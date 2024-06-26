Lake expenses rise 10-fold since hydrilla’s invasion of East Twin

Latest News
SALISBURY — The Planning and Zoning Commission continued the public hearing on the Salisbury Housing Trust’s application to build two homes on a town-owned lot on Undermountain Road after a lengthy second session of the hearing Monday, June 17.
The hearing will recommence Monday, July 1, at 6:45 p.m. online.
In the first session of the hearing June 3, two design options were presented. But at the June 17 hearing, both designs were scrapped and the SHT proposed building two houses on the middle “piece” of the parcel, with the front piece, now used for parking, and the rear piece remaining as open space. Under this proposal, the town would retain control of the front and rear pieces.
This idea was met with mixed reception from the commissioners. Chair Michael Klemens wondered aloud if such an arrangement would survive a legal challenge and expressed concern about the large old oak trees on the property.
Commissioner Allen Cockerline didn’t think much of the open space in the rear, saying it’s too small to be of much use, and suggested the SHT build one house, not two.
Cockerline said trying to get three uses — parking, housing and a park — out of such a small area was “asking too much.”
Commissioner Bob Riva supported two houses but said after visiting the site, he has reluctantly concluded that the informal parking area in the front of the parcel should be eliminated.
Vice Chair Cathy Shyer was also in favor of getting rid of the parking lot, saying that parking in the village is a bigger topic that needs to be addressed separately.
Public comment was similarly mixed, with those opposed restating their objections to the effect of the housing on the neighborhood, while those in favor said that Salisbury’s need for affordable housing is “critical” or “desperate.”
Klemens said that rather than work out a complicated arrangement with the town and the SHT co-owning different pieces of the parcel, he would rather have the Trust take over the entire parcel, including the responsibility for the health of the oak trees.
SHT President John Harney was agreeable to this suggestion.
A motion was made to continue the hearing for the purpose of determining “the degree of land ownership” on the parcel. This will require a response from the Board of Selectmen, who also meet Monday, July 1, at 5 p.m.
Classic cars at CAMA
On Saturday, June 22, the Housatonic Valley chapter of the Antique Automobile Club, held its 46th Annual Classic Car Show at Kent’s CAMA property. With 16 different classes of entries, there were still some outstanding classics. Kent’s own Steve Brooke (above) showed his 1972 Cutlass Supreme and said, “I’m an engineer so everything has to be right. But it’s still built to drive.”
Puppeteer plays Scoville Library
SALISBURY — Anna Sobel of Talking Hands Theatre came to the Scoville Memorial Library Sunday afternoon, June 23, for an energetic children’s program featuring, in no particular order, a squirrel, an owl, and assorted seasonal fairies.
Sobol played the lead role, which was a tree. She adjusted the costume to reflect the seasons while her animal and fairy puppets discussed what season it was, bringing the eight youngsters into the conversation.
Using alternately squeaky and deep voices, depending on the characters, Sobol succeeded in getting the children to suspend disbelief and buy into the scenario.
Before the show Sobol said she has been a professional puppeteer since 1998 and studied at Wesleyan University and New York University. She lives in Shutesbury, Massachusetts.
KENT — There were five recorded real estate sales in Kent in May with four of them under $500,000 and only one close to a million at 24 Dolldorf Road. According to Smart MLS 9 homes and 3 land parcels are actively listed for sale in Kent from $300,000 to $1,250,000 with only 4 single family residences pending or in contract ranging in price from $825,000 to $1,220,000. At the end of June there were still seven furnished rentals available during the summer for $6,000 to $37,500.
Recorded Transfers
80 Main Street North 3A4: 2 bed/2 bath condo sold by Leslie W Spence to Michaela H. Lawrence Living Trust and Donald M. Klein Living Trust for $400,000 on May 1.
2788 Kent Cornwall Road: 3 bedroom/1 bath home on 3.39 acres sold by Estate of Robert H. Bauer to Jessica and Kyle Haas for $378,900 on May 1.
24 Dolldorf Road: 2 bedroom/3 bath home sold by Kevin R. Alger to Joanna Mandl Revocable Trust for $965,000 on May 10.
80 Kent Hollow Road: 3 bedroom/2 bath house sold by Jee Mee Kim and Peter Diaz to Daniel and Amy Koscielinak for $450,000 on May 17.
Kane Mountain Road: Land Parcel sold by Michale A. M. Keehner to Leigh A. and Barin N. Rovzar for $120,000 on May 20.