonic beats Shepaug in summer hoops battle

Olivia Brooks plays point guard for Housatonic. She scored 10 points in the game against Shepaug Valley.

Photo by Theo Maniatis

TORRINGTON — The Housatonic Valley Regional High School girls basketball team is riding a summer hot streak.

Housatonic extended its winning streak to five games with a dominant 28-19 win over Shepaug Valley Thursday, July 17. After the result, Housatonic sits in second place, one game behind Thomaston in Torrington Summer Basketball League standings.

Conditions were sweltering at the Torrington Armory, with the thermostat reading 88 degrees at the 7:30 p.m. tip-off. Housatonic struggled to find a rhythm early on, and Shepaug jumped out to an early lead.

On the sideline, Housatonic coach Jake Plitt’s voice echoed around the court as he directed his players. Sisters Victoria and Olivia Brooks responded with strong performances on offense and defense.

When the halftime buzzer sounded, Housatonic narrowly trailed 13-12. Both teams stepped outside into cooler air, huddling together to adjust tactics and check who had tired legs.

At center court, the two referees took a moment to chat. These unsung heroes make $40 for each 40-minute TSBL game.

It’s hot, it’s sweaty, and parents constantly contest calls. But the referees don’t blow the whistle on everything — they aim to preserve the flow and spirit of the game.

“We don’t care who wins,” one referee explained. “We just want to keep the game under control.”

  Maddy Johnson lines up a mid-range jump shot. She finished with six points against Shepaug Valley.Photo by Riley Klein

As the second half got underway, Housatonic jumped out to an 18-15 lead and never looked back. Victoria Brooks contributed eight second-half points.

During the penultimate possession, up by nine points, Housatonic deliberately took a shot-clock violation to wind down the time. It may be summer league, but the team was playing like it is November.

HVRHS’s rising seniors kept their cool and combined for 26 points: Olivia Brooks scored 10, Victoria Brooks scored 10 and Maddy Johnson scored six. Carmela Egan scored two points.

Shepaug was led in scoring by Abramson with eight points and Thomas with five points.

“It’s a summer league so you’re going to see some good, you’re going to see some bad,” said Coach Plitt post-game. “We ended up playing a really good second half. I thought we really came together.”

Housatonic’s summer league record advanced to 5-1. The squad will look to keep their foot on the gas through its final regular-season game on July 31.

The top four teams make the TSBL playoffs, set to start the first week of August.

Latest News

Books and bites beckon at the upcoming Sharon Summer Book Signing

Books and bites beckon at the upcoming Sharon Summer Book Signing

Author and cartoonist Peter Steiner signed books at Sharon Summer Book Signing last summer.

Photo by Stephanie Stanton

The 27th annual Sharon Summer Book Signing at the Hotchkiss Library of Sharon will be held Friday, Aug. 1, from 4:45 to 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 2, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 3, at noon.

Friday’s festivities will honor libraries and the power of the written word. In attendance will be 29 locally and nationally recognized authors whose books will be for sale. With a wide array of genres including historical fiction, satire, thrillers, young adult and non-fiction, there will be something for every reader.

Keep ReadingShow less

Voices from Ukraine to America come to Stissing Center July 27

Voices from Ukraine to America come to Stissing Center July 27

Ukraine Emergency Fundraiser at The Stissing Center in 2022 raised over $120,000 for Sunflower of Peace.

Photo by Michael Churton

The spirit of Ukraine will be on display at the Stissing Center in Pine Plains on Sunday, July 27. Beginning at 5 p.m., the “Words to America from Ukraine” fundraiser is set to showcase the simultaneous beauty of Ukrainian culture and the war-time turmoil it faces, all the while fundraising in support of Ukrainian freedom.

“Words to America from Ukraine” aims to remind and spread awareness for the suffering that often gets forgotten by those who live in comfortable worlds, explained Leevi Ernits, an organizer for the event. “We are trying to make an attempt to remind people that we are human, and we are connected with human values,” she said. “With very few words, poetry can express very deep values.”

Keep ReadingShow less

Grumbling Gryphons’ set to celebrate 45th anniversary with gala and summer theater camp

Grumbling Gryphons’ set to celebrate 45th anniversary with gala and summer theater camp

Celebrating its 45th year, the Grumbling Gryphons will perform at HVRHS Friday, Aug. 1, at 7 p.m.

Photo provided

The Grumbling Gryphons Traveling Children’s Theater is preparing to celebrate its 45th year — not with fanfare, but with feathers, fabric, myth, chant, and a gala finale bursting with young performers and seasoned artists alike.

The Gryphons’ 2025 Summer Theater Arts Camp begins July 28 and culminates in a one-night-only performance gala at Housatonic Valley Regional High School on Friday, Aug. 1 at 7 p.m. Founder, playwright, and artistic director, Leslie Elias has been weaving together the worlds of myth, movement and theater for decades.

Keep ReadingShow less

Learning calligraphy by hand

Learning calligraphy by hand

Attendees practive brushstrokes led by calligraphy teacher Debby Reelitz.

Photo by Patrick L. Sullivan

Calligrapher Debby Reelitz came to the David M. Hunt Library to give a group of adults and children an introduction to modern calligraphy Thursday, July 17.

Reelitz said she was introduced to calligraphy as a youngster and has been a professional calligrapher and teacher for more than 25 years.

Keep ReadingShow less