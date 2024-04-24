Poem painting
Poem painting

Piper and Dexter Polley took part in “Paint a Poem” at Kent Memorial Library April 17 in honor of National Poetry Month. Assorted poems by famed authors such as Emily Dickinson were printed out and available for attendees to create their own painted poetry. A wide assortment of materials was provided and put to good use by enthusiastic painters.

kent memorial library

Living History comes alive in Millbrook talk

Bill Jeffway tells an anecdote to a capacity crowd at the Millbrok Library.

Submitted

MILLBROOK — Last Thursday April 18, Bill Jeffway, Executive Director of the Dutchess County Historical Society, delivered a lecture titled “Town of Washington: Antebellum Free Black Community” to a capacity crowd at the Millbrook Library.

A graduate of Wesleyan College, he is the author of “This Place Called Milan and Invisible People, Untold Stories: Voices of Rhinebeck’s Historic Black Community.” He writes regularly for the Northern Dutchess News.

history

Ecology Success Stories: A Cary Fellow’s optimism

With the ban of DDT, the bald eagle has come back from 417 nesting pairs in 1963 to 71,400 nesting pairs and was removed from the Endangered Species List in 2007.

Seaq68 via Pixabay

MILLBROOK — In today’s world of climate change worry, Peter Groffman, research fellow at the Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies in Millbrook, gave a lecture of hope for the future of the environment.

Groffman “studies urban ecology and how climate change alters microbial processes that support plant growth and air and water quality.” He is the president-elect of the Ecological Society of America and teaches at the City University of New York and Brooklyn College.

nature

Affordable housing hearing in Salisbury

SALISBURY — The Planning and Zoning Commission (P&Z) will hold a public hearing Monday, May 20, 6:45 on Zoom on the Salisbury Housing Trust’s (SHT) application to build two affordable housing houses on town-owned property on Undermountain Road and Grove Street.

The commission received the application at its April 15 meeting.

affordable housing

Hotchkiss hosts interstate Ultimate Frisbee tourney

Luke Warner soared over the Amherst offense to swat down a pass during the Ultimate Mini-Tourney at The Hotchkiss School Saturday, April 20.

Patrick L. Sullivan

LAKEVILLE — On a soggy Saturday, April 20, eight teams competed in an Ultimate Frisbee mini tournament hosted by The Hotchkiss School.

There were teams from New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts and Connecticut. Two middle schools competed against high school junior varsity squads.

ultimate frisbee