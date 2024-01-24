Jean E. Brendline

Jean E. Brendline

HUDSON — Jean E. Brendline, 89, a lifelong area resident, died Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024 at Ghent Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Ghent, New York.

Mrs. Brendline worked as a waitress at the Cozy Corner in Amenia, and at the Waldorf in Sharon, where she was loved and admired by her many loyal patrons. Later in her life, she served as a facilitator for the Hamilton Snack Program in Hamilton, New York for over ten years. The Brendline’s resided in Dutchess County for decades, they also lived in Hamilton for over twenty years prior to returning to this area.

Born Sept. 18, 1934 in Poughkeepsie, she was the daughter of the late Lester F. and Estelle (Pikula) Palmatier. She graduated with the class of 1953 from the Pine Plains High School. On Feb. 5, 1955 at Immaculate Conception Church in Amenia, she married Calvin Edward Brendline. Their loving marriage lasted sixty-five years, until Calvin’s death on May 19, 2020.

Mrs. Brendline was a longtime parishioner of Immaculate Conception Church in Amenia and she enjoyed playing bingo, baking and word search puzzles in her spare time. “Beaner or Watchdog” as she was affectionately known by her family, loved casinos and was an avid gambler at Turning Stone and Saratoga Casino Hotel. She will be dearly missed by her loving family and many friends.

Mrs. Brendline is survived by her daughter, Gayle Harrison of Hudson and three sons, Gary A. Brendline of Wappingers Falls, Robert H. Brendline and his wife Karen of Simsbury, and Paul J. Brendline of Hudson; her sister, Doris Glusenkamp of Pougkkeepsie; a sister-in-law, Linda Kaye of Millerton; six grandchildren, Heather LaMont, Heidi Roger, David, Danielle and Joshua Brendline and Kristin Garcia; eleven great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews and many friends. She was predeceased by her son, Calvin E. Brendline, Jr. and her sister, Renee Tanner of Florida.

There are no calling hours. A graveside service and burial will take place on Monday, Jan. 29, 2024, at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Route 22, Amenia, New York. Memorial contributions may be made to the Greenport Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 275, Hudson, NY 12534. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Scott D. Conklin Funeral Home, 37 Park Avenue, Millerton, NY 12546. To send an online condolence to the family, flowers to the service or plant a tree in Jean’s memory, please visit www.conklinfuneralhome.com

Latest News

Spongy moth and what it is doing to our forests

Spongy moth and what it is doing to our forests

Female spongy moths lay eggs masses on a black oak tree at the Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies in Millbrook, N.Y.

Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies / Lori Quillen

MILLBROOK, N.Y. — One of the major factors in the cycle of the spongy moth and their proliferation — or lack of proliferation — turns out to be acorns.

Spongy moths, formerly referred to as Gypsy moths for their itinerant ways, were the topic of a lecture Thursday, Jan. 11, by scientists Clive Jones, who has studied the spongy moth for 30 years, and Charles Canham, who has studied northeastern forests for 40 years. Both are emeritus scientists of Cary Institute of Ecosystems Studies, which hosted the lecture.

Keep ReadingShow less
spongy moth

Salisbury hockey tops Kent 5-1

Salisbury hockey tops Kent 5-1

A faceoff between Kent captain Giovanni DiGiulian and Salisbury captain Seamus Latta. The Jan. 20 match was the second time these two rivals met this season.

Lans Christensen

KENT — Salisbury School varsity hockey traveled to Kent School on Saturday, Jan. 20, for the second of their two seasonal games.

Salisbury was looking for vengeance after Kent won the first match 4-2 on Dec. 9. Since then, each team has performed more or less evenly against conference competition. Kent’s record before the Jan. 20 game was 11-4-1, while Salisbury stood at 11-5-1.

Keep ReadingShow less
hockey

Hospital scorecard

Hospital scorecard

The past few months have been witness to a string of decisions from the Connecticut Office of Health Strategy (OHS) regarding applications from rural hospitals that want to end labor and delivery services.

OHS was created in 2018 to develop and implement a comprehensive healthcare vision for the state, and requires certain types of providers to obtain state approval prior to making major changes in the healthcare landscape.The current OHS scorecard shows two proposed denials and one approval. But it’s not over yet.

Keep ReadingShow less
the lakeville journal editorial

Turning Back the Pages

Turning Back the Pages

100 years ago —
January 1924

In the award of prizes to the school children last Friday morning for the collection of tent caterpillar egg masses, care was taken to thank the children for their services to the town and to express the hope that their interest would be kept up so that the collection might continue until the hatching season.

Keep ReadingShow less