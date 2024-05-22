James Edward Hurley

NORTH CANAAN —James Edward Hurley, 87, fondly known as Jim, died on Dec. 23, 2023, after suffering a stroke in Staunton, Virginia. Before moving to Virginia in 2004, Jim was a resident of North Canaan.

James was born on Dec. 19, 1936, to Charles and Helen Hurley in Bridgeport. After graduating from Housatonic Valley Regional High School, he went on to study Political Science at Syracuse University. As a graduate of Syracuse University, Jim was an avid SU football fan and rarely missed a game.

He was also a passionate lover of classical music and spent many evenings at Tanglewood in Stockbridge, Massachusetts.

James is survived by his two children; Greg Hurley and Christine Hurley Mills; his granddaughter, Kaitlin Mills and his sister Sabina Hurley Campbell. He is predeceased by his wife, Marilyn May Hurley.

