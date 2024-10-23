The festive spirit is set to come alive at Hillsdale Hamlet Park on Saturday, Oct. 26, with Kidsdale: Halloween Monster Mash Edition. This free, family-friendly event will take place from 2:30 to 5:15 p.m., offering live music, games, Halloween costumes, prizes, and a variety of food and beverages. The rain date is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 27, at the same time.

Attendees can enjoy tunes from Count Slinkula and his Muhmys, savor fresh cider from Little Apple Cidery, and grab a bite from the Half Moon Pizza Truck. Local merchants will also join the celebration with a Pumpkin Festival, featuring face painting, giveaways, and in-store contests throughout the day. Costumes are encouraged for children, adults, and even pets, as they join in the Halloween fun.

The day will wrap up with the Hillsdale Fire Company #1’s annual children’s hayride at 5:30 p.m., followed by a Halloween party at the firehouse, located at 9387 State Route 22.

Sponsored by the Hillsdale Hamlet Committee, Kidsdale aims to bring the community together while gathering feedback on enhancing Hamlet Park. “Our Hamlet Park is a vital but underused asset,” said Shannon Bell, chair of the Hamlet Committee. “Our goal is for Kidsdale to be just one of many events that bring people to the park throughout the year.”

“This Halloween edition of Kidsdale is going to be great fun with costumes, candy, live music, and the community,” added Hillsdale town board member Joanna Virello.

For more information and to fill out the Hamlet Park survey, visit hillsdaleny.com