In Appreciation: Maureen Brady

Maureen Brady, the first woman to be elected first selectman of Kent, died on Feb. 23 at her home after a long illness.

Brady, who served from 1985 to 1992, devoted much of her life to serving the community she loved.



Moving here with her young family from Queens, New York, when her husband, Thomas, became resident state trooper in Sherman, she quickly got involved in municipal activities by becoming secretary to then First Selectman Eugene O’Meara in 1973, and later to Robert Ward. Ward stepped down after two terms, and with his deep encouragement, she ran and won the town’s top spot.



It was a time of transition when she took office, since the Town Hall was being relocated from its old cramped offices on South Main Street to a brand-new structure at Kent Green. Brady was in charge of arranging the details of the new building, as well as coordinating the move.



Former assessor Patricia Braislin, who was named to the position shortly after Brady was elected, recalled the move. “It was extremely smooth under her leadership,” Braislin, of Sharon, said. “It was mind-numbing how well it went.”



Braislin also spoke of Brady’s approach to being first selectman. “She was very fair and wonderful to work with. She understood how the pieces went together based on her experience of working with other top officials.”



Current tax collector Deborah Devaux was both a colleague and friend of Brady’s. “She was a woman of such high morality and one who maintained her sense of humor and humanity. She was tough, but not authoritarian. Bob Ward taught her well.”



Brady passed down the importance of public service to family members. Her son-in-law Martin Lindenmayer is current first selectman. When asked, he said Brady was definitely an inspiration for him seeking the seat. “She was a model of community spirit and had great vision for the town.” Up until the last few weeks, he would visit with her and seek her guidance on issues.



Lindenmayer said she transcended any politics while in office, working with all townspeople in a convivial and helpful manner.



Darlene Brady, the longtime town clerk, is her daughter-in-law. She credits Brady with alerting her to the position when it was about to be vacated. She smiled as she spoke about what a beautiful office Brady had designed for the town clerk, not realizing it would someday be her daughter-in-law’s workplace.



Darlene Brady said she marveled at how her husband, Kevin, and his two siblings, Kathleen Lindenmayer and Maureen Goldman, had a special bond when it came to the love and respect they had for their mother. “I’m so proud to be a part of that,” she said.

Maureen Brady later went on to serve on the Board of Finance and as assistant registrar of voters.



Noting her dedication to the town, a ceremony was held last March in which the large room at the southern end of the second floor that once housed Brady’s office was dedicated in her honor. A huge crowd turned out as a plaque was placed over the doorway that reads “This room is dedicated to Maureen A. Brady in honor and recognition of her outstanding commitment and distinguished service to the town of Kent. 1973-2023.”



Soon after she was elected, an article appeared in a local newspaper, noting Brady breaking into what had been a male-dominated office in town. There were also a large number of women in other governmental positions. The National Enquirer picked up on the story and wrote a piece, dubbing Kent “Petticoat Junction.”



Brady was also a woman of strong faith, and after serving in the public realm, she worked as secretary for several Roman Catholic churches, including those in Sherman, Sharon, Cornwall and Kent. A funeral was held in Kent on Friday, Feb. 28.



Ruth Epstein



Kent

