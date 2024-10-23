community

Kent Pumpkin Run to benefit Jane Lloyd Fund

KENT — The 48th annual Kent pumpkin run will take place on Sunday, Oct. 27, at noon. It is “a day of excitement, fitness, and community spirit.”

The pumpkin run offers a five-mile course that takes participants through Kent’s fall landscape, rain or shine.

They offer a Kids Fun Run at 11:15 a.m. for kids under 12 years old. The run features half-mile and one-mile options. Each runner will receive a race bib and a prize at the end of the race.

The top three male and top three female runners will receive cash prizes and additional prizes will be awarded to the second and third-place runners in each age division.

There will be a costume contest with prizes for the top five costumes at the run.

The Kent Pumpkin Run is organized by the Kent Chamber of Commerce, allowing commemorative t-shirts to be handed out to the first 300 registered runners.

Part of the proceeds from this year’s run will be donated to the Jane Lloyd Fund in honor of breast cancer awareness month. A total of 20% of registration sales will be donated to the fund, which provides support to cancer patients in Northwest Connecticut.

All participants are encouraged to bring non-perishable donations to support the Kent Food Bank for Thanksgiving, which is the busiest time of the year.

The entry fee is $35 per person after and $5 for children under 12 on the day of the race.

Falls Village: Autumn delights

Bearett and Wesson O’Dell complete the corn maze at Falls Village Fall Fest, Oct. 19.

Lans Christensen

The spacious and inviting Falls Village Recreational Center was site of the Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 19.

A truly gorgeous day welcomed visitors to the afternoon gathering surrounded by fall foliage. The Recreation Department and David M. Hunt Library put together the festival and offered games, music, and food for all ages.

Fall fun in North Canaan

Can Can Carl, the scarecrow made out of recyclable materials, at Lawrence Field.

Alec Linden

The North Canaan Pumpkin Fest occupied the expanse of Lawrence Field with spectacular weather on Saturday, Oct. 19.

While sporting a new name, North Canaan Events Committee Chair Jenn Crane assured that this year’s festival was a continuation of previous autumn celebrations organized by the Committee. It was the first year the event has been located at Lawrence Field, which Crane said was a welcomed change from the more restrictive sites of previous iterations.

SOAR student film to showcase at The Moviehouse

SOAR, a community-funded organization providing enrichment programs to students of Salisbury Central School, will takeover The Moviehouse Oct. 27.

Provided

At 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27, The Moviehouse in Millerton will host the SOAR Student Film Showcase, featuring a spine-chilling lineup of Halloween and horror short films crafted by SOAR students. This free event offers a unique opportunity to experience the creativity and talent of young filmmakers from Salisbury Central School. Following the screenings, viewers are invited to stay for a Q&A session with the filmmakers.

SOAR, a community-funded initiative, provides enrichment programs beyond the standard school curriculum, ensuring equal access for all students.

