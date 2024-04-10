HVRHS bands throw down

Battle of the Bands was won by Kate From Baltimore, featuring Lou Haemmerle, Danny Lesch, Aron Ladanyl, Hudson Sebranek, and Jerome Maury.

Patrick L. Sullivan
music

FALLS VILLAGE — Kate From Baltimore won the Battle of the Bands after a spirited set that had the audience dancing.

The fundraiser for the Housatonic Valley Regional High School Class of 2025 was held at the high school Friday, April 5.

There were only three acts. The judges were Joe Bouchard, Joan Levy Hepburn and Ram Miles.

Bouchard was the bass player for Blue Oyster Cult during that band’s heyday.

Opening the show was 19th Blossom of Boredom, with Abram Kirshner (lead vocals), Adam Hock (drums), Peter Austin (guitar), Aden Manes (keyboard). The group played with considerable energy.

Next up was Elizabeth Forbes, playing as Autumn Nostalgia. She noted before she started that her drummer couldn’t make it and she was a little under the weather.

It didn’t seem to affect her performance of three original songs.

Closing the show was the band Kate From Baltimore, with Lou Haemmerle (lead vocals and guitar), Danny Lesch (piano), Aron Ladanyi (bass), Hudson Sebranek (drums) and Jerome Maury (guitar). They charged through a set of originals, plus an encore, and inspired dancing in front of the stage.

Afterward the judges announced the winners: 1. Kate From Baltimore 2. Autumn Nostalgia and 3. 19th Blossom of Boredom.

Hepburn offered comments. She praised 19th Blossom’s energy but advised them to tighten up their rhythm. She praised Forbes’ willingness to proceed despite difficulties and her pitch. And she urged better enunciation from the singers in Kate From Baltimore, while lauding the overall set.

Bouchard said after the show that “there is a lot of talent here.”

The show was hosted by Tess Marks and Andy Delgado.

