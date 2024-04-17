Kent Library’s car raffle returns

Amy Hare, head engineer for Project 97-95, emphasized the level of preliminary work necessary. Already one family has had to relocate, and their hillside home was just razed. Currently, the town’s water company, Aquarion, is analyzing and relocation of underground water pipes from that section of highway.

Next, Eversource will remove and reconfigure all affected utility poles. Many trees need to be cleared on the slope and on Old Colony Road. The entire site was surveyed. To stabilize the slope during excavation, timber lagging (involves wiring series of wooden slats together to form a blanket) followed by soil anchors will be driven into the hillside to create a supporting wall. Mechanically stabilized earth (MSE) held by metal straps will also be used. Stones removed from the old walls will be available for use by the Town of Norfolk.

The Renkert family, who lost their home, said that they were approached 10 years ago by the state about the need for this construction project. They were sad to leave Norfolk after having raised their children in that home for 19 years and having put considerable work into its renovation.

Mrs. Renkert noted that “the guys from the state were compassionate — really terrific — businesslike, responsive and professional.” The Renkerts say that they were fairly compensated by the state and are comfortable in their new home.

While many adjacent areas will be affected by the construction, DOT is exercising caution to avoid disrupting the cemetery on Old Colony Road. Established in 1757, Norfolk’s historic Center Cemetery is located on the ridge above the unstable slope. Care has been taken to ensure that the integrity of the sacred space will not be violated. Working closely with cemetery officials, project planners established strict protocols to protect the graves and historic markers. Work vehicles entering the cemetery must fit between the two stone gate markers. Radar will be used to establish gravesites. Vulnerable areas will be clearly marked, and a temporary alternate access road will be built. All work will stop when there is a funeral. During the construction process, the public will continue to have access to all burial areas.

Traffic flow on Route 44 is already feeling the impact of the work. One lane will always be kept open wide enough for trucks to pass. An alternate 45-minute detour truck route was devised to move traffic south on 272 (near the Norfolk Library), to Route 4 to Goshen, to Route 63, then looping back up Route 7 to Canaan. Large interstate truckers can either use the suggested detour or go north to use the Mass Pike. For the smaller, local trucking companies the impact will be more severe. Delays that cut down the number of daily runs they can drive will affect their bottom line, according to the folks at George’s Garage in Norfolk. It is too early to fully predict the degree to which travel will be affected. Temporary illumination will be in place for night traffic.

When Project 97-95 is complete, the map area designated as Site #1 will have a retaining wall 1,030-feet-long, 30 to 42-feet-tall, with decorative fencing along the top. Site #2 will have a retaining wall approximately 490 feet long and will be 6-19 feet tall. The current steep slope of 1:1 (45 degrees) will be reduced to 2:1 (27 degrees). The multiple drainage systems along Route 44 that discharge directly into Blackberry River will be reconstructed and consolidated.

The improved highway will have 12-foot-wide lanes. Carving back the banks for the walls will create a wider roadway. Existing narrow shoulders will be widened to five feet allowing for a safer bicycle route. Route 44 is part of the statewide bicycling network.

The retaining walls will be made of segmented pre-cast concrete panels with an architectural “natural stone” finish to be selected by the town of Norfolk. Turf replacement using conservation grass seeds, and small plantings (to retain sightlines) will be established, following environmental and native-species guidelines.

The estimated cost of Project 97-95 is $24 million, with 80% coming from federal funds, and 20% from state funds. While Norfolk will not have to pay directly for the project, the indirect cost and inconvenience will be significant.

Norfolk First Selectman Matt Riiska acknowledged both the cost and the need, “This project has been discussed for a long time. The amount of planning and coordination has been the Department of Transportation’s focus for many years. We have neglected our infrastructure for far too long. Unfortunately, it is going to be another disruptive project for the residents in Norfolk, but these things must be done.”

Salvatore Aresco is the Project Manager for CT DOT Project 97-95.