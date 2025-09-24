david m. hunt library

Hunt holds hands-on cannoli class

Hunt holds hands-on cannoli class

Cannoli class students learned to make dough and filling at Hunt Library Sept. 12.

Patrick L. Sullivan

FALLS VILLAGE — Matthew Yanarella showed a large group of children (leavened with a handful of adults) how to make cannoli at the David M. Hunt Library Friday afternoon, Sept. 12.

The enterprise was set up under a tent outside. Cannoli-making can get a little messy, and when the students tend to the young and energetic side of things, the outdoor setting assists in the cleanup process.

Yanarella, affable and quick-talking, managed to keep everyone corralled and on point, no mean feat when small hands are kneading dough and calling for more ingredients.

Beau Martinez, age 10, showed up with his father Brooke and a Pyrex dish with four gluten-free cannoli shells ready to go, which impressed Yanarella.

Yanarella established the ground rules right from the start. With reference to the hot oil department, which was set well away from the main action in a separate tent, he made it clear:

“We are not going to run around.”

Why not?

Because of the hot oil.

“It’s incredibly hot,” he said. “If you got it on you, you’d go to the hospital.”

“I’ve been to the hospital,” a youngster piped up.

“Today?” countered Yanarella, whose interlocutor got the point.

Yanarella discussed the ingredients as the group moved through the process.

He uses an inexpensive cooking sherry, a fortified Marsala.

In fact, the stuff is downright cheap, but once the alcohol is burned off, the residual flavor is critical to a successful cannoli filling.

But it’s definitely for cooking. Yanarella said that when he returned to the same store on a fifth successive day to buy another bottle, the proprietor asked if he was all right.

“You’re not actually drinking this?” the man asked solicitously.

The dough-making was going so well that Yanarella predicted that everyone involved would open a restaurant and that in 10 or 20 years Falls Village would be known as “Little Italy.”

david m. hunt library

Latest News

Local talent takes the stage in Sharon Playhouse’s production of Agatha Christie’s ‘The Mousetrap’

Local talent takes the stage in Sharon Playhouse’s production of Agatha Christie’s ‘The Mousetrap’

Top row, left to right, Caroline Kinsolving, Christopher McLinden, Dana Domenick, Reid Sinclair and Director Hunter Foster. Bottom row, left to right, Will Nash Broyles, Dick Terhune, Sandy York and Ricky Oliver in Agatha Christie’s “The Mousetrap.”

Aly Morrissey

Opening on Sept. 26, Agatha Christie’s legendary whodunit “The Mousetrap” brings suspense and intrigue to the Sharon Playhouse stage, as the theater wraps up its 2025 Mainstage Season with a bold new take on the world’s longest-running play.

Running from Sept. 26 to Oct. 5, “The Mousetrap” marks another milestone for the award-winning regional theater, bringing together an ensemble of exceptional local talent under the direction of Broadway’s Hunter Foster, who also directed last season’s production of “Rock of Ages." With a career that spans stage and screen, Foster brings a fresh and suspense-filled staging to Christie’s classic.

Keep ReadingShow less
performances

Plein Air Litchfield returns for a week of art in the open air

Plein Air Litchfield returns for a week of art in the open air

Mary Beth Lawlor, publisher/editor-in-chief of Litchfield Magazine, and supporter of Plein Air Litchfield, left,and Michele Murelli, Director of Plein Air Litchfield and Art Tripping, right.

Jennifer Almquist

For six days this autumn, Litchfield will welcome 33 acclaimed painters for the second year of Plein Air Litchfield (PAL), an arts festival produced by Art Tripping, a Litchfield nonprofit.

The public is invited to watch the artists at work while enjoying the beauty of early fall. The new Belden House & Mews hotel at 31 North St. in Litchfield will host PAL this year.

Keep ReadingShow less
art festival