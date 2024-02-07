Dance photography exhibit opening Feb. 9

Drawing from its extensive curated collection of thousands of photographs created by the artful camera work of local photographer Fran Kelsey, the Sharon Historical Society will showcase Kelsey’s works in a series of exhibitions.

The first exhibit in the series will be celebrated with an opening reception Friday, Feb. 9, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the historical society. The exhibit is titled: “Ballet Through the Lens: Photography of Fran Kelsey.”

The theme of dance will expand within the society in February, as the traditional juried art show by local artists will open Saturday, Feb. 17, featuring works that interpret the idea of “Let’s Dance.”

The photographic works of Kelsey, currently being digitized and preserved by the historical society, largely chronicle the arts community in Sharon, spanning decades.

The opening exhibition will present Kelsey’s photographs of the Sharon Ballet School and the students who participated during the 1950s and 1960s. Featured will be photos of youthful ballerinas, as well as a variety of dance performances and group shots of dancers and their costumes.

Former students who attended the Sharon Ballet School might want to plan a visit to the historical society in February.