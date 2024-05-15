the lakeville journal editorial

$100K matching grant for your local news

Thanks to the generous support of our readers, subscribers, donors and advertisers, The Lake­ville Journal and The Millerton News remain very much alive and thriving as a nonprofit news organization. Our papers – and websites – are bucking the trend of disappearing or shrinking community news sources.

Each day, our editors and reporters bring you in-depth, nuanced coverage of your local community so that you can make informed and inspired decisions about the issues that matter most to you.

In recent weeks alone, our reporters have provided coverage on environmental issues impacting our lakes, roadways and forests; school and town budgets; youth sports from Little League to high school; education, including the retirement of several long-time educators and administrators, youth enrichment and student achievement; new businesses; healthcare, including changes at Sharon Hospital and the much anticipated opening of Community Health and Wellness Center in North Canaan (see story here); affordable housing; real estate; community events; fishing; recreation; movies; art; gardening; food – the list goes on.

We’ve invested in more reporters, a new newsletter, and – in keeping with our mission, news on our newly-launched websites (lakevillejournal.com and millertonnews.com) is now available to all without a paywall.

But, to keep serving you the news you depend on, whether online, on your phone, by email or, yes, in print, we continue to depend on your donations.

In other words, local news needs local financial support to survive.

On that note, I have some very good news. Our board members have pledged $100,000 to match donations made over the next two months. Every donation up to this match amount — whether large or small – will be doubled until June 30.

We are one of the oldest independent local newspapers in the country, and our ambition, with your help, is to remain one of the best.

Please give generously at lakevillejournal.com/donate.

Thank you.

— James H. Clark, CEO/Publisher

the lakeville journal editorial

Latest News

Sharon Connect and Comcast are celebrating with pizza

Sharon Connect and Comcast are celebrating with pizza

SHARON — A town-wide celebration of virtual completion of the project that expanded internet access throughout the town will be held on Friday, May 17, from 1 to 5 p.m. at Veterans’ Field.

The Sharon Connect Task Force and Comcast Xfinity are hosting the community party to celebrate that 270 previously unserved homes and businesses are now enjoying access to high-speed internet service, thanks to many volunteer hours over many months, the work of town officials and the generous professionalism of the Comcast Xfinity company.

Keep ReadingShow less
community

Star spangled road trip

Star spangled road trip

Ryan Bernsten shared insights gained from a trip across the country.

Patrick L. Sullivan

FALLS VILLAGE — Ryan Bernsten, author of “50 States of Mind: A Journey to Rediscover American Democracy” said Americans are not nearly as divided as media accounts have it. He spoke at the David M. Hunt Library Tuesday, May 7.

The affable and inquisitive Bernsten spent almost as much time asking the audience about Falls Village as he did in recounting his experiences in visiting all 50 states.

Keep ReadingShow less
book talk

South Kent lax defeats Hoosac

South Kent lax defeats Hoosac

South Kent’s Aidan Tatro rips a scoring shot past the Hoosac goalie, May 9.

Lans Christensen

KENT — Tuesday, May 7, South Kent played their season’s final home game and scored a strong victory over the Hoosac School from Hoosick, N.Y.

Perfect conditions prevailed and South Kent’s Aidan Tatro set the games tone by scoring in the first two minutes, and again five minutes later.

Keep ReadingShow less
lacrosse

Crews row Lake Waramaug in Kent Invitational

Crews row Lake Waramaug in Kent Invitational

The girls heat between first boats from Kent School, The Hotchkiss School, Simsbury High School, Sacred Heart Greenwich, and East Lyme High School was won by Kent.

Lans Christensen

NEW PRESTON — The 29th annual Kent Invitational boys and girls rowing regatta took place on Lake Waramaug Saturday, May 11.

This sun-filled day of racing featured eight high school teams: Kent School, The Hotchkiss School, Salisbury School, Farmington High School, Simsbury High School, Sacred Heart Greenwich, Brunswick School, and East Lyme High School.

Keep ReadingShow less
crew