Indian Mountain School unveils new performing arts center

Interior of the new Qianxum Performing Arts Center.

Providee
ims

Indian Mountain School unveils new performing arts center

LAKEVILLE — The Indian Mountain School officially opened a new performance space last week.

The new Qianxun Performing Arts Center is where the old gym used to be.

It seats 290 people and the acoustics are excellent — not anything like an echoey gym.

On Saturday evening, Feb. 1, the school was celebrating the Lunar New Year. It is the Year of the Snake.

Students surged to and fro, most of them decked out in Chinese garb — brocaded silk jackets and the like.

Danny Tieger, Director of Performing Arts at the school, showed a reporter the spacious backstage area and noted that the seating is retractable, which provides maximum flexibility for different uses.

Before Saturday’s lineup of Lunar New Year performances, Sarah Smith, Assistant Head of School for External Relations, took the stage to thank the major donor, Limin Kong, and her daughter Qianxun “Tiffany” Zhao — IMS class of 2023 — for whom the facility is named.

Smith said that Limin Kong is a former Indian Mountain School parent and trustee.

“And even a faculty member when she stepped in to teach Mandarin for a term.”

Her daughter, Qianxun Zhao, is a student and musician at Phillips Andover Academy in Andover, Massachusetts.

“What was once an old gym has been reimagined into a space where creativity will flourish, where our students will find their voices, and where they will develop lasting friendships,” said Smith.

ims

Latest News

Honoring the past: bearing witness at Auschwitz

Honoring the past: bearing witness at Auschwitz
Barbed wire at Birkenau.
Natalia Zukerman

Jan. 27 marked the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau. I traveled to Poland as part of a delegation for the commemoration and spent a few days before the event with my father and sister learning, remembering and gathering information.

My dad’s parents, Miriam and Yehuda, of blessed memory, were deported to Auschwitz -Birkenau from the Lódz Ghetto. They both had families that perished and met each other after the camp was liberated.

Keep ReadingShow less
history

Dina La Fonte at Mountainside and the rise of the ‘sober curious’ movement

Dina La Fonte at Mountainside and the rise of the ‘sober curious’ movement

Dina La Fonte

Photo by Dina La Fonte

The “sober curious” movement has gained momentum in recent years, encouraging individuals to explore life without alcohol—whether for health reasons, personal growth, or simple curiosity. Dina La Fonte, a certified recovery coach, is theSenior Business Affairs Associate at Mountainside, an alcohol and drug addiction treatment center with a holistic approach to wellness that has several locations, including the one in Canaan, Connecticut. With nearly five years of sobriety, La Fonte blends professional expertise with lived experience, making her a powerful advocate for recovery.

Like many, La Fonte’s path to recovery was not just about removing alcohol; it was about rediscovering herself. “Once you get sober from a substance, whether it’s alcohol, drugs, gambling or what have you, emotional aspects of change come into place,” she explained. “It’s not a hard stop; it’s a continued process of integration and struggle.” Her own journey has led her to a career in recovery coaching, allowing her to help others find their own path.

Keep ReadingShow less
lifestyle

Examining Mohawk Mountain’s rich history

Examining Mohawk Mountain’s rich history

James Shay signed copies of his book “Mohawk Mountain Skl Area: The Birth of Snowmaking” after a talk at Hotchkiss Library of Sharon Feb. 2.

Matthew Kreta

The Hotchkiss Library of Sharon hosted local author James Shay Feb. 2 for a talk on his new book “Mohawk Mountain Ski Area: The Birth of Snowmaking.”

The book follows the life of Mohawk founder Walt Schoenknecht and his important contributions to the sport of skiing.

Keep ReadingShow less
book talk