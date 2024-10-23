Kent Pumpkin Run to benefit Jane Lloyd Fund

KENT — The 48th annual Kent pumpkin run will take place on Sunday, Oct. 27, at noon. It is “a day of excitement, fitness, and community spirit.”



The pumpkin run offers a five-mile course that takes participants through Kent’s fall landscape, rain or shine.

They offer a Kids Fun Run at 11:15 a.m. for kids under 12 years old. The run features half-mile and one-mile options. Each runner will receive a race bib and a prize at the end of the race.

The top three male and top three female runners will receive cash prizes and additional prizes will be awarded to the second and third-place runners in each age division.

There will be a costume contest with prizes for the top five costumes at the run.

The Kent Pumpkin Run is organized by the Kent Chamber of Commerce, allowing commemorative t-shirts to be handed out to the first 300 registered runners.

Part of the proceeds from this year’s run will be donated to the Jane Lloyd Fund in honor of breast cancer awareness month. A total of 20% of registration sales will be donated to the fund, which provides support to cancer patients in Northwest Connecticut.

All participants are encouraged to bring non-perishable donations to support the Kent Food Bank for Thanksgiving, which is the busiest time of the year.

The entry fee is $35 per person after and $5 for children under 12 on the day of the race.