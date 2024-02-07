the lakeville journal editorial

Jumpfest success

The main event in Salisbury this past weekend was Jumpfest 2024, sponsored by the Salisbury Winter Sports Association at Satre Hill, and the community turned out. This year’s festival marked the 98th year of this unique event that draws hundreds of people and athletes from our neighboring towns and region. The weekend offered three days of outdoor activity, including nighttime events, and serves as a testament to the hardy nature of our citizenry. When the temperature drops, everyone huddled at the bottom of the jump just grins a little wider.

Of course there are fortifications against the cold: blazing bonfires on either side of the landing zone, mac & cheese, hotdogs, beer and hot toddies. As each day unfolds, the fact that it has become a major family affair is abundantly clear. Norman Rockwell would have had a field day at Jumpfest. Its ambience exudes American culture — with a Nordic twist. The Associations’ roots date to the 1920s when John Satre came to Salisbury from Norway, followed by his brothers, both jumpers and skiers in Norway, to establish the Salisbury Outing Club.

The scene at today’s Jumpfest reflects our community life across all generations. Friends and family ‘hang’ in huddled formation in the crisp cold to visit and catch up. Babies are bubble wrapped in down. Grammar school children race round in packs, indifferent to the cold and happy to sit on a carpet of snow and ice to engage in their chatter. Clusters of teenagers cruise through the crowds, cellphones at the ready, taking it all in. The athletes remain focused. The more senior generation organizes the whole affair and volunteers in myriad ways to make for a smooth Jumpfest.

It’s very easy to see a multigenerational family-scape.

The mission of SWSA is to “acquaint our nearby communities, expecially the children, with Nordic ski-jumping, cross-country and Alpine skiing, and to teach the skills necessary for their enjoyment and lifelong pursuit.”

Congratulations to the Board of Directors and all the honorary directors past and present for providing such a rich, healthy and inspiring experience for the town of Salisbury and beyond. See you next year!

To your health

Last week we reported that Region One School District and has teamed up with Community Health & Wellness Center of Greater Torrington to bring health-related services to children and adolescents at Housatonic Valley Regional High School (HVRHS), North Canaan Elementary School and Sharon Center School. Termed school-based health centers, they will be funded through a two-year federal grant that will cover the cost of hiring an advanced practice registered nurse, a licensed clinical social worker and a medical assistant to serve all three Region One schools. The ser vice will launch at the end of April.

HVRHS Principal Ian Strever described the high school’s health center as a “game-changer for our students, providing them with convenient access to a certified nurse practitioner. This means that students will no longer need to leave the school premises to address medical concerns, as the nurse practitioner will be available to offer expert care right on site.”

the lakeville journal editorial

Latest News

Housatonic students prep new musical

Housatonic students prep new musical

HVRHS students practiced choreography for the upcoming Housatonic Musical Theater Society presentation of “Beauty and the Beast.”

Patrick L. Sullivan

FALLS VILLAGE — Rehearsals for the Housatonic Musical Theater Society’s production of “Beauty and the Beast” were underway Tuesday, Jan. 30.

Cast members, reading directly from their scripts, worked on their lines and movements under the watchful eyes of director Christiane Olson and musical director Tom Krupa.

Keep ReadingShow less
theater

Salisbury housing discussions continue

Salisbury housing discussions continue

SALISBURY — The Pope Land Design Committee met online Thursday, Feb. 1, to review its recent presentation to the Inland Wetlands and Watercourses Commission and talk over the next steps.

Committee chair Ray McGuire asked for comments from committee members. Lisa McAuliffe noted that several features of the current design proposal have been altered, including omitting a parking area near the Housatonic Child Care Center and scrapping a new storage and maintenance building in favor of expanding the existing building if needed.

Keep ReadingShow less
housing

Kent names Busseto Park & Rec post

Kent names Busseto Park & Rec post

Matthew Busse

Submitted

KENT — After an extensive search that began in December and drew numerous applications, the Park and Recreation Commission named Matthew Busse of New Fairfield to the position of director of park and recreation. He will begin his duties Monday, Feb. 12.

Busse brings with him a firm understanding of the notion of community and how a town’s parks and recreation program can enhance and strengthen the community it serves.

Keep ReadingShow less
kent park & rec

December Salisbury real estate sales

December Salisbury real estate sales

The Lakeville Journal is resuming coverage of town-by-town recorded real estate sales as provided by the town clerk with additional information available on town tax records. These recorded sales lag actual closing dates by a number of days.

Dec. 4, 2023

Keep ReadingShow less
real estate