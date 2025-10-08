Hunt Library adds fresh energy to youth programs

FALLS VILLAGE — Anna Pattison is the new Assistant Director and Youth Programing Coordinator at the David M. Hunt Library.

The irrepressibly cheerful Pattison lives in North Canaan with her husband Sean and daughter Fiona.

She graduated from Housatonic Valley Regional High School in 2004 and the University of Connecticut in 2013, with a degree in English.

“I wanted to be a writer, but my pediatrician said it wouldn’t pay my bills.”

So she spent the last 12 years “doing anything but” using her degree.

The Pattisons run Northern Appliance, an appliance repair service. “We do everything: washer, dishwasher, stove, fridge.”

Then she saw the library was looking for help.

Pattison said she is bringing back a monthly Saturday edition of Story Time, starting Oct. 25, to complement the regular Tuesday and Thursday versions.

She is working on programming with the Lee H. Kellogg School in grades K-4, both at the school and at the library.

She has started a once-a-week afterschool program with groups of children making things out recycled books, and a middle school book club.

“It’s super-exciting” she said. “I love reading and writing and crafting and that’s what I do here.”