FALLS VILLAGE — On the morning of Sept. 22, 2024, John Carl Gordon, (Jack) passed away. He is survived by his wife, Gretchen, his daughters, Kelley and Gillian, his sons, John, Seth and Ben. Jack is survived by his grandchildren, Miyah, Elijah, Mykah, Eliyahs, Jax, Shawn and Shane. Finally, he is also survived by his son-in-law Franklin and his daughter-in-law Nena, his youngest sister Sandra, and many nieces and nephews.

Jack was born on Dec. 24, 1938, to his parents Ozie and Roswell Gordon. He grew up in Falls Village, and graduated from Housatonic Valley Regional High School in 1955. Jack joined the army (7th Cavalry) in 1962 and served in Korea and Vietnam. He was a Military Policeman on the DMZ in Panmunjom between North and South Korea. He also served in La Drang Valley in Vietnam. After his service to the country Jack was employed at IBM for more than two decades. Working his way up and becoming an engineer.

Jack and Gretchen met in Aug. 1972 and married on Dec. 9, 1972. Five beautiful children were born from their union of almost 52 years.

How do you sum up anyone’s life? A few lines about his accomplishments doesn’t begin to describe Jack’s love for his family or how hard he worked. He was the love of my life and the rock that was always there for us. The person who helped me change diapers, held our children when they were sick and stood by all of us during the worst of times and the best of times. When most men want to retire Jack went back to school and got his CDL license and worked until he was 81 years old. The Covid pandemic is the only reason he stopped.

The loss of Jack has been devastating for all of us. The pain is unbearable. Until wemeet again honey...I love you.

A private graveside service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 12 at 11 a.m. at Hillside Cemetery in East Canaan, CT.