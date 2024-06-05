Kimberly S. Middlebrook

SHARON — Kimberly Middlebrook, aged 67, passed away Tuesday, April 30, at her home in Hendersonville, Tennessee. Kim was born in Sharon, on May 15, 1956, to the late Alanson J. and Juanita Valyou Middlebrook.

Kim was full of life with a great deal of love and compassion to share. She always lent a helping hand when needed. Following college, Kim spent several years working as a dietitian but her love for animals led her down a new path.

As an avid animal lover, she fostered numerous pets which led her to establish her own pet sitting service. Kim was also a passionate self-taught nature photographer and utilized the numerous parks in middle Tennessee to capture images of rare and beautiful birds. Kim had recently become a grandmother and derived a great deal of joy from this new role.

Kim is survived by her daughter, Alicia Hope Middlebrook and granddaughter, Sophia Ellise Middlebrook of Castalian Springs, Tennessee, brother, Lance Middlebrook of Millerton, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers Keith Middlebrook of Sharon, and Todd Middlebrook of Winchester, Connecticut.

A celebration of life will be held in the fall.