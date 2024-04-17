Kent Library’s car raffle returns

Raffle tickets for this 2021 Jeep Compass on sale now.

KENT — Tickets for the 22nd annual car raffle to benefit The Kent Memorial Library have been on sale for a while and will continue right up until the drawing on Sunday, Oct. 27, at the end of the Pumpkin Run road race. The drawing will be held at the Kent Town Hall.

Residents who purchase a ticket, or more than one if so inclined, can be in the running to win this year’s raffle car, an all-wheel drive 2021 Jeep Compass Limited. The color is white and the condition is described as “like new.”

The car features a nine-speed automatic transmission, a power front sunroof and fixed rear sunroof and a premium alpine speaker system for people who like to travel with robust sound.

Tickets, priced at $25 each are now available at the library or electronically by visiting www.kentmemoriallibrary.org. Tickets will be sold throughout the summer and even on weekends during the annual Library Book Sale. Or, residents can send a self-addressed stamped envelope to Kent Memorial Library Car Raffle, P.O. Box 127, Kent, CT 06757, enclosing a check for $25 per ticket, being sure to include phone number to allow the staff to complete the information on the raffle ticket. Or, to save a stamp, residents can drop that same envelope into the Library Book Drop slot.

Whichever means of purchase used, other than in person, the library will mail the raffle ticket stub to the purchaser.

Proceeds of the traditional car raffle support the Library’s annual operating budget, assisting the library with raising the more than 70% required to provide for its programs and essential services to the town.

