Housatonic Camera Club unveils first show of 2025

“Halcyon Decay” by Rafael D. Swift is on display at the HCC show.

Rafael D. Swift
photography

SALISBURY — The Housatonic Camera Club held the opening of its 2025 show at Noble Horizons Friday, Jan 17.

Gail Dow-Goldberg helped coordinate the show of 13 photographers.

Asked how many people belong to the club, she and husband Steven Goldberg consulted for a moment, and settled on 50 members.

Dow-Goldberg said there are a few members who still use film cameras, but all the entries in the show are digital.

Rafael D. Swift, who was wearing a kilt, had a striking entry called “Halcyon Decay.” It shows an extensive wooden building in the later stages of falling down.

Swift said the building was in Millbrook and he had been keeping it mind as a subject for some time. When he came to photograph it, he found he was just in the nick of time.

“The bulldozers were starting on one side,” he said.

The show will be up through Feb. 23 on Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The club hosted a “How to Improve My Photography” event at Noble Horizons Tuesday, Jan. 21, at 7 p.m. All HCC meetings are free and open to the public.

