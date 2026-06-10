Housy Juniors top Avon 13-4

NORTH CANAAN – Sam Eddy Field was home to Sunday baseball on June 7 when the Housy Juniors hosted Avon.

Housy won 13-4 with Brayden Foley pitching nine strikeouts in the complete game.

It was the eighth win in a row for the team of players from Cornwall, Falls Village, Kent, Norfolk, North Canaan, Salisbury and Sharon.

On offense, Housy scored early and often. Jaxxon Rogers, Brody Ohler and Landan M. each rounded the bases three times. J.T. Farr scored two runs. Sam Hahn and Ronin Hinman each had one run.

Brody Ohler at bat. Riley Klein

Kieran Bryant and Milo Ellison got on base twice. Greyson Brooks and Colin B. each hit a single. Liam Downey and Joey V. contributed a strong defensive effort.

The game was well attended with spectators dotting the foul lines. It was about 75 degrees, mostly cloudy and breezy.

The Northwest Connecticut Junior Division Little League is for players aged 13 and 14 in the region. The spring league is reaching its end, but the Housy Juniors will continue into summer league with home games played in Sharon.