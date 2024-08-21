Latest News
Stephen C. Rogers
CORNWALL — Stephen C. Rogers (Steve), of Cornwall, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, after a prolonged illness.
Steve was born on Oct. 10, 1946, to Thomas and Matilda (Kocsis) Rogers. He grew up in Litchfield, and graduated from Litchfield High School in 1964. He attended the University of Connecticut but gave up his education to marry his beloved wife, Janet Gardner, and raise his family. Steve and Janet settled in Washington, Connecticut and Steve began his career with Prudential, where he would work until retirement.
Steve was happiest when cheering on any of his seven grandchildren, all of whom will miss him greatly. Steve was known to be an excellent cook and avid UConn fan (especially women’s basketball). He loved music, always enjoyed a party, and relished a lively debate. He was especially proud of his Irish heritage and loved to tell his life’s stories to anyone who would listen. We will miss his sense of humor and his one-pound chocolate chip cookies (among many other things).
Steve is survived by his wife, Janet, his son, Michael Rogers, his daughter, Shannon (Ed) Schopp, his seven grandchildren, Kathleen (Rogers) Whalen (Chris), Hilary Rogers, Haley Schopp, Henry Schopp, Lillian Schopp, Jackson Schopp, and Harrison Schopp, his sister, Mary (Ron) Musco, and his sister-in-law, Grayce Rogers.
Steve was predeceased by his daughter, Marnie, both his parents, his brother, Tom, and his sister, Jessie.
If you would like to make a donation in memory of Steve, please send it to Cornwall Volunteer Ambulance, which assisted him many times during his illness.
At Steve’s request, there will be no formal services.
Patrick L. Sullivan
SALISBURY — Collen Harrak of the White Memorial Conservation Center in Litchfield introduced a group of young readers to Tippy the Toad to start a program about wildlife in Northwest Connecticut Saturday afternoon, Aug. 17 at the Scoville Memorial Library.
“Tippy does have warts,” Harrak said. “But she can’t give them to you.”
Asked how it can be determined that Tippy is female, Harrak said a female toad has a cream-colored belly, and a male toad has a tan belly.
Toads live about two years in the wild, Harrak continued. But they can live up to 36 years in captivity.
Next up were three pieces of scat in a small jar.
The children were asked to guess what produced them.
Deer? No.
Bear? “Nope,” said Harrak. “Think bigger.”
“Moose!” cried a triumphant girl.
Harrak confirmed it, and provided moose facts.
Moose moved into Northwest Connecticut in 2012, and while they are rarely seen, the state Department of Energy and Environmental protection estimates there are perhaps 200 of the animals in the state, mostly in the northwestern region.
Moose prefer areas where there has been a snowpack the previous year. And if you find a moose antler in the woods, you are welcome to keep it, as the moose doesn’t need it anymore and will grow a new set in the spring.
The discussion wound on, covering beavers, flying squirrels, fishers (“not a cat” said Harrak), porcupines and snapping turtles.
The children peppered Harrak with questions throughout.
Norris Harkness Haupt, Jr.
SALISBURY — Norris Harkness “Mike” Haupt Jr., of Nokomis, Florida, died peacefully on Aug. 7, 2024, at his favorite place on Twin Lakes in Salisbury at the age of 91 years. Mike was the son of Norris Harkness Haupt and Elizabeth “Sis” Haupt and older brother of Richard G. Haupt (wife Beatrice Haupt).
Mike was born in Bluefield, West Virginia, on Dec. 18, 1932. Mike completed high school at Summit High in Summit, New Jersey, and later had an honorable discharge (3 years of service) from the Army at Fort Devens, Massachusetts, in 1951.
Mike was married in Aug., 1957, to Elinor Meyer until her death in 2002. Mike leaves behind two sons, William and Richard from his longtime marriage of 44 years to Elinor who he met at grade school in Summit, New Jersey. His family grew when his sons married Alicia and Jodie and Mike held a special place in his heart for all his grandchildren; Brittany, Connor, Sonya and Parker.
Mike first worked at Thomas and Betts Co. for ten years before starting his next job where he became VP of Sales for Benfield Electric Supply. During his time at Benfield Electric, Mike made lifelong friends who would call and visit him right up until he passed. Mike was an instrument rated private pilot who flew often with Jack Benfield enjoying many business adventures. Mike used his pilot skills to support business sales growth and searching out new business ventures including starting several new Benfield Electric divisions: Power & Industrial Division and Technical Products Division. Mike was a forward thinker who knocked down barriers, developed advanced strategies for implementation with investments to stay ahead of the competition. He always said he was mentally thinking 24 hrs./day on how to improve business. Mike valued his employees and made sure performance was rewarded accordingly, knowing a business needs all levels to be successful. He believed in working hard and playing hard!
Mike was involved within his communities (Somers, N.Y., Salisbury, Conn., Casey Key Nokomis, Florida) where he put down roots early in his career. Mike loved his summer retreat at Twin Lakes in Salisbury, where he used his leadership skills to grow and protect the lake community and surrounding watershed. Mike was instrumental in the starting (early years) of the Twin Lakes Beach Club, served as President of the Twin Lakes Beach Club (2 years) while also living on the property with his first wife, Ellie. Mike was an early advocate for Twin Lakes watershed protection and maintaining a high-quality recreational use of the Twin Lakes area while serving as President of the Twin Lakes Association and being an active board member for over 40 years.
In his retirement, you might have caught a glimpse of Mike driving the big green weed harvester in the late 1980’s and later traveling up the lake shoreline for a sunset cocktail cruise in his white quiet boat (a launch called the Ripple). Mike‘s passions included: Gardening (asparagus), Chris Craft Wooden Boats, offshore sailing, and athletics: baseball pitcher – Summit High (1 no hitter), snow skiing at Mad River Glen and golfing. In Florida Mike enjoyed offshore fishing and contributed tirelessly to the Casey Key Association along with the growth of the Casey Key Public Library. After Ellie passed Mike remarried Barbara Deighton in Florida until her passing.
We will miss “Uncle Mike” greatly and we believe he has impacted us all in so many ways.
We thank Kerri Orce and his other caregivers for the loving care and support they gave to Mike and his family during his prolonged illness. A graveside memorial will be held at the Salisbury cemetery on Sept. 7, 2024, at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Mike Haupt’s name to the Twin Lakes Association, PO Box 99 Salisbury, CT 06068: twinlakesorg.org/
