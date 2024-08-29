HVRHS Varsity golf swings into action

LITCHFIELD — Housatonic Valley Regional High School took on Lakeview High School for a Berkshire League preseason match Wednesday, Aug. 28.



Hosted at Lichfield Country Club, the two teams put forth six official golfers to pair up in three foursomes with the lowest four scores contributing to team totals. Additional players from each side matched against each other for practice play.



HVRHS coach Peter Vermilyea was excited to see his team hit the links for the first time this season. Although the match did not count toward Berkshire League rankings, player scores from the meet will contribute to the season totals for state rankings.



The nine-hole course was recovering from recent heavy rains. Lakeview coach Rob Gollow described conditions as “very soft” because “it was pretty much half underwater last week.”



It was about 83 degrees at tee time with high humidity and no breeze. Mature trees provided a welcomed shade around the course.

Lakeview won the meet with a score of 163 to HVRHS’s 202.



Jonas Johnson chipping onto the green. Johnson scored 47 on nine holes Wednesday, Aug. 28 during Housy's first golf match of the new schoolyear. Photo by Riley Klein

Lakeview leader Ryan Blasavage medaled in the meet with a score of 38. John Gilbert shot 39, Vincent Salvietti 40 and Grace Thompson 46.



HVRHS was led by Jake Bosio who shot a 46 over nine holes. Jonas Johnson shot 47, Dan Moran 52 and Wiley Fails 57.