Housatonic beats Shepaug in summer hoops battle

TORRINGTON — The Housatonic Valley Regional High School girls basketball team is riding a summer hot streak.

Housatonic extended its winning streak to five games with a dominant 28-19 win over Shepaug Valley Thursday, July 17. After the result, Housatonic sits in second place, one game behind Thomaston in Torrington Summer Basketball League standings.

Conditions were sweltering at the Torrington Armory, with the thermostat reading 88 degrees at the 7:30 p.m. tip-off. Housatonic struggled to find a rhythm early on, and Shepaug jumped out to an early lead.

On the sideline, Housatonic coach Jake Plitt’s voice echoed around the court as he directed his players. Sisters Victoria and Olivia Brooks responded with strong performances on offense and defense.

When the halftime buzzer sounded, Housatonic narrowly trailed 13-12. Both teams stepped outside into cooler air, huddling together to adjust tactics and check who had tired legs.

At center court, the two referees took a moment to chat. These unsung heroes make $40 for each 40-minute TSBL game.

It’s hot, it’s sweaty, and parents constantly contest calls. But the referees don’t blow the whistle on everything — they aim to preserve the flow and spirit of the game.

“We don’t care who wins,” one referee explained. “We just want to keep the game under control.”

Maddy Johnson lines up a mid-range jump shot. She finished with six points against Shepaug Valley. Photo by Riley Klein

As the second half got underway, Housatonic jumped out to an 18-15 lead and never looked back. Victoria Brooks contributed eight second-half points.

During the penultimate possession, up by nine points, Housatonic deliberately took a shot-clock violation to wind down the time. It may be summer league, but the team was playing like it is November.

HVRHS’s rising seniors kept their cool and combined for 26 points: Olivia Brooks scored 10, Victoria Brooks scored 10 and Maddy Johnson scored six. Carmela Egan scored two points.

Shepaug was led in scoring by Abramson with eight points and Thomas with five points.

“It’s a summer league so you’re going to see some good, you’re going to see some bad,” said Coach Plitt post-game. “We ended up playing a really good second half. I thought we really came together.”

Housatonic’s summer league record advanced to 5-1. The squad will look to keep their foot on the gas through its final regular-season game on July 31.

The top four teams make the TSBL playoffs, set to start the first week of August.