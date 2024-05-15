$100K matching grant for your local news

Thanks to the generous support of our readers, subscribers, donors and advertisers, The Lake­ville Journal and The Millerton News remain very much alive and thriving as a nonprofit news organization. Our papers – and websites – are bucking the trend of disappearing or shrinking community news sources.

Each day, our editors and reporters bring you in-depth, nuanced coverage of your local community so that you can make informed and inspired decisions about the issues that matter most to you.

In recent weeks alone, our reporters have provided coverage on environmental issues impacting our lakes, roadways and forests; school and town budgets; youth sports from Little League to high school; education, including the retirement of several long-time educators and administrators, youth enrichment and student achievement; new businesses; healthcare, including changes at Sharon Hospital and the much anticipated opening of Community Health and Wellness Center in North Canaan (see story here); affordable housing; real estate; community events; fishing; recreation; movies; art; gardening; food – the list goes on.

We’ve invested in more reporters, a new newsletter, and – in keeping with our mission, news on our newly-launched websites (lakevillejournal.com and millertonnews.com) is now available to all without a paywall.

But, to keep serving you the news you depend on, whether online, on your phone, by email or, yes, in print, we continue to depend on your donations.

In other words, local news needs local financial support to survive.

On that note, I have some very good news. Our board members have pledged $100,000 to match donations made over the next two months. Every donation up to this match amount — whether large or small – will be doubled until June 30.

We are one of the oldest independent local newspapers in the country, and our ambition, with your help, is to remain one of the best.

Please give generously at lakevillejournal.com/donate.

Thank you.

— James H. Clark, CEO/Publisher