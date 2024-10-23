Kidsdale Halloween Monster Mash
Kidsdale Halloween Monster Mash

The festive spirit is set to come alive at Hillsdale Hamlet Park on Saturday, Oct. 26, with Kidsdale: Halloween Monster Mash Edition. This free, family-friendly event will take place from 2:30 to 5:15 p.m., offering live music, games, Halloween costumes, prizes, and a variety of food and beverages. The rain date is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 27, at the same time.

Attendees can enjoy tunes from Count Slinkula and his Muhmys, savor fresh cider from Little Apple Cidery, and grab a bite from the Half Moon Pizza Truck. Local merchants will also join the celebration with a Pumpkin Festival, featuring face painting, giveaways, and in-store contests throughout the day. Costumes are encouraged for children, adults, and even pets, as they join in the Halloween fun.

The day will wrap up with the Hillsdale Fire Company #1’s annual children’s hayride at 5:30 p.m., followed by a Halloween party at the firehouse, located at 9387 State Route 22.

Sponsored by the Hillsdale Hamlet Committee, Kidsdale aims to bring the community together while gathering feedback on enhancing Hamlet Park. “Our Hamlet Park is a vital but underused asset,” said Shannon Bell, chair of the Hamlet Committee. “Our goal is for Kidsdale to be just one of many events that bring people to the park throughout the year.”

“This Halloween edition of Kidsdale is going to be great fun with costumes, candy, live music, and the community,” added Hillsdale town board member Joanna Virello.

For more information and to fill out the Hamlet Park survey, visit hillsdaleny.com

Falls Village: Autumn delights

Bearett and Wesson O’Dell complete the corn maze at Falls Village Fall Fest, Oct. 19.

Lans Christensen

The spacious and inviting Falls Village Recreational Center was site of the Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 19.

A truly gorgeous day welcomed visitors to the afternoon gathering surrounded by fall foliage. The Recreation Department and David M. Hunt Library put together the festival and offered games, music, and food for all ages.

Fall fun in North Canaan

Can Can Carl, the scarecrow made out of recyclable materials, at Lawrence Field.

Alec Linden

The North Canaan Pumpkin Fest occupied the expanse of Lawrence Field with spectacular weather on Saturday, Oct. 19.

While sporting a new name, North Canaan Events Committee Chair Jenn Crane assured that this year’s festival was a continuation of previous autumn celebrations organized by the Committee. It was the first year the event has been located at Lawrence Field, which Crane said was a welcomed change from the more restrictive sites of previous iterations.

SOAR student film to showcase at The Moviehouse

SOAR, a community-funded organization providing enrichment programs to students of Salisbury Central School, will takeover The Moviehouse Oct. 27.

At 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27, The Moviehouse in Millerton will host the SOAR Student Film Showcase, featuring a spine-chilling lineup of Halloween and horror short films crafted by SOAR students. This free event offers a unique opportunity to experience the creativity and talent of young filmmakers from Salisbury Central School. Following the screenings, viewers are invited to stay for a Q&A session with the filmmakers.

SOAR, a community-funded initiative, provides enrichment programs beyond the standard school curriculum, ensuring equal access for all students.

